Keynote Financial Services Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KEYNOTE FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | NSE
₹117.45 Closed
1.782.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Keynote Financial Services Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹114.00₹118.00
₹117.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹77.70₹139.00
₹117.45
Open Price
₹117.30
Prev. Close
₹115.40
Volume
22,045

Keynote Financial Services Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1119.3
  • R2120.65
  • R3123.3
  • Pivot
    116.65
  • S1115.3
  • S2112.65
  • S3111.3

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5103.34116.96
  • 10104.06114.79
  • 20107.2109.82
  • 50112.46103.02
  • 100109.399.97
  • 200108.1399.44

Keynote Financial Services Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.5623.8223.2425.403.78215.51117.11
1.230.423.6918.611.65100.34167.99
0.67-3.714.4012.66-13.02138.07127.57
4.32-0.148.1447.2343.03367.55273.88
1.62-1.234.9616.4428.02177.09141.53
2.47-4.58-7.6311.88-9.384.2523.42
2.643.2235.6756.6243.94170.9049.49
0.83-5.7312.7732.2221.559.55214.09
2.42-6.147.1321.1261.78200.3330.52
1.480.931.5517.0544.36122.670.94
3.1515.4032.9733.6513.6355.00108.62
-4.843.6119.2440.3334.041,030.76177.99
3.99-4.7120.5140.0859.43104.58-24.59
-0.46-0.992.4012.2924.3068.7062.51
1.837.5237.8638.565.08-20.44-64.11
1.42-4.0334.2536.2872.74561.46-17.46
0.05-4.8212.8745.9143.60101.92270.24
-2.060.8933.8033.3248.6348.6348.63
0.74-1.6627.6732.5925.0129.4088.89
3.29-0.4617.9464.2946.16119.7462.82

Keynote Financial Services Ltd. Share Holdings

Keynote Financial Services Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend
26 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & Final Dividend

About Keynote Financial Services Ltd.

Keynote Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1993PLC072407 and registration number is 072407. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 7.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Vineet Suchanti
    Director
  • Mr. Uday S Patil
    Director & CFO
  • Mr. Manish Desai
    Director
  • Mr. Anish Malhotra
    Director
  • Mrs. Rinku Suchanti
    Director
  • Mr. Shishir Dalal
    Director

FAQs on Keynote Financial Services Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Keynote Financial Services Ltd.?

The market cap of Keynote Financial Services Ltd. is ₹82.43 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Keynote Financial Services Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Keynote Financial Services Ltd. is 21.3 and PB ratio of Keynote Financial Services Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Keynote Financial Services Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keynote Financial Services Ltd. is ₹117.45 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Keynote Financial Services Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keynote Financial Services Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keynote Financial Services Ltd. is ₹139.00 and 52-week low of Keynote Financial Services Ltd. is ₹77.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

