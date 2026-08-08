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KG Petrochem Share Price

NSE
BSE

KG PETROCHEM

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Plastics

Here's the live share price of KG Petrochem along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹193.45 Closed
-0.49₹ -0.95
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KG Petrochem Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹193.45₹195.10
₹193.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹167.05₹284.70
₹193.45
Open Price
₹195.10
Prev. Close
₹194.40
Volume
100

Source: Dion Global

KG Petrochem Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KG Petrochem		9.2910.39-3.231.23-29.24-1.27-11.22
Supreme Industries		-1.117.77-6.60-7.79-17.93-3.0810.36
Shaily Engineering Plastics		3.1912.8418.3241.8398.76127.5554.36
Kingfa Science & Technology (India)		5.407.5910.9923.8557.7731.2734.85
Ddev Plastiks Industries		8.054.1316.29-5.752.4015.5350.10
Nilkamal		-3.0834.7233.8518.437.80-11.30-9.03
Mold-Tek Packaging		1.29-2.1114.1224.78-14.25-11.345.78
All Time Plastics		-1.33-11.76-19.09-10.70-22.77-8.25-5.04
Arrow Greentech		8.9920.5942.1278.443.1530.6138.24
Dhunseri Ventures		11.7812.303.510.81-22.28-1.75-1.35
Pyramid Technoplast		-2.079.171.879.8812.850.300.18
TPL Plastech		-3.07-6.0315.0318.882.1220.8617.09
Bai-Kakaji Polymers		-4.6923.7130.5821.3727.528.444.98
Plastiblends India		4.7710.8613.8524.803.42-4.24-5.96
Wim Plast		-0.12-7.80-5.14-28.55-35.93-10.53-11.69
Kaka Industries		-3.63-4.1519.136.84-7.817.7912.17
Multibase India		-2.16-1.15-9.52-20.17-31.86-14.60-9.32
Brand Concepts		-6.34-11.71-28.08-43.19-45.70-21.2726.75
Mitsu Chem Plast		-0.876.58-3.9828.2338.52-4.61-9.09
Pil Italica Lifestyle		2.12-2.14-2.47-3.56-40.14-4.034.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KG Petrochem has declined 29.24% compared to peers like Supreme Industries (-17.93%), Shaily Engineering Plastics (98.76%), Kingfa Science & Technology (India) (57.77%). From a 5 year perspective, KG Petrochem has underperformed peers relative to Supreme Industries (10.36%) and Shaily Engineering Plastics (54.36%).

KG Petrochem Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KG Petrochem Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5176.05179.41
10174.78178.46
20180.39181.3
50194.16192.91
100210.55207.47
200234.9222.3

Source: Dion Global

KG Petrochem Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KG Petrochem remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.34% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KG Petrochem Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:39 PM IST ISTKG Petrochem - Board Meeting Intimation for The Board Meeting To Be Held On 12/08/2026
Aug 03, 2026, 05:27 PM IST ISTKG Petrochem - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Aug 01, 2026, 11:10 PM IST ISTKG Petrochem - Shareholders Meeting - AGM On August, 26, 2026
Jul 31, 2026, 12:49 AM IST ISTKG Petrochem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Jul 31, 2026, 12:46 AM IST ISTKG Petrochem - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management

Source: Dion Global

About KG Petrochem

KG Petrochem Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/02/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24117RJ1980PLC001999 and registration number is 001999. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Spinning, weaving and finishing of textiles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 313.66 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.22 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Gauri Shanker Kandoi
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Manish Singhal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Sharma
    Additional Executive Director
  • Mrs. Prity Singhal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Anand Mishra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vikas Dhamani
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Vani Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Bhatia
    Addnl.Independent Director

FAQs on KG Petrochem Share Price

What is the share price of KG Petrochem?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KG Petrochem is ₹193.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KG Petrochem?

The KG Petrochem is operating in the Plastics Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KG Petrochem?

The market cap of KG Petrochem is ₹112.50 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KG Petrochem?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KG Petrochem are ₹195.10 and ₹193.45.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KG Petrochem?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KG Petrochem stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KG Petrochem is ₹284.70 and 52-week low of KG Petrochem is ₹167.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KG Petrochem performed historically in terms of returns?

The KG Petrochem has shown returns of -0.49% over the past day, 10.39% for the past month, -3.23% over 3 months, -29.24% over 1 year, -1.27% across 3 years, and -11.22% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KG Petrochem?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KG Petrochem are 25.27 and 0.60 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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