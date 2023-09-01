Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116MH1933PLC001996 and registration number is 001996. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 469.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹81.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is -2.03 and PB ratio of Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹81.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesar Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹97.15 and 52-week low of Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.