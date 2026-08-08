What is the share price of Key Corp? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Key Corp is ₹82.63 as on .

What kind of stock is Key Corp? The Key Corp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Key Corp? The market cap of Key Corp is ₹49.58 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Key Corp? Today’s highest and lowest price of Key Corp are ₹82.63 and ₹78.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Key Corp? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Key Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Key Corp is ₹137.90 and 52-week low of Key Corp is ₹56.30 as on .

How has the Key Corp performed historically in terms of returns? The Key Corp has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 42.17% for the past month, 8.72% over 3 months, -35.39% over 1 year, 13.51% across 3 years, and 0.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Key Corp? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Key Corp are -37.10 and 0.76 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global