Here's the live share price of Key Corp along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Key Corp
|18.77
|36.24
|10.73
|-1.92
|-34.08
|13.51
|0.34
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|7.1
|13.29
|10.07
|23.34
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|9.93
|10.62
|4.97
|82.94
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|5.67
|11.57
|5.61
|28.86
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-6.41
|-18.22
|-23.65
|10.32
|28.48
|14
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-1.08
|2.52
|4.79
|58.91
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|12.31
|1.98
|-14.12
|-16.25
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|23.06
|20.55
|4.81
|61.69
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-1.11
|-3.02
|-15.72
|1.83
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|18.88
|20.34
|19.25
|4.85
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-0.71
|4.24
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|4.78
|3.74
|2.98
|10.44
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|9.86
|15.71
|19.26
|41.33
|38.58
|12.7
|IIFL Finance
|1.7
|19.74
|34.16
|19.51
|38.06
|2.72
|16.7
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.1
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-2.85
|16.4
|30.3
|26.47
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1
|1.07
|17.39
|23.32
|-6.32
|-10.77
|2.1
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|3.72
|-4.63
|-3.19
|-6.99
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.68
|-6.7
|1.58
|-22.16
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-2.44
|38.88
|95.42
|125.73
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Key Corp has declined 34.08% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.34%), Shriram Finance (82.94%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (28.86%). From a 5 year perspective, Key Corp has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|72.5
|74.92
|10
|72.65
|73.28
|20
|67.76
|70.64
|50
|65.92
|68.62
|100
|68.93
|71.32
|200
|76.62
|84.42
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Key Corp remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 30.90% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 17, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Key Corp - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
|Jul 17, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|Key Corp - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 16, 2026, 07:37 PM IST IST
|Key Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:15 PM IST IST
|Key Corp - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting Of The Company Held On 15Th July 2026
|Jul 15, 2026, 10:02 PM IST IST
|Key Corp - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Amendments to Memorandum & Articles of Association
Source: Dion Global
Key Corp Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 26/11/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Uttar Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65921UP1985PLC007547 and registration number is 007547. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Key Corp is ₹82.63 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Key Corp is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Key Corp is ₹49.58 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Key Corp are ₹82.63 and ₹78.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Key Corp stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Key Corp is ₹137.90 and 52-week low of Key Corp is ₹56.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Key Corp has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 42.17% for the past month, 8.72% over 3 months, -35.39% over 1 year, 13.51% across 3 years, and 0.34% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Key Corp are -37.10 and 0.76 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global