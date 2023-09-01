Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Khaitan (India) Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KHAITAN (INDIA) LTD.

Sector : Trading | Smallcap | NSE
₹56.75 Closed
-4.54-2.7
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Khaitan (India) Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.50₹59.45
₹56.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹37.45₹73.80
₹56.75
Open Price
₹59.45
Prev. Close
₹59.45
Volume
5,720

Khaitan (India) Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R159.37
  • R260.78
  • R362.12
  • Pivot
    58.03
  • S156.62
  • S255.28
  • S353.87

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 545.857.36
  • 1046.356.71
  • 2045.856.15
  • 5047.6754.03
  • 10047.0251.5
  • 20044.8549.29

Khaitan (India) Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.70-14.1510.6222.8412.27208.422.07
-1.83-1.25-1.6956.62-24.22771.591,063.92
5.4214.0845.8337.804.54135.8535.66
-2.96-4.172.2927.0053.4753.4753.47
4.92-11.5230.1846.0248.10188.36251.12
4.7522.1518.3628.6418.91153.83-42.64
3.14-11.42-2.7836.9856.94277.05129.70
-1.64-5.01-0.0479.72126.00548.33548.33
7.57-0.7611.436.6325.96162.3898.31
0.490.787.9314.256.3245.4627.56
0.730.45-0.24-3.60-13.32413.20287.63
8.9125.2756.4061.8825.0795.60-15.60
-0.42-10.88-14.90-14.00-21.51-1.111,431.72
0.317.7315.619.909.909.909.90
-2.06-8.37-17.55-5.62-43.70175.92175.92
0030.0071.0571.05608.06636.13
3.2814.57-1.724.83-18.31285.89209.85
12.3419.7224.0137.304.85164.12-2.43
-3.870.69121.6393.92130.5081.45-22.84
1.48-14.375.9712.82-8.23-39.91-39.91

Khaitan (India) Ltd. Share Holdings

Khaitan (India) Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
21 Jul, 2023Board MeetingOthers
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Others
11 Mar, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Khaitan (India) Ltd.

Khaitan (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1936 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10000WB1936PLC008775 and registration number is 008775. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic appliances. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 52.26 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sandip Chatterjee
    Director
  • Mrs. Sangita Jain
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Sunay Krishna Khaitan
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sujata Chatterjee
    Director
  • Mr. Manoj Chhawchharia
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mr. Gopal Mor
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director

FAQs on Khaitan (India) Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Khaitan (India) Ltd.?

The market cap of Khaitan (India) Ltd. is ₹26.96 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Khaitan (India) Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Khaitan (India) Ltd. is 19.57 and PB ratio of Khaitan (India) Ltd. is 1.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Khaitan (India) Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khaitan (India) Ltd. is ₹56.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khaitan (India) Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khaitan (India) Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khaitan (India) Ltd. is ₹73.80 and 52-week low of Khaitan (India) Ltd. is ₹37.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data