KHANDWALA SECURITIES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹26.75 Closed
-1.47-0.4
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Khandwala Securities Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.00₹27.65
₹26.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹21.15₹44.80
₹26.75
Open Price
₹26.50
Prev. Close
₹27.15
Volume
26,347

Khandwala Securities Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.53
  • R228.42
  • R329.18
  • Pivot
    26.77
  • S125.88
  • S225.12
  • S324.23

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 527.9927.09
  • 1025.5127.07
  • 2026.9127.24
  • 5028.4128.21
  • 10031.829.21
  • 20027.3629.7

Khandwala Securities Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.94-2.73-30.52-8.55-10.83183.0759.70
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Khandwala Securities Ltd. Share Holdings

Khandwala Securities Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Khandwala Securities Ltd.

Khandwala Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1993PLC070709 and registration number is 070709. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Paresh J Khandwala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranav Khandwala
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pratik Khandwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhagyashree Khandwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Homiar N Vakil
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Subramanian Murlidhardas
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shyam M Seshadri
    Independent Director

FAQs on Khandwala Securities Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Khandwala Securities Ltd.?

The market cap of Khandwala Securities Ltd. is ₹40.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Khandwala Securities Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Khandwala Securities Ltd. is 48.81 and PB ratio of Khandwala Securities Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Khandwala Securities Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khandwala Securities Ltd. is ₹26.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khandwala Securities Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khandwala Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khandwala Securities Ltd. is ₹44.80 and 52-week low of Khandwala Securities Ltd. is ₹21.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

