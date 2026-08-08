What is the share price of Kesar India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar India is ₹1,249.95 as on .

What kind of stock is Kesar India? The Kesar India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kesar India? The market cap of Kesar India is ₹3,499.63 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kesar India? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kesar India are ₹1,259.90 and ₹1,246.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kesar India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesar India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesar India is ₹1,297.00 and 52-week low of Kesar India is ₹610.05 as on .

How has the Kesar India performed historically in terms of returns? The Kesar India has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, 0.72% for the past month, 0.58% over 3 months, 86.28% over 1 year, 243.99% across 3 years, and 118.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kesar India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kesar India are 112.49 and 14.07 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global