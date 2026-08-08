What is the share price of Khaitan (India)? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khaitan (India) is ₹159.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Khaitan (India)? The Khaitan (India) is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Khaitan (India)? The market cap of Khaitan (India) is ₹75.53 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Khaitan (India)? Today’s highest and lowest price of Khaitan (India) are ₹161.00 and ₹151.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khaitan (India)? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khaitan (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khaitan (India) is ₹162.15 and 52-week low of Khaitan (India) is ₹78.00 as on .

How has the Khaitan (India) performed historically in terms of returns? The Khaitan (India) has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, 17.78% for the past month, 17.78% over 3 months, 39.47% over 1 year, 39.16% across 3 years, and 52.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Khaitan (India)? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khaitan (India) are 0.00 and 2.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global