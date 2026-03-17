What makes a company that mostly operates behind the scenes of India’s financial markets an attractive bet for investors? According to a recent report by the brokerage firm ICICI Securities, that possibility exists for KFin Technologies. The brokerage has given a ‘Buy’ rating on the stock and set a target price of Rs 1,050. This suggests a potential upside of about 18% from the current levels.

According to the brokerage report, the company’s growth is supported by its strong position in mutual fund services in India, along with expanding opportunities in overseas markets, alternative investment funds and corporate registry services.

Here are the key factors that explain why the brokerage house is positive on this stock –

Role in the mutual fund industry

KFin Technologies functions as a Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA). This means that it provides backend services to mutual funds and financial institutions. These services include maintaining investor records, processing transactions and supporting fund operations.

According to the brokerage report, “We have liked KFin Technologies for its business growth potential based on its core Indian MF RTA operations.” The brokerage also noted that the company’s expansion beyond its core business could support long-term growth.

Apart from domestic mutual fund operations, the company is also building a presence in international markets and other financial services segments. These include alternatives such as Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), wealth management and corporate registry services.

Expansion across new segments

According to the brokerage report, the company has been expanding its product offerings through both partnerships and acquisitions. It has introduced new solutions in areas such as fund accounting (FA), transfer agency (TA) and wealth management (WM).

The report noted that “new wins, organic and inorganic product suites across fund accounting (FA), transfer agency (TA) and new segments such as wealth management (WM) have helped KFIN achieve continued client wins.”

Another development highlighted in the report is the company’s partnership with the provider network of BlackRock’s Aladdin platform, along with the acquisition of Ascent Funds.

Growth expected in multiple businesses

According to ICICI Securities, KFin Technologies could see steady revenue growth over the next few years. The brokerage estimates that operating revenue may grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 14.2% between the FY26-FY28.

The domestic mutual fund solutions business is expected to remain a major contributor. The brokerage expects assets under administration (AAUM) to grow at a CAGR of about 15% during the same period.

According to the brokerage report, revenue from the issuer solutions business may grow at a CAGR of around 17%, while the international and investor solutions segment could grow at nearly 19% during the same period.

Earnings outlook remains strong

The brokerage believes the company’s earnings growth could remain healthy despite some pressures on pricing and costs.

According to the brokerage report, “Earnings may moderate owing to periodic cuts in yields and cost inflation, which is being managed through automation and efficiency.”

Over the past few years, the company has shown strong financial performance. According to the report, revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) recorded a compound annual growth rate of about 19.4% and 25% respectively between the FY20-FY25.

Looking ahead, the brokerage expects consolidated profit after tax (PAT) to grow at around 19% CAGR between the FY26-FY28.

Role of acquisitions and partnerships

The acquisition of Ascent Funds is another factor that could contribute to future growth. According to the brokerage report, “partnership with BlackRock’s Aladdin provider network and recent acquisition of Ascent are available growth levers.”

For the quarter ended December in the FY26, Ascent contributed about Rs 47.8 crore to the company’s revenue and reported EBITDA of around Rs 2.1 crore.

The brokerage estimates that Ascent’s revenue could reach around Rs 99.5 crore in the financial year 2026, Rs 238.9 crore in the FY27 and about Rs 286.7 crore in the FY28.

Key risks to watch out for

The brokerage highlighted some potential risks. One key risk is the possibility of declining yields in the mutual fund business as assets under management grow.

According to the brokerage report, “Key risks include cut in MF yields with size.”

However, ICICI Securities believes the company’s diversification strategy and continued investment in technology could help support long-term growth.

Disclaimer: This article provides factual analysis only and is not, and should not be construed as, an offer, solicitation, or recommendation to buy or sell securities. Investors must conduct their own independent due diligence and seek advice from a SEBI-registered financial advisor.