Here's the live share price of Khandwala Securities along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Khandwala Securities
|5.3
|5.24
|8.36
|-5.84
|-26.74
|-13.25
|-0.88
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|7.56
|15.68
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-2.31
|-4.85
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|7.52
|14.17
|17.46
|52.64
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-8.57
|-4.75
|-8.35
|-11.3
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-4.39
|-1.44
|8.91
|-3.84
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-3.92
|-11.68
|-14.49
|-3.29
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|6.76
|4.58
|2.59
|11.7
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.5
|3.95
|-4.04
|4.95
|-0.03
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|0.92
|15.17
|40.03
|61.02
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-1.98
|-8.62
|-5
|-11.66
|20.33
|19.9
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-11.58
|0.23
|17.95
|20.57
|47.18
|26.1
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-11.7
|-10.4
|7.63
|14.42
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|4.51
|-6.18
|6.5
|4.72
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|10.33
|2.17
|-6.03
|-12.82
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|7.35
|7.37
|-1.23
|-5.73
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|15.38
|19.17
|30.4
|27.59
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|5.83
|-8.93
|-31.59
|-35.15
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|2.48
|-11.67
|-1.72
|-17.2
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.7
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Khandwala Securities has declined 26.74% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (52.64%). From a 5 year perspective, Khandwala Securities has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|17.25
|17.31
|10
|17.55
|17.45
|20
|17.54
|17.59
|50
|17.83
|17.62
|100
|17.28
|18.08
|200
|20.09
|19.64
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Khandwala Securities saw a rise in promoter holding to 48.78%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 51.22% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 06:28 AM IST IST
|Khandwala Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter
|Jun 11, 2026, 07:14 PM IST IST
|Khandwala Securities - Intimation Regarding Receipt Of SEBI Letter
|May 21, 2026, 08:51 PM IST IST
|Khandwala Securities - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Thursday, 21St May, 2026
|May 15, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Khandwala Securities - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approving The Audited Financial Results (Standalone And
|Apr 09, 2026, 06:25 AM IST IST
|Khandwala Securities - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Source: Dion Global
Khandwala Securities Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 09/02/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1993PLC070709 and registration number is 070709. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Activities auxiliary to financial service activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.89 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.25 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khandwala Securities is ₹17.89 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Khandwala Securities is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Khandwala Securities is ₹27.29 Cr as on Jul 30, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Khandwala Securities are ₹17.93 and ₹15.05.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khandwala Securities stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khandwala Securities is ₹29.11 and 52-week low of Khandwala Securities is ₹12.80 as on Jul 30, 2026.
The Khandwala Securities has shown returns of 0.51% over the past day, 5.24% for the past month, 8.36% over 3 months, -26.74% over 1 year, -13.25% across 3 years, and -0.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khandwala Securities are -21.50 and 0.98 on Jul 30, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global