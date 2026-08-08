Here's the live share price of Kesar India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kesar India
|-1.54
|0.72
|0.58
|11.69
|86.28
|243.99
|118.92
|DLF
|-2.11
|-0.94
|4.23
|-3.88
|-15.13
|9.67
|13.52
|Lodha Developers
|-2.75
|9.69
|25.12
|10.82
|-1.03
|18.50
|23.03
|Prestige Estates Projects
|-2.04
|-5.31
|6.73
|-0.51
|-2.81
|39.37
|35.03
|Phoenix Mills
|0.09
|-8.64
|3.53
|8.29
|30.12
|30.61
|34.27
|Oberoi Realty
|-2.73
|-6.76
|6.18
|13.55
|10.39
|17.34
|20.54
|Godrej Properties
|-1.60
|1.51
|10.22
|14.96
|1.03
|9.84
|5.78
|Anant Raj
|-0.66
|15.12
|11.50
|9.90
|13.43
|46.26
|56.00
|Brigade Enterprises
|0.49
|12.82
|0.32
|-3.82
|-18.69
|9.66
|17.95
|Sobha
|-2.35
|-7.78
|-7.58
|-13.47
|-14.01
|31.73
|17.93
|Signatureglobal (India)
|-2.40
|2.48
|-11.44
|-12.11
|-27.68
|20.44
|11.81
|Swan Corp
|0.41
|-6.65
|-13.24
|-26.59
|-27.37
|6.62
|18.65
|Sri Lotus Developers and Realty
|-7.00
|27.57
|26.49
|24.41
|-6.06
|-1.87
|-1.13
|Embassy Developments
|2.64
|1.40
|-9.57
|-6.83
|-36.25
|-3.23
|-15.08
|Mahindra Lifespace Developers
|0.42
|6.17
|14.22
|4.27
|13.54
|-5.63
|11.41
|Max Estates
|1.01
|-10.47
|-5.35
|-2.24
|-11.90
|11.89
|6.98
|Ganesh Housing
|2.43
|-10.36
|8.69
|3.95
|-14.16
|20.26
|45.56
|Kalpataru
|-3.45
|-3.74
|-23.06
|-14.19
|-21.20
|-12.87
|-7.93
|Puravankara
|-0.21
|-4.39
|-4.99
|-14.22
|-22.78
|27.91
|14.96
|Raymond Realty
|7.09
|2.58
|8.38
|41.63
|7.19
|-10.53
|-6.46
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kesar India has gained 86.28% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Kesar India has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,269.59
|1,265.68
|10
|1,265.45
|1,264.44
|20
|1,253.54
|1,259.39
|50
|1,245.66
|1,247.33
|100
|1,223.85
|1,214.6
|200
|1,121.84
|1,119.33
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kesar India saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.25%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 15.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 12:31 AM IST IST
|Kesar India - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company For T
|Aug 01, 2026, 04:02 AM IST IST
|Kesar India - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - No
|Jul 31, 2026, 01:52 AM IST IST
|Kesar India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:46 AM IST IST
|Kesar India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
|Jul 30, 2026, 02:07 AM IST IST
|Kesar India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Kesar India Limited In Terms Of T
Source: Dion Global
Kesar India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51220MH2003PLC142989 and registration number is 142989. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar India is ₹1,249.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kesar India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kesar India is ₹3,499.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kesar India are ₹1,259.90 and ₹1,246.80.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesar India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesar India is ₹1,297.00 and 52-week low of Kesar India is ₹610.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kesar India has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, 0.72% for the past month, 0.58% over 3 months, 86.28% over 1 year, 243.99% across 3 years, and 118.92% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kesar India are 112.49 and 14.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global