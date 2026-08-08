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Khandelwal Extractions Share Price

NSE
BSE

KHANDELWAL EXTRACTIONS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Khandelwal Extractions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹112.85 Closed
-4.97₹ -5.90
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Khandelwal Extractions Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹112.85₹112.85
₹112.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹67.01₹200.00
₹112.85
Open Price
₹112.85
Prev. Close
₹118.75
Volume
840

Source: Dion Global

Khandelwal Extractions Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Khandelwal Extractions		-21.90-42.28-40.486.4622.1335.8672.21
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Khandelwal Extractions has gained 22.13% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Khandelwal Extractions has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Khandelwal Extractions Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Khandelwal Extractions Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5149.36136.85
10164.32148.37
20175.4156.61
50147.66150.17
100135.74136.52
200109.48119.79

Source: Dion Global

Khandelwal Extractions Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Khandelwal Extractions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Khandelwal Extractions Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:09 PM IST ISTKhandelwal Extra - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
Jul 07, 2026, 08:46 PM IST ISTKhandelwal Extra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 10:51 PM IST ISTKhandelwal Extra - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
May 25, 2026, 10:27 PM IST ISTKhandelwal Extra - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Khandelwal Extractions Limit
May 16, 2026, 07:42 PM IST ISTKhandelwal Extra - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended March

Source: Dion Global

About Khandelwal Extractions

Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24241UP1981PLC005282 and registration number is 005282. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. K N Khandelwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. V N Khandelwal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Dinesh Khandelwal
    Whole Time Director (Finance) & CFO
  • Mr. Prakhar Pandey
    Independent Director

FAQs on Khandelwal Extractions Share Price

What is the share price of Khandelwal Extractions?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khandelwal Extractions is ₹112.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Khandelwal Extractions?

The Khandelwal Extractions is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Khandelwal Extractions?

The market cap of Khandelwal Extractions is ₹9.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Khandelwal Extractions?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Khandelwal Extractions are ₹112.85 and ₹112.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khandelwal Extractions?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khandelwal Extractions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khandelwal Extractions is ₹200.00 and 52-week low of Khandelwal Extractions is ₹67.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Khandelwal Extractions performed historically in terms of returns?

The Khandelwal Extractions has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -42.28% for the past month, -40.48% over 3 months, 22.13% over 1 year, 35.86% across 3 years, and 72.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Khandelwal Extractions?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khandelwal Extractions are 45.69 and 3.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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