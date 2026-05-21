Here's the live share price of Keto Motors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Keto Motors
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|5.00
|97.65
|113.98
|TVS Holdings
|-2.10
|-6.16
|-4.29
|-7.45
|18.16
|48.76
|34.28
|Belrise Industries
|-0.59
|-5.64
|14.89
|27.96
|115.52
|29.17
|16.60
|Kross
|-8.31
|-1.93
|-7.55
|14.04
|12.96
|-9.73
|-5.96
|Neetu Yoshi
|7.85
|10.06
|23.24
|-2.31
|3.40
|1.12
|0.67
|CLN Energy
|-1.84
|-6.50
|14.36
|-27.94
|-6.50
|13.74
|8.03
|Bhagwati Autocast
|-0.35
|-5.38
|2.05
|-7.63
|66.24
|22.00
|31.32
|SNL Bearings
|2.09
|8.14
|-1.76
|-3.53
|-1.96
|10.17
|14.75
|Resourceful Automobile
|-0.04
|0.88
|14.89
|-23.34
|-37.65
|-27.53
|-17.57
|Newtrac Foods & Beverages
|4.38
|-3.50
|7.16
|-24.50
|-44.90
|-7.44
|4.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Keto Motors has gained 5.00% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (18.16%), Belrise Industries (115.52%), Kross (12.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Keto Motors has outperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (34.28%) and Belrise Industries (16.60%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|25.69
|65.09
|10
|15.04
|40.43
|20
|9.61
|24.23
|50
|7.28
|13.36
|100
|6.9
|10.15
|200
|8.34
|9.98
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Keto Motors saw a rise in promoter holding to 92.44%, while DII stake increased to 0.86%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 18, 2026, 10:29 PM IST IST
|Keto Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
|Apr 30, 2026, 11:44 PM IST IST
|Keto Motors - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
|Apr 30, 2026, 11:41 PM IST IST
|Keto Motors - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
|Apr 11, 2026, 08:20 PM IST IST
|Keto Motors - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Mar 31, 2026, 09:29 PM IST IST
|Keto Motors - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Keto Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109TG2001PLC072561 and registration number is 072561. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keto Motors is ₹115.74 as on May 20, 2026.
The Keto Motors is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Keto Motors is ₹166.51 Cr as on May 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Keto Motors are ₹115.74 and ₹115.74.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keto Motors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keto Motors is ₹115.74 and 52-week low of Keto Motors is ₹104.99 as on May 20, 2026.
The Keto Motors has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, 672.11% across 3 years, and 4386.05% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Keto Motors are -933.39 and 9.85 on May 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global