MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|21 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results & Others
|11 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Khaitan (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1936 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10000WB1936PLC008775 and registration number is 008775. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic appliances. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Khaitan (India) Ltd. is ₹26.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Khaitan (India) Ltd. is 19.57 and PB ratio of Khaitan (India) Ltd. is 1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khaitan (India) Ltd. is ₹56.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khaitan (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khaitan (India) Ltd. is ₹73.80 and 52-week low of Khaitan (India) Ltd. is ₹37.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.