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Keynote Financial Services Share Price

NSE
BSE

KEYNOTE FINANCIAL SERVICES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Keynote Financial Services along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹245.40 Closed
-4.23₹ -10.85
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Keynote Financial Services Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹245.40₹245.40
₹245.40
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹221.85₹377.50
₹245.40
Open Price
₹245.40
Prev. Close
₹256.25
Volume
3

Source: Dion Global

Keynote Financial Services Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Keynote Financial Services		-5.65-11.73-16.22-15.36-3.7636.1926.50
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Keynote Financial Services has declined 3.76% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Keynote Financial Services has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Keynote Financial Services Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Keynote Financial Services Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5256.9257.33
10258.19258.16
20262.84259.43
50260.15262.37
100266.36267.75
200281.16272.57

Source: Dion Global

Keynote Financial Services Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Keynote Financial Services remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.01%, FII holding unchanged at 9.26%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.86% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Keynote Financial Services Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 10:50 PM IST ISTKeynote Fin. Serv. - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) O
Jul 07, 2026, 10:04 PM IST ISTKeynote Fin. Serv. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 05, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTKeynote Fin. Serv. - Newspaper Advertisement Regarding Transfer Of Equity Shares To IEPF For The FY 2018-2019.
May 30, 2026, 01:39 AM IST ISTKeynote Fin. Serv. - Re-Appointment Of Mrs. Rinku Suchanti, As Executive Director Of The Company.
May 30, 2026, 12:45 AM IST ISTKeynote Fin. Serv. - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Appointment of Statutory Auditor/s

Source: Dion Global

About Keynote Financial Services

Keynote Financial Services Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 16/06/1993 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L67120MH1993PLC072407 and registration number is 072407. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.58 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Vineet Suchanti
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mrs. Rinku Suchanti
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Rakesh Choudhari
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Riaz Thingna
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ravindranath Cheerakuzhi Puthan Menon
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Keynote Financial Services Share Price

What is the share price of Keynote Financial Services?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keynote Financial Services is ₹245.40 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Keynote Financial Services?

The Keynote Financial Services is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Keynote Financial Services?

The market cap of Keynote Financial Services is ₹136.61 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Keynote Financial Services?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Keynote Financial Services are ₹245.40 and ₹245.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Keynote Financial Services?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keynote Financial Services stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keynote Financial Services is ₹377.50 and 52-week low of Keynote Financial Services is ₹221.85 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Keynote Financial Services performed historically in terms of returns?

The Keynote Financial Services has shown returns of -4.23% over the past day, -11.73% for the past month, -16.22% over 3 months, -3.76% over 1 year, 36.19% across 3 years, and 26.5% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Keynote Financial Services?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Keynote Financial Services are 20.51 and 0.94 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.41 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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