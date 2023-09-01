Follow Us

KESAR INDIA LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹215.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 30, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kesar India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹212.30₹215.00
₹215.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹100.40₹285.00
₹215.00
Open Price
₹212.30
Prev. Close
₹215.00
Volume
0

Kesar India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1215.9
  • R2216.8
  • R3218.6
  • Pivot
    214.1
  • S1213.2
  • S2211.4
  • S3210.5

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5222.3197.9
  • 10222.65196.73
  • 20222.06193.88
  • 50230.01182.23
  • 100130.58184.08
  • 20065.290

Kesar India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
22.860.025.9161.65-24.2723.5623.56
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

Kesar India Ltd. Share Holdings

Kesar India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results

About Kesar India Ltd.

Kesar India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51220MH2003PLC142989 and registration number is 142989. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.16 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.03 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2021.

Management

  • Mr. Yash Gopal Gupta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sachin Gopal Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Gopal Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajesh Diwakar Chaware
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Pandey
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kesar India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kesar India Ltd.?

The market cap of Kesar India Ltd. is ₹75.90 Cr as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kesar India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kesar India Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Kesar India Ltd. is 3.96 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What is the share price of Kesar India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar India Ltd. is ₹215.00 as on Aug 30, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kesar India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesar India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesar India Ltd. is ₹285.00 and 52-week low of Kesar India Ltd. is ₹100.40 as on Aug 30, 2023.

