Here's the live share price of Kesar Enterprises along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kesar Enterprises
|2.33
|-10.94
|-18.45
|4.59
|-43.9
|-10.5
|-12.99
|Balrampur Chini Mills
|8.26
|13.27
|21.43
|40.22
|16.47
|16.35
|12.41
|Triveni Engineering & Industries
|3.91
|-48.55
|-42.56
|-39.3
|-31.43
|-8.59
|5.7
|Shree Renuka Sugars
|1.42
|-1.95
|-19.71
|-12.55
|-22.22
|-22.37
|-3.94
|Bannari Amman Sugars
|-1.5
|-1.95
|-5.02
|-3.56
|-7.73
|8.08
|12.71
|Bajaj Hindusthan Sugar
|4.53
|1.51
|-11.42
|2.28
|-22.95
|2.12
|1.78
|Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries
|14.2
|12.92
|4.16
|32.06
|13.8
|3.07
|-1.15
|Avadh Sugar & Energy
|18.5
|18.15
|17.95
|72.78
|37
|1.52
|5.94
|Dhampur Sugar Mills
|10.29
|5.82
|-1.59
|23.65
|9.96
|-19.2
|-12.94
|Uttam Sugar Mills
|13.38
|8.96
|0.38
|13.82
|4.36
|-11.86
|4.82
|Zuari Industries
|-0.58
|-0.87
|-5.99
|-5.56
|-15.68
|17.13
|12.11
|Dwarikesh Sugar Industries
|9.99
|-4.36
|-13.13
|13.13
|1.21
|-23.44
|-9.95
|Dhampur Bio Organics
|15.82
|2.56
|-3.71
|14.36
|41.8
|-11.91
|-7.76
|Magadh Sugar & Energy
|3.03
|3.89
|0.51
|15.19
|-1.96
|2.53
|14.05
|Ugar Sugar Works
|10.41
|12.34
|3.86
|19.92
|10.55
|-29.96
|9.36
|Mawana Sugars
|7.48
|5.55
|1.77
|42.73
|30.82
|3.83
|5.78
|DCM Shriram Industries
|9.19
|2.44
|-8.04
|5.95
|-74.56
|-31.82
|-12.58
|KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation
|-5.46
|37.94
|11.71
|33.24
|-4.2
|-0.14
|4.97
|SBEC Sugar
|0.81
|-13.53
|109.8
|100.96
|64.47
|21.32
|16.96
|Ponni Sugars (Erode)
|5.73
|1.94
|0.63
|20.75
|13.01
|-7.97
|3.97
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kesar Enterprises has declined 43.90% compared to peers like Balrampur Chini Mills (16.47%), Triveni Engineering & Industries (-31.43%), Shree Renuka Sugars (-22.22%). From a 5 year perspective, Kesar Enterprises has underperformed peers relative to Balrampur Chini Mills (12.41%) and Triveni Engineering & Industries (5.70%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|5.67
|5.7
|10
|5.72
|5.74
|20
|6
|5.88
|50
|6.2
|6.08
|100
|6.11
|6.2
|200
|6.48
|6.72
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kesar Enterprises remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 1.51%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 27.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 09:16 PM IST IST
|Kesar Enterprise - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30.06.2026
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:37 AM IST IST
|Kesar Enterprise - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:23 AM IST IST
|Kesar Enterprise - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
|Jul 29, 2026, 12:19 AM IST IST
|Kesar Enterprise - Announcement Under Reg.30 Of LODR - Notice Of Annual General Meeting
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:23 PM IST IST
|Kesar Enterprise - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Source: Dion Global
Kesar Enterprises Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/08/1933 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24116MH1933PLC001996 and registration number is 001996. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Sugar. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 304.50 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kesar Enterprises is ₹5.70 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kesar Enterprises is operating in the Sugar Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kesar Enterprises is ₹57.45 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kesar Enterprises are ₹6.39 and ₹5.69.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kesar Enterprises stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kesar Enterprises is ₹12.12 and 52-week low of Kesar Enterprises is ₹4.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kesar Enterprises has shown returns of -0.87% over the past day, -7.47% for the past month, -15.93% over 3 months, -46.63% over 1 year, -10.5% across 3 years, and -12.99% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kesar Enterprises are -1.19 and 0.80 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global