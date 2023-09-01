What is the Market Cap of KG Petrochem Ltd.? The market cap of KG Petrochem Ltd. is ₹119.21 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KG Petrochem Ltd.? P/E ratio of KG Petrochem Ltd. is 49.37 and PB ratio of KG Petrochem Ltd. is 0.73 as on .

What is the share price of KG Petrochem Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KG Petrochem Ltd. is ₹205.00 as on .