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Kesar Enterprises Share Price

NSE
BSE

KESAR ENTERPRISES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Sugar

Here's the live share price of Kesar Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹5.70 Closed
-0.87₹ -0.05
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kesar Enterprises Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.69₹6.39
₹5.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.10₹12.12
₹5.70
Open Price
₹5.75
Prev. Close
₹5.75
Volume
37,537

Source: Dion Global

Kesar Enterprises Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kesar Enterprises		2.33-10.94-18.454.59-43.9-10.5-12.99
Balrampur Chini Mills		8.2613.2721.4340.2216.4716.3512.41
Triveni Engineering & Industries		3.91-48.55-42.56-39.3-31.43-8.595.7
Shree Renuka Sugars		1.42-1.95-19.71-12.55-22.22-22.37-3.94
Bannari Amman Sugars		-1.5-1.95-5.02-3.56-7.738.0812.71
Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar		4.531.51-11.422.28-22.952.121.78
Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries		14.212.924.1632.0613.83.07-1.15
Avadh Sugar & Energy		18.518.1517.9572.78371.525.94
Dhampur Sugar Mills		10.295.82-1.5923.659.96-19.2-12.94
Uttam Sugar Mills		13.388.960.3813.824.36-11.864.82
Zuari Industries		-0.58-0.87-5.99-5.56-15.6817.1312.11
Dwarikesh Sugar Industries		9.99-4.36-13.1313.131.21-23.44-9.95
Dhampur Bio Organics		15.822.56-3.7114.3641.8-11.91-7.76
Magadh Sugar & Energy		3.033.890.5115.19-1.962.5314.05
Ugar Sugar Works		10.4112.343.8619.9210.55-29.969.36
Mawana Sugars		7.485.551.7742.7330.823.835.78
DCM Shriram Industries		9.192.44-8.045.95-74.56-31.82-12.58
KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation		-5.4637.9411.7133.24-4.2-0.144.97
SBEC Sugar		0.81-13.53109.8100.9664.4721.3216.96
Ponni Sugars (Erode)		5.731.940.6320.7513.01-7.973.97

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kesar Enterprises has declined 43.90% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (16.47%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-31.43%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-22.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Kesar Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).

Kesar Enterprises Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kesar Enterprises Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
55.675.7
105.725.74
2065.88
506.26.08
1006.116.2
2006.486.72

Source: Dion Global

Kesar Enterprises Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kesar Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.51%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kesar Enterprises Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 09:16 PM IST ISTKesar Enterprise - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
Jul 29, 2026, 12:37 AM IST ISTKesar Enterprise - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Jul 29, 2026, 12:23 AM IST ISTKesar Enterprise - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
Jul 29, 2026, 12:19 AM IST ISTKesar Enterprise - Announcement Under Reg.30 Of LODR - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
Jul 07, 2026, 10:23 PM IST ISTKesar Enterprise - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018

Source: Dion Global

About Kesar Enterprises

Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116MH1933PLC001996 and registration number is 001996. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 304.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Harsh R Kilachand
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Devendra J Shah
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Ranjana Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Dr. Narendra Mairpady
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kesar Enterprises Share Price

What is the share price of Kesar Enterprises?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar Enterprises is ₹5.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kesar Enterprises?

The Kesar Enterprises is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kesar Enterprises?

The market cap of Kesar Enterprises is ₹57.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kesar Enterprises?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kesar Enterprises are ₹6.39 and ₹5.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kesar Enterprises?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesar Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesar Enterprises is ₹12.12 and 52-week low of Kesar Enterprises is ₹4.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kesar Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kesar Enterprises has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, -7.47% for the past month, -15.93% over 3 months, -46.63% over 1 year, -10.5% across 3 years, and -12.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kesar Enterprises?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kesar Enterprises are -1.19 and 0.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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