Here's the live share price of Khandelwal Extractions along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Khandelwal Extractions
|-21.90
|-42.28
|-40.48
|6.46
|22.13
|35.86
|72.21
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Khandelwal Extractions has gained 22.13% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Khandelwal Extractions has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|149.36
|136.85
|10
|164.32
|148.37
|20
|175.4
|156.61
|50
|147.66
|150.17
|100
|135.74
|136.52
|200
|109.48
|119.79
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Khandelwal Extractions remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 61.47% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:09 PM IST IST
|Khandelwal Extra - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Unaudited Financial Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026.
|Jul 07, 2026, 08:46 PM IST IST
|Khandelwal Extra - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 10:51 PM IST IST
|Khandelwal Extra - Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31.03.2026
|May 25, 2026, 10:27 PM IST IST
|Khandelwal Extra - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Khandelwal Extractions Limit
|May 16, 2026, 07:42 PM IST IST
|Khandelwal Extra - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Audited Financial Results For The Financial Year Ended March
Source: Dion Global
Khandelwal Extractions Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24241UP1981PLC005282 and registration number is 005282. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.88 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khandelwal Extractions is ₹112.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Khandelwal Extractions is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Khandelwal Extractions is ₹9.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Khandelwal Extractions are ₹112.85 and ₹112.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khandelwal Extractions stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khandelwal Extractions is ₹200.00 and 52-week low of Khandelwal Extractions is ₹67.01 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Khandelwal Extractions has shown returns of -4.97% over the past day, -42.28% for the past month, -40.48% over 3 months, 22.13% over 1 year, 35.86% across 3 years, and 72.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khandelwal Extractions are 45.69 and 3.10 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global