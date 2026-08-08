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Key Corp Share Price

NSE
BSE

KEY CORP

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Key Corp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹82.63 Closed
4.99₹ 3.93
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Key Corp Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹78.00₹82.63
₹82.63
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹56.30₹137.90
₹82.63
Open Price
₹78.70
Prev. Close
₹78.70
Volume
5,333

Source: Dion Global

Key Corp Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Key Corp		18.7736.2410.73-1.92-34.0813.510.34
Bajaj Finance		-5.237.113.2910.0723.3414.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.519.9310.624.9782.9444.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.095.6711.575.6128.8620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-6.41-18.22-23.6510.3228.4814
L&T Finance		-0.11-1.082.524.7958.9134.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.3312.311.98-14.12-16.25-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8223.0620.554.8161.6912.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-1.11-3.02-15.721.8320.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6318.8820.3419.254.8582.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-0.714.2422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.684.783.742.9810.443.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.759.8615.7119.2641.3338.5812.7
IIFL Finance		1.719.7434.1619.5138.062.7216.7
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.1-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-2.8516.430.326.475.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-11.0717.3923.32-6.32-10.772.1
SBFC Finance		4.343.72-4.63-3.19-6.990.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.68-6.71.58-22.168.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-2.4438.8895.42125.7325.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Key Corp has declined 34.08% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Key Corp has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Key Corp Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Key Corp Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
572.574.92
1072.6573.28
2067.7670.64
5065.9268.62
10068.9371.32
20076.6284.42

Source: Dion Global

Key Corp Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Key Corp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Key Corp Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 17, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTKey Corp - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Jul 17, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTKey Corp - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 16, 2026, 07:37 PM IST ISTKey Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Jul 15, 2026, 10:15 PM IST ISTKey Corp - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On 15Th July 2026
Jul 15, 2026, 10:02 PM IST ISTKey Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association

Source: Dion Global

About Key Corp

Key Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921UP1985PLC007547 and registration number is 007547. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Dr. K B Agarwal
    Chairman
  • Mr. G D Maheshwari
    Executive Director
  • Dr. Mukul Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Ravindra Kumar Tandon
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Gupta
    Director
  • Ms. Lavisha Agarwal
    Director

FAQs on Key Corp Share Price

What is the share price of Key Corp?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Key Corp is ₹82.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Key Corp?

The Key Corp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Key Corp?

The market cap of Key Corp is ₹49.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Key Corp?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Key Corp are ₹82.63 and ₹78.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Key Corp?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Key Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Key Corp is ₹137.90 and 52-week low of Key Corp is ₹56.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Key Corp performed historically in terms of returns?

The Key Corp has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 42.17% for the past month, 8.72% over 3 months, -35.39% over 1 year, 13.51% across 3 years, and 0.34% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Key Corp?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Key Corp are -37.10 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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