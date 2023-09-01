What is the Market Cap of Kesar Enterprises Ltd.? The market cap of Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹81.85 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kesar Enterprises Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is -2.03 and PB ratio of Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is 1.37 as on .

What is the share price of Kesar Enterprises Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹81.20 as on .