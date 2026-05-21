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Keto Motors Share Price

NSE
BSE

KETO MOTORS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Automobiles

Here's the live share price of Keto Motors along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹115.74 Closed
5.00₹ 5.51
As on May 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Keto Motors Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹115.74₹115.74
₹115.74
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹104.99₹115.74
₹115.74
Open Price
₹115.74
Prev. Close
₹110.23
Volume
4,215

Source: Dion Global

Keto Motors Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Keto Motors		5.005.005.005.005.0097.65113.98
TVS Holdings		-2.10-6.16-4.29-7.4518.1648.7634.28
Belrise Industries		-0.59-5.6414.8927.96115.5229.1716.60
Kross		-8.31-1.93-7.5514.0412.96-9.73-5.96
Neetu Yoshi		7.8510.0623.24-2.313.401.120.67
CLN Energy		-1.84-6.5014.36-27.94-6.5013.748.03
Bhagwati Autocast		-0.35-5.382.05-7.6366.2422.0031.32
SNL Bearings		2.098.14-1.76-3.53-1.9610.1714.75
Resourceful Automobile		-0.040.8814.89-23.34-37.65-27.53-17.57
Newtrac Foods & Beverages		4.38-3.507.16-24.50-44.90-7.444.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Keto Motors has gained 5.00% compared to peers like TVS Holdings (18.16%), Belrise Industries (115.52%), Kross (12.96%). From a 5 year perspective, Keto Motors has outperformed peers relative to TVS Holdings (34.28%) and Belrise Industries (16.60%).

Keto Motors Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Keto Motors Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
525.6965.09
1015.0440.43
209.6124.23
507.2813.36
1006.910.15
2008.349.98

Source: Dion Global

Keto Motors Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Keto Motors saw a rise in promoter holding to 92.44%, while DII stake increased to 0.86%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 6.65% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Keto Motors Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 18, 2026, 10:29 PM IST ISTKeto Motors - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Press Release / Media Release
Apr 30, 2026, 11:44 PM IST ISTKeto Motors - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
Apr 30, 2026, 11:41 PM IST ISTKeto Motors - Format of the Initial Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a Large Corporate : Annexure A
Apr 11, 2026, 08:20 PM IST ISTKeto Motors - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Mar 31, 2026, 09:29 PM IST ISTKeto Motors - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Keto Motors

Keto Motors Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 12/02/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51109TG2001PLC072561 and registration number is 072561. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Auto Parts & Accessories. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 7.26 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Jhansi Sanivarapu
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Venkatesh Challa
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Medimi
    Director
  • Mr. Ankur Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Himani Bhootra
    Independent Director

FAQs on Keto Motors Share Price

What is the share price of Keto Motors?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keto Motors is ₹115.74 as on May 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is Keto Motors?

The Keto Motors is operating in the Automobiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Keto Motors?

The market cap of Keto Motors is ₹166.51 Cr as on May 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Keto Motors?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Keto Motors are ₹115.74 and ₹115.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Keto Motors?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keto Motors stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keto Motors is ₹115.74 and 52-week low of Keto Motors is ₹104.99 as on May 20, 2026.

How has the Keto Motors performed historically in terms of returns?

The Keto Motors has shown returns of 5.0% over the past day, 5.0% for the past month, 5.0% over 3 months, 5.0% over 1 year, 672.11% across 3 years, and 4386.05% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Keto Motors?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Keto Motors are -933.39 and 9.85 on May 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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