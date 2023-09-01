Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Key Corp Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KEY CORP LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹57.99 Closed
-0.02-0.01
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Key Corp Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹56.00₹57.99
₹57.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹42.75₹65.31
₹57.99
Open Price
₹57.00
Prev. Close
₹58.00
Volume
2,646

Key Corp Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R158.65
  • R259.32
  • R360.64
  • Pivot
    57.33
  • S156.66
  • S255.34
  • S354.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.6757.16
  • 1049.9557.11
  • 2050.157.09
  • 5050.0257.11
  • 10055.0156.08
  • 20052.0354.27

Key Corp Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.451.295.0414.3821.57661.02120.91
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Key Corp Ltd. Share Holdings

Key Corp Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
16 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
20 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
15 Jul, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Key Corp Ltd.

Key Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921UP1985PLC007547 and registration number is 007547. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Dr. K B Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Dr. Mukul Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Kumar Tandon
    Director
  • Ms. Manju Jain
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Gupta
    Director
  • Mr. G D Maheshwari
    Executive Director

FAQs on Key Corp Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Key Corp Ltd.?

The market cap of Key Corp Ltd. is ₹34.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Key Corp Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Key Corp Ltd. is 2.26 and PB ratio of Key Corp Ltd. is 0.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Key Corp Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Key Corp Ltd. is ₹57.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Key Corp Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Key Corp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Key Corp Ltd. is ₹65.31 and 52-week low of Key Corp Ltd. is ₹42.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data