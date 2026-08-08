Here's the live share price of Khaitan (India) along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Khaitan (India)
|1.37
|17.78
|17.78
|60.41
|39.47
|39.16
|52.62
|LG Electronics India
|6.58
|1.13
|3.00
|4.43
|-5.94
|-2.02
|-1.22
|Dixon Technologies (India)
|0.17
|6.65
|27.69
|20.06
|-15.27
|44.40
|26.93
|Havells India
|1.97
|4.98
|1.35
|-6.19
|-14.03
|-0.85
|0.79
|Voltas
|-3.32
|-0.37
|-5.93
|-14.64
|-1.89
|15.78
|4.59
|PG Electroplast
|2.85
|8.97
|17.78
|6.36
|-14.31
|57.73
|76.76
|Avalon Technologies
|8.65
|19.51
|56.50
|87.11
|105.46
|48.48
|37.65
|Whirlpool of India
|1.06
|1.20
|-16.95
|-10.35
|-37.34
|-17.97
|-17.63
|Electronics Mart India
|27.12
|23.89
|36.49
|56.41
|38.20
|13.93
|14.43
|Symphony
|-5.61
|-6.70
|-19.67
|-31.89
|-33.28
|-9.75
|-7.10
|EPACK Durables
|-0.13
|-2.78
|-16.62
|-11.70
|-41.22
|3.32
|1.98
|HPL Electric & Power
|2.24
|-1.29
|-11.46
|-1.56
|-40.68
|18.22
|34.15
|Virtuoso Optoelectronics
|5.13
|8.25
|37.77
|26.39
|-5.21
|28.09
|34.32
|IKIO Technologies
|1.19
|7.23
|17.41
|28.02
|6.16
|-20.72
|-12.82
|Onida Electronics
|-1.87
|-10.80
|-3.42
|7.05
|124.43
|24.13
|16.72
|Shree Refrigerations
|5.25
|-8.18
|38.21
|76.30
|106.58
|23.03
|13.24
|CWD
|1.58
|-2.26
|4.23
|11.62
|14.85
|20.92
|54.49
|Elin Electronics
|-3.74
|-3.78
|-25.95
|-38.04
|-43.80
|-13.13
|-15.77
|Sharp India
|0
|3.93
|37.49
|189.57
|106.54
|29.51
|31.19
|BPL
|-0.06
|-4.48
|-9.40
|-9.04
|-30.53
|-8.37
|7.34
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Khaitan (India) has gained 39.47% compared to peers like LG Electronics India (-5.94%), Dixon Technologies (India) (-15.27%), Havells India (-14.03%). From a 5 year perspective, Khaitan (India) has outperformed peers relative to LG Electronics India (-1.22%) and Dixon Technologies (India) (26.93%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|135.55
|145.87
|10
|131.56
|140.15
|20
|132.44
|136.02
|50
|132.42
|130.81
|100
|118.35
|124.19
|200
|115.2
|117.44
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Khaitan (India) saw a drop in promoter holding to 60.24%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.03%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 39.72% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 01, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Khaitan (India) - Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|Khaitan (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2026
|Jul 24, 2026, 10:38 PM IST IST
|Khaitan (India) - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, 31St Day Of July 2
|Jul 14, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Khaitan (India) - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 26, 2026, 11:57 PM IST IST
|Khaitan (India) - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 26Th May 2026
Source: Dion Global
Khaitan (India) Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/10/1936 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L10000WB1936PLC008775 and registration number is 008775. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of domestic appliances. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 112.23 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khaitan (India) is ₹159.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Khaitan (India) is operating in the Consumer Durables Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Khaitan (India) is ₹75.53 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Khaitan (India) are ₹161.00 and ₹151.85.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Khaitan (India) stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Khaitan (India) is ₹162.15 and 52-week low of Khaitan (India) is ₹78.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Khaitan (India) has shown returns of 0.32% over the past day, 17.78% for the past month, 17.78% over 3 months, 39.47% over 1 year, 39.16% across 3 years, and 52.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Khaitan (India) are 0.00 and 2.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global