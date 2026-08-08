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Khaitan (India) Share Price

NSE
BSE

KHAITAN (INDIA)

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Consumer Durables

Here's the live share price of Khaitan (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹159.00 Closed
0.32₹ 0.50
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Khaitan (India) Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹151.85₹161.00
₹159.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹78.00₹162.15
₹159.00
Open Price
₹158.00
Prev. Close
₹158.50
Volume
3,049

Source: Dion Global

Khaitan (India) Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Khaitan (India)		1.3717.7817.7860.4139.4739.1652.62
LG Electronics India		6.581.133.004.43-5.94-2.02-1.22
Dixon Technologies (India)		0.176.6527.6920.06-15.2744.4026.93
Havells India		1.974.981.35-6.19-14.03-0.850.79
Voltas		-3.32-0.37-5.93-14.64-1.8915.784.59
PG Electroplast		2.858.9717.786.36-14.3157.7376.76
Avalon Technologies		8.6519.5156.5087.11105.4648.4837.65
Whirlpool of India		1.061.20-16.95-10.35-37.34-17.97-17.63
Electronics Mart India		27.1223.8936.4956.4138.2013.9314.43
Symphony		-5.61-6.70-19.67-31.89-33.28-9.75-7.10
EPACK Durables		-0.13-2.78-16.62-11.70-41.223.321.98
HPL Electric & Power		2.24-1.29-11.46-1.56-40.6818.2234.15
Virtuoso Optoelectronics		5.138.2537.7726.39-5.2128.0934.32
IKIO Technologies		1.197.2317.4128.026.16-20.72-12.82
Onida Electronics		-1.87-10.80-3.427.05124.4324.1316.72
Shree Refrigerations		5.25-8.1838.2176.30106.5823.0313.24
CWD		1.58-2.264.2311.6214.8520.9254.49
Elin Electronics		-3.74-3.78-25.95-38.04-43.80-13.13-15.77
Sharp India		03.9337.49189.57106.5429.5131.19
BPL		-0.06-4.48-9.40-9.04-30.53-8.377.34

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Khaitan (India) has gained 39.47% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Khaitan (India) has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).

Khaitan (India) Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Khaitan (India) Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5135.55145.87
10131.56140.15
20132.44136.02
50132.42130.81
100118.35124.19
200115.2117.44

Source: Dion Global

Khaitan (India) Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Khaitan (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.24%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Khaitan (India) Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 01, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTKhaitan (India) - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTKhaitan (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
Jul 24, 2026, 10:38 PM IST ISTKhaitan (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, 31St Day Of July 2
Jul 14, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTKhaitan (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 26, 2026, 11:57 PM IST ISTKhaitan (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 26Th May 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Khaitan (India)

Khaitan (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1936 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10000WB1936PLC008775 and registration number is 008775. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunay Krishna Khaitan
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Gopal Mor
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Pooja Kalanouria
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Ayushi Khaitan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Khaitan (India) Share Price

What is the share price of Khaitan (India)?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khaitan (India) is ₹159.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Khaitan (India)?

The Khaitan (India) is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Khaitan (India)?

The market cap of Khaitan (India) is ₹75.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Khaitan (India)?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Khaitan (India) are ₹161.00 and ₹151.85.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Khaitan (India)?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khaitan (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khaitan (India) is ₹162.15 and 52-week low of Khaitan (India) is ₹78.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Khaitan (India) performed historically in terms of returns?

The Khaitan (India) has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, 17.78% for the past month, 17.78% over 3 months, 39.47% over 1 year, 39.16% across 3 years, and 52.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Khaitan (India)?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khaitan (India) are 0.00 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Khaitan (India) News

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