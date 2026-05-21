What is the share price of Keto Motors? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keto Motors is ₹115.74 as on .

What kind of stock is Keto Motors? The Keto Motors is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Keto Motors? The market cap of Keto Motors is ₹166.51 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Keto Motors? Today’s highest and lowest price of Keto Motors are ₹115.74 and ₹115.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Keto Motors? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keto Motors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keto Motors is ₹115.74 and 52-week low of Keto Motors is ₹104.99 as on .

How has the Keto Motors performed historically in terms of returns? The Keto Motors has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, 672.11% across 3 years, and 4386.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Keto Motors? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Keto Motors are -933.39 and 9.85 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global