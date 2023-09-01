Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|16 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|20 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|15 Jul, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Key Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921UP1985PLC007547 and registration number is 007547. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 17.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Key Corp Ltd. is ₹34.79 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Key Corp Ltd. is 2.26 and PB ratio of Key Corp Ltd. is 0.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Key Corp Ltd. is ₹57.99 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Key Corp Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Key Corp Ltd. is ₹65.31 and 52-week low of Key Corp Ltd. is ₹42.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.