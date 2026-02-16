KFin Technologies share price are in the spotlight today, February 16. The company announced its December quarter (Q3FY26) results on February 13. The share price of the company surged over 3% in the morning session.

Let’s take a look at what the Q3FY26 numbers and business updates mean for investors –

KFin Technologies: Q3 profit growth remains modest

KFin Technologies reported a net profit of Rs 92 crore for the quarter ended Dec 31, 2025. This is slightly higher than Rs 90 crore in the same period last year.

Diluted earnings per share (EPS) came in at Rs 5.30, a small increase from last year.

While profits grew at a slower pace, the company’s core profit after tax rose at a relatively better rate.

KFin Technologies: Q3 revenue growth stays strong

Revenue growth was stronger than profit growth. The company’s revenue from operations rose nearly 28% year-on-year to about Rs 370.8 crore during the quarter. Core revenue growth stood close to 30%.

International and other investor solutions recorded sharp expansion, especially due to contributions from overseas operations. Even after adjusting for acquisitions, international growth remained strong. Value-added services (VAS) revenue also increased, though at a slower pace compared to the core segment.

KFin Technologies: Margins and costs under watch

Furthermore, the operating margins showed some compression. Quarterly EBITDA margin stood at 40.9% including the impact of acquisitions. Excluding the acquired business, the margins of the company were higher at 46.3%.

The company also highlighted an incremental statutory impact of Rs 8.56 crore related to new labour codes.

KFin Technologies had cash and cash equivalents of over Rs 507 crore at the end of December 2025.

KFin Technologies: Business expansion and client growth

On the operational front, KFin continues to expand its footprint.

Its average assets under management (AAUM) grew nearly 18% year-on-year, with market share at 32.5%. In addition to this, the company secured new registrar and transfer agent (RTA) mandates from Nuvama Wealth Management and Monarch Networth Capital.

The international client count also increased to 428, and overall AUM saw a sharp jump compared to last year. The company also won mandates under the SIF (Specialised Investment Fund) category from existing asset management clients.

Kfin Technologies share performance

While the stock reacted positively to the quarterly update, its recent performance has been uneven.

Over the last five trading sessions, the share price declined around 1%. In the past one month, the stock has fallen nearly 10%.

Looking at a longer horizon, the stock has slipped about 13% over the last six months and is down roughly 10% on a year-to-date basis. However, on a one-year basis, it still shows a gain of around 17%.

The stock’s 52-week high stands at Rs 1,388.50, while the 52-week low is Rs 784.15.