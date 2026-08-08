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Kesar India Share Price

NSE
BSE

KESAR INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Kesar India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,249.95 Closed
-1.19₹ -15.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kesar India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,246.80₹1,259.90
₹1,249.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹610.05₹1,297.00
₹1,249.95
Open Price
₹1,258.40
Prev. Close
₹1,264.95
Volume
15,100

Source: Dion Global

Kesar India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kesar India		-1.540.720.5811.6986.28243.99118.92
DLF		-2.11-0.944.23-3.88-15.139.6713.52
Lodha Developers		-2.759.6925.1210.82-1.0318.5023.03
Prestige Estates Projects		-2.04-5.316.73-0.51-2.8139.3735.03
Phoenix Mills		0.09-8.643.538.2930.1230.6134.27
Oberoi Realty		-2.73-6.766.1813.5510.3917.3420.54
Godrej Properties		-1.601.5110.2214.961.039.845.78
Anant Raj		-0.6615.1211.509.9013.4346.2656.00
Brigade Enterprises		0.4912.820.32-3.82-18.699.6617.95
Sobha		-2.35-7.78-7.58-13.47-14.0131.7317.93
Signatureglobal (India)		-2.402.48-11.44-12.11-27.6820.4411.81
Swan Corp		0.41-6.65-13.24-26.59-27.376.6218.65
Sri Lotus Developers and Realty		-7.0027.5726.4924.41-6.06-1.87-1.13
Embassy Developments		2.641.40-9.57-6.83-36.25-3.23-15.08
Mahindra Lifespace Developers		0.426.1714.224.2713.54-5.6311.41
Max Estates		1.01-10.47-5.35-2.24-11.9011.896.98
Ganesh Housing		2.43-10.368.693.95-14.1620.2645.56
Kalpataru		-3.45-3.74-23.06-14.19-21.20-12.87-7.93
Puravankara		-0.21-4.39-4.99-14.22-22.7827.9114.96
Raymond Realty		7.092.588.3841.637.19-10.53-6.46

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kesar India has gained 86.28% compared to peers like DLF (-15.13%), Lodha Developers (-1.03%), Prestige Estates Projects (-2.81%). From a 5 year perspective, Kesar India has outperformed peers relative to DLF (13.52%) and Lodha Developers (23.03%).

Kesar India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kesar India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,269.591,265.68
101,265.451,264.44
201,253.541,259.39
501,245.661,247.33
1001,223.851,214.6
2001,121.841,119.33

Source: Dion Global

Kesar India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kesar India saw a drop in promoter holding to 70.25%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding rose to 15.76%, and public shareholding moved up to 14.01% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kesar India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 12:31 AM IST ISTKesar India - Board Meeting Intimation for The Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone And Consolidated) Of The Company For T
Aug 01, 2026, 04:02 AM IST ISTKesar India - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - No
Jul 31, 2026, 01:52 AM IST ISTKesar India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 30, 2026, 02:46 AM IST ISTKesar India - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Acquisition
Jul 30, 2026, 02:07 AM IST ISTKesar India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Kesar India Limited In Terms Of T

Source: Dion Global

About Kesar India

Kesar India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/11/2003 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U51220MH2003PLC142989 and registration number is 142989. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Realty. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 146.54 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Yash Gupta
    Chairman & Wholetime Director
  • Mr. Sachin Gupta
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Gupta
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Pandey
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Utsav Bhavsar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kesar India Share Price

What is the share price of Kesar India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar India is ₹1,249.95 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kesar India?

The Kesar India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kesar India?

The market cap of Kesar India is ₹3,499.63 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kesar India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kesar India are ₹1,259.90 and ₹1,246.80.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kesar India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesar India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesar India is ₹1,297.00 and 52-week low of Kesar India is ₹610.05 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kesar India performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kesar India has shown returns of -1.19% over the past day, 0.72% for the past month, 0.58% over 3 months, 86.28% over 1 year, 243.99% across 3 years, and 118.92% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kesar India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kesar India are 112.49 and 14.07 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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