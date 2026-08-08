What is the share price of Khandelwal Extractions? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khandelwal Extractions is ₹112.85 as on .

What kind of stock is Khandelwal Extractions? The Khandelwal Extractions is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Khandelwal Extractions? The market cap of Khandelwal Extractions is ₹9.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Khandelwal Extractions? Today’s highest and lowest price of Khandelwal Extractions are ₹112.85 and ₹112.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khandelwal Extractions? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khandelwal Extractions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khandelwal Extractions is ₹200.00 and 52-week low of Khandelwal Extractions is ₹67.01 as on .

How has the Khandelwal Extractions performed historically in terms of returns? The Khandelwal Extractions has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -42.28% for the past month, -40.48% over 3 months, 22.13% over 1 year, 35.86% across 3 years, and 72.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Khandelwal Extractions? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khandelwal Extractions are 45.69 and 3.10 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global