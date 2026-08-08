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Khandwala Securities Share Price

NSE
BSE

KHANDWALA SECURITIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Khandwala Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹17.89 Closed
0.51₹ 0.09
As on Jul 30, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Khandwala Securities Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.05₹17.93
₹17.89
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.80₹29.11
₹17.89
Open Price
₹15.05
Prev. Close
₹17.80
Volume
1,995

Source: Dion Global

Khandwala Securities Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Khandwala Securities		5.35.248.36-5.84-26.74-13.25-0.88
Tata Capital		1.977.5615.686.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-2.31-4.851.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.477.5214.1717.4652.6430.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-8.57-4.75-8.35-11.3-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-4.39-1.448.91-3.8459.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-3.92-11.68-14.49-3.2924.067.06
360 One Wam		2.696.764.582.5911.732.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.53.95-4.044.95-0.0339.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.280.9215.1740.0361.0286.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-1.98-8.62-5-11.6620.3319.9
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-11.580.2317.9520.5747.1826.1
Angel One		-1.98-11.7-10.47.6314.4224.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.484.51-6.186.54.7218.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.1410.332.17-6.03-12.8234.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.147.357.37-1.23-5.7334.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2415.3819.1730.427.5942.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.525.83-8.93-31.59-35.1537.3118.87
JM Financial		4.992.48-11.67-1.72-17.219.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.7149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Khandwala Securities has declined 26.74% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Khandwala Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Khandwala Securities Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Khandwala Securities Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
517.2517.31
1017.5517.45
2017.5417.59
5017.8317.62
10017.2818.08
20020.0919.64

Source: Dion Global

Khandwala Securities Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Khandwala Securities saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.78%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Khandwala Securities Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 06:28 AM IST ISTKhandwala Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
Jun 11, 2026, 07:14 PM IST ISTKhandwala Securities - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of SEBI Letter
May 21, 2026, 08:51 PM IST ISTKhandwala Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 21St May, 2026
May 15, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTKhandwala Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approving The Audited Financial Results (Standalone And
Apr 09, 2026, 06:25 AM IST ISTKhandwala Securities - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A

Source: Dion Global

About Khandwala Securities

Khandwala Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1993PLC070709 and registration number is 070709. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Homiar N Vakil
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Paresh J Khandwala
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pranav Khandwala
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Pratik Khandwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Bhagyashree Khandwala
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Kalpen Shukla
    Independent Director

FAQs on Khandwala Securities Share Price

What is the share price of Khandwala Securities?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khandwala Securities is ₹17.89 as on Jul 30, 2026.

What kind of stock is Khandwala Securities?

The Khandwala Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Khandwala Securities?

The market cap of Khandwala Securities is ₹27.29 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Khandwala Securities?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Khandwala Securities are ₹17.93 and ₹15.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khandwala Securities?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khandwala Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khandwala Securities is ₹29.11 and 52-week low of Khandwala Securities is ₹12.80 as on Jul 30, 2026.

How has the Khandwala Securities performed historically in terms of returns?

The Khandwala Securities has shown returns of 0.51% over the past day, 5.24% for the past month, 8.36% over 3 months, -26.74% over 1 year, -13.25% across 3 years, and -0.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Khandwala Securities?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khandwala Securities are -21.50 and 0.98 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Khandwala Securities News

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