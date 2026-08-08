Here's the live share price of Keynote Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Keynote Financial Services
|-5.65
|-11.73
|-16.22
|-15.36
|-3.76
|36.19
|26.50
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Keynote Financial Services has declined 3.76% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Keynote Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|256.9
|257.33
|10
|258.19
|258.16
|20
|262.84
|259.43
|50
|260.15
|262.37
|100
|266.36
|267.75
|200
|281.16
|272.57
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Keynote Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 9.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:50 PM IST IST
|Keynote Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) O
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:04 PM IST IST
|Keynote Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 05, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Keynote Fin. Serv. - Newspaper Advertisement Regarding Transfer Of Equity Shares To IEPF For The FY 2018-2019.
|May 30, 2026, 01:39 AM IST IST
|Keynote Fin. Serv. - Re-Appointment Of Mrs. Rinku Suchanti, As Executive Director Of The Company.
|May 30, 2026, 12:45 AM IST IST
|Keynote Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s
Source: Dion Global
Keynote Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1993PLC072407 and registration number is 072407. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keynote Financial Services is ₹245.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Keynote Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Keynote Financial Services is ₹136.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Keynote Financial Services are ₹245.40 and ₹245.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keynote Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keynote Financial Services is ₹377.50 and 52-week low of Keynote Financial Services is ₹221.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Keynote Financial Services has shown returns of -4.23% over the past day, -11.73% for the past month, -16.22% over 3 months, -3.76% over 1 year, 36.19% across 3 years, and 26.5% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Keynote Financial Services are 20.51 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.
Source: Dion Global