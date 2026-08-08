What is the share price of KG Petrochem? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KG Petrochem is ₹193.45 as on .

What kind of stock is KG Petrochem? The KG Petrochem is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KG Petrochem? The market cap of KG Petrochem is ₹112.50 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KG Petrochem? Today’s highest and lowest price of KG Petrochem are ₹195.10 and ₹193.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KG Petrochem? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KG Petrochem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KG Petrochem is ₹284.70 and 52-week low of KG Petrochem is ₹167.05 as on .

How has the KG Petrochem performed historically in terms of returns? The KG Petrochem has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 10.39% for the past month, -3.23% over 3 months, -29.24% over 1 year, -1.27% across 3 years, and -11.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KG Petrochem? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KG Petrochem are 25.27 and 0.60 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global