Here's the live share price of KG Petrochem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KG Petrochem
|9.29
|10.39
|-3.23
|1.23
|-29.24
|-1.27
|-11.22
|Supreme Industries
|-1.11
|7.77
|-6.60
|-7.79
|-17.93
|-3.08
|10.36
|Shaily Engineering Plastics
|3.19
|12.84
|18.32
|41.83
|98.76
|127.55
|54.36
|Kingfa Science & Technology (India)
|5.40
|7.59
|10.99
|23.85
|57.77
|31.27
|34.85
|Ddev Plastiks Industries
|8.05
|4.13
|16.29
|-5.75
|2.40
|15.53
|50.10
|Nilkamal
|-3.08
|34.72
|33.85
|18.43
|7.80
|-11.30
|-9.03
|Mold-Tek Packaging
|1.29
|-2.11
|14.12
|24.78
|-14.25
|-11.34
|5.78
|All Time Plastics
|-1.33
|-11.76
|-19.09
|-10.70
|-22.77
|-8.25
|-5.04
|Arrow Greentech
|8.99
|20.59
|42.12
|78.44
|3.15
|30.61
|38.24
|Dhunseri Ventures
|11.78
|12.30
|3.51
|0.81
|-22.28
|-1.75
|-1.35
|Pyramid Technoplast
|-2.07
|9.17
|1.87
|9.88
|12.85
|0.30
|0.18
|TPL Plastech
|-3.07
|-6.03
|15.03
|18.88
|2.12
|20.86
|17.09
|Bai-Kakaji Polymers
|-4.69
|23.71
|30.58
|21.37
|27.52
|8.44
|4.98
|Plastiblends India
|4.77
|10.86
|13.85
|24.80
|3.42
|-4.24
|-5.96
|Wim Plast
|-0.12
|-7.80
|-5.14
|-28.55
|-35.93
|-10.53
|-11.69
|Kaka Industries
|-3.63
|-4.15
|19.13
|6.84
|-7.81
|7.79
|12.17
|Multibase India
|-2.16
|-1.15
|-9.52
|-20.17
|-31.86
|-14.60
|-9.32
|Brand Concepts
|-6.34
|-11.71
|-28.08
|-43.19
|-45.70
|-21.27
|26.75
|Mitsu Chem Plast
|-0.87
|6.58
|-3.98
|28.23
|38.52
|-4.61
|-9.09
|Pil Italica Lifestyle
|2.12
|-2.14
|-2.47
|-3.56
|-40.14
|-4.03
|4.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KG Petrochem has declined 29.24% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, KG Petrochem has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|176.05
|179.41
|10
|174.78
|178.46
|20
|180.39
|181.3
|50
|194.16
|192.91
|100
|210.55
|207.47
|200
|234.9
|222.3
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KG Petrochem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:39 PM IST IST
|KG Petrochem - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting To Be Held On 12/08/2026
|Aug 03, 2026, 05:27 PM IST IST
|KG Petrochem - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Aug 01, 2026, 11:10 PM IST IST
|KG Petrochem - Shareholders Meeting - AGM On August, 26, 2026
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:49 AM IST IST
|KG Petrochem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:46 AM IST IST
|KG Petrochem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Source: Dion Global
KG Petrochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/02/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117RJ1980PLC001999 and registration number is 001999. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 313.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KG Petrochem is ₹193.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KG Petrochem is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KG Petrochem is ₹112.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KG Petrochem are ₹195.10 and ₹193.45.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KG Petrochem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KG Petrochem is ₹284.70 and 52-week low of KG Petrochem is ₹167.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KG Petrochem has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 10.39% for the past month, -3.23% over 3 months, -29.24% over 1 year, -1.27% across 3 years, and -11.22% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KG Petrochem are 25.27 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global