MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|11 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24241UP1981PLC005282 and registration number is 005282. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.01 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. is ₹5.28 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. is 23.15 and PB ratio of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. is 2.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. is ₹62.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. is ₹107.00 and 52-week low of Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. is ₹17.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.