Kerala mulls diaspora, dollar bonds for infra funds after successful issuance of masala bonds on LSE

New Delhi | Published: May 28, 2019 5:07:09 AM

Early this week, the state government has been in discussion with a World Bank delegation of experts for a loan for the post-flood Rebuild Kerala plan, when the concept of ‘diaspora bond’ cropped up.

kerala , kerala diasporaIn mid-May, through state development loans from the domestic bond market, Kerala had garnered Rs 500 crore.

Close on the heels of its successful issuance of masala bonds in the London Stock Exchange (LSE) early this month, the Kerala government is toying with plans to float dollar and diaspora bonds abroad for its Rs 50,000-crore infrastructure-building exercise.

This foray will be timed, studying external factors like currency values and internal factors like pay-out drains from the state’s infra corpus, said Kerala finance minister TM Thomas Isaac.

The state government’s off-budget infra-fund raising outfit KIIFB ( Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) pays 9.723% for the masala bond, listed in the London and Singapore Stock Exchanges for five-year tenures. In mid-May, through state development loans from the domestic bond market, Kerala had garnered Rs 500 crore. These cost 8.01% interest for 10 year tenure.

“Masala bond is rupee-denominated and has little foreign exchange risk, although the process was cumbersome. Listing the Rs 2,150-crore bond in LSE has given us confidence to try more routes like dollar bonds and diaspora bonds,” Isaac said.

Early this week, the state government has been in discussion with a World Bank delegation of experts for a loan for the post-flood Rebuild Kerala plan, when the concept of ‘diaspora bond’ cropped up.

