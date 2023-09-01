What is the Market Cap of Khaitan (India) Ltd.? The market cap of Khaitan (India) Ltd. is ₹26.96 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Khaitan (India) Ltd.? P/E ratio of Khaitan (India) Ltd. is 19.57 and PB ratio of Khaitan (India) Ltd. is 1.45 as on .

What is the share price of Khaitan (India) Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Khaitan (India) Ltd. is ₹56.75 as on .