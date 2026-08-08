What is the share price of Khandwala Securities? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khandwala Securities is ₹17.89 as on .

What kind of stock is Khandwala Securities? The Khandwala Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Khandwala Securities? The market cap of Khandwala Securities is ₹27.29 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Khandwala Securities? Today’s highest and lowest price of Khandwala Securities are ₹17.93 and ₹15.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khandwala Securities? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khandwala Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khandwala Securities is ₹29.11 and 52-week low of Khandwala Securities is ₹12.80 as on .

How has the Khandwala Securities performed historically in terms of returns? The Khandwala Securities has shown returns of 0.51% over the past day, 5.24% for the past month, 8.36% over 3 months, -26.74% over 1 year, -13.25% across 3 years, and -0.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Khandwala Securities? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khandwala Securities are -21.50 and 0.98 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global