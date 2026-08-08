What is the share price of Kesar Enterprises? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar Enterprises is ₹5.70 as on .

What kind of stock is Kesar Enterprises? The Kesar Enterprises is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kesar Enterprises? The market cap of Kesar Enterprises is ₹57.45 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kesar Enterprises? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kesar Enterprises are ₹6.39 and ₹5.69.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kesar Enterprises? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesar Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesar Enterprises is ₹12.12 and 52-week low of Kesar Enterprises is ₹4.10 as on .

How has the Kesar Enterprises performed historically in terms of returns? The Kesar Enterprises has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, -7.47% for the past month, -15.93% over 3 months, -46.63% over 1 year, -10.5% across 3 years, and -12.99% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kesar Enterprises? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kesar Enterprises are -1.19 and 0.80 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global