What is the share price of Keynote Financial Services? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keynote Financial Services is ₹245.40 as on .

What kind of stock is Keynote Financial Services? The Keynote Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Keynote Financial Services? The market cap of Keynote Financial Services is ₹136.61 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Keynote Financial Services? Today’s highest and lowest price of Keynote Financial Services are ₹245.40 and ₹245.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Keynote Financial Services? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keynote Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keynote Financial Services is ₹377.50 and 52-week low of Keynote Financial Services is ₹221.85 as on .

How has the Keynote Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns? The Keynote Financial Services has shown returns of -4.23% over the past day, -11.73% for the past month, -16.22% over 3 months, -3.76% over 1 year, 36.19% across 3 years, and 26.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Keynote Financial Services? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Keynote Financial Services are 20.51 and 0.94 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global