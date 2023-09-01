Follow Us

Kesar Enterprises Ltd. Share Price

KESAR ENTERPRISES LTD.

Sector : Sugar | Smallcap | BSE
₹81.20 Closed
-2.16-1.79
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Kesar Enterprises Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹80.07₹84.49
₹81.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹50.00₹97.15
₹81.20
Open Price
₹80.08
Prev. Close
₹82.99
Volume
1,255

Kesar Enterprises Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R183.77
  • R286.34
  • R388.19
  • Pivot
    81.92
  • S179.35
  • S277.5
  • S374.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 572.581.23
  • 1073.5680.98
  • 2074.9680.68
  • 5078.4579.07
  • 10081.5177.1
  • 20091.4976.48

Kesar Enterprises Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.501.568.0251.492.3389.50178.56
3.272.1912.494.69-1.05358.62297.13
0.22-3.20-2.00-6.62-11.7162.23120.68
3.52-2.601.619.6010.96155.90420.87
3.326.0815.1315.9733.13330.61732.28
-0.99-3.57-2.99-2.13-1.82106.9582.79
6.9655.1170.3292.00149.90321.24266.67
3.07-0.635.2418.267.01186.72507.77
0.80-5.932.3419.7210.7272.49192.67
0.95-1.281.558.71-9.40190.81379.52
4.874.4245.4857.5837.72329.63332.84
0.56-19.44-5.3817.3489.33634.77722.61
17.0581.77142.07186.69224.321,256.301,165.06
13.124.1088.32107.0446.34312.89281.35
10.02-0.9220.0634.358.71195.56225.92
7.55-2.246.3113.43-2.24-2.24-2.24
0.7842.6776.6260.89242.28703.52703.52
10.1312.9946.1268.9077.79333.01826.86
-0.17-6.542.2824.36-18.86170.6214.78
6.2412.7315.6326.366.67295.83685.80

Kesar Enterprises Ltd. Share Holdings

Kesar Enterprises Ltd. Corporate Actions

MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kesar Enterprises Ltd.

Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116MH1933PLC001996 and registration number is 001996. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 469.17 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. A S Ruia
    Independent Director
  • Mr. M A Kuvadia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Ranjana Sinha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. H R Kilachand
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Dr. Narendra Mairpady
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rishabh Shah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. D J Shah
    Additional Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Kesar Enterprises Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kesar Enterprises Ltd.?

The market cap of Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹81.85 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kesar Enterprises Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is -2.03 and PB ratio of Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is 1.37 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kesar Enterprises Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹81.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kesar Enterprises Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesar Enterprises Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹97.15 and 52-week low of Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is ₹50.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

