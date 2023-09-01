Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Khandwala Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1993PLC070709 and registration number is 070709. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Khandwala Securities Ltd. is ₹40.80 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Khandwala Securities Ltd. is 48.81 and PB ratio of Khandwala Securities Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khandwala Securities Ltd. is ₹26.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khandwala Securities Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khandwala Securities Ltd. is ₹44.80 and 52-week low of Khandwala Securities Ltd. is ₹21.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.