KHANDELWAL EXTRACTIONS LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹62.10 Closed
-0.62-0.39
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹62.10₹62.49
₹62.10
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹17.25₹107.00
₹62.10
Open Price
₹62.49
Prev. Close
₹62.49
Volume
88

Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R162.36
  • R262.62
  • R362.75
  • Pivot
    62.23
  • S161.97
  • S261.84
  • S361.58

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 581.3661.12
  • 1073.3658.76
  • 2065.9356.38
  • 5058.8956.19
  • 10045.9155.34
  • 20037.4153

Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.3129.38-24.2765.1624.32494.26580.18
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. Share Holdings

Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Khandelwal Extractions Ltd.

Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24241UP1981PLC005282 and registration number is 005282. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. K N Khandelwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. V N Khandelwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Khandelwal
    Whole Time Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mr. Atul Bagla
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Kamthan
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Rekha Kejriwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Khandelwal Extractions Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd.?

The market cap of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. is ₹5.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. is 23.15 and PB ratio of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. is 2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. is ₹62.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. is ₹107.00 and 52-week low of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. is ₹17.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

