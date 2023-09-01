Follow Us

KG PETROCHEM LTD.

Sector : Plastics - Plastic & Plastic Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹205.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KG Petrochem Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹200.00₹213.50
₹205.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹174.00₹253.95
₹205.00
Open Price
₹200.00
Prev. Close
₹205.00
Volume
0

KG Petrochem Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1212.33
  • R2219.67
  • R3225.83
  • Pivot
    206.17
  • S1198.83
  • S2192.67
  • S3185.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5219.9207.11
  • 10219.49206.23
  • 20221.09205.04
  • 50228.14205.01
  • 100232.48205.92
  • 200270.83213.56

KG Petrochem Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.961.99-2.384.17-13.30116.93153.56
-1.9623.9458.3061.65124.32228.33273.25
4.4225.5958.3399.2373.05124.13176.79
4.24-10.306.7633.7815.6692.9526.08
-0.87-5.840.392.382.82239.60205.86
-2.356.7420.1671.8569.19417.85178.55
1.826.8019.4714.7315.16108.6642.54
-2.0313.9952.51166.69341.77456.83456.83
2.8833.6334.4461.23-10.31204.2250.73
2.62-6.998.7617.412.92370.73138.40
1.6911.4328.6346.9251.4247.79-43.07
3.808.8936.4956.187.6335.57-4.72
-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05-8.05
8.11-1.50-5.4483.57342.18589.90173.26
2.6625.5551.6594.83203.45716.62716.62
0.62-3.23-8.4230.4321.43239.1525.08
5.61-5.6110.1126.0732.5861.89-56.18
22.6539.4246.2380.9867.53882.34307.48
23.6325.1774.0674.0674.0674.0674.06
-2.17-0.92-3.3544.38296.48354.9575.12

KG Petrochem Ltd. Share Holdings

KG Petrochem Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
19 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KG Petrochem Ltd.

KG Petrochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/02/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117RJ1980PLC001999 and registration number is 001999. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 353.77 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Gauri Shanker Kandoi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Manish Singhal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Sharma
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mrs. Prity Singhal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Jaj Prakash Khandelwal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bridhi Chand Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anand Mishra
    Addnl. & Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vikas Dhamani
    Addnl. & Ind.Director

FAQs on KG Petrochem Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KG Petrochem Ltd.?

The market cap of KG Petrochem Ltd. is ₹119.21 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KG Petrochem Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KG Petrochem Ltd. is 49.37 and PB ratio of KG Petrochem Ltd. is 0.73 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of KG Petrochem Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KG Petrochem Ltd. is ₹205.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KG Petrochem Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KG Petrochem Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KG Petrochem Ltd. is ₹253.95 and 52-week low of KG Petrochem Ltd. is ₹174.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

