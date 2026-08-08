Here's the live share price of Kenvi Jewels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kenvi Jewels
|2.04
|-5.66
|-16.67
|-19.68
|-35.28
|-37.34
|11.66
|Titan Company
|1.39
|7.39
|14.73
|16.11
|44.75
|19.39
|22.39
|Kalyan Jewellers India
|-0.45
|71.88
|48.36
|39.35
|3.26
|51.83
|55.59
|Thangamayil Jewellery
|0.81
|-17.25
|28.36
|42.24
|168.95
|67.22
|64.69
|Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle
|0.79
|41.61
|63.33
|83.20
|50.37
|14.56
|8.50
|Sky Gold and Diamonds
|11.40
|24.87
|44.50
|105.44
|152.46
|201.07
|137.65
|PC Jeweller
|5.62
|3.82
|3.16
|-6.59
|-29.99
|52.70
|32.89
|P N Gadgil Jewellers
|-4.11
|13.15
|-9.90
|8.84
|16.54
|-6.77
|-4.12
|Senco Gold
|-3.71
|18.72
|13.07
|9.13
|13.58
|25.40
|13.92
|Goldiam International
|-0.91
|10.11
|18.82
|21.95
|37.47
|55.98
|28.85
|D P Abhushan
|9.26
|51.44
|33.28
|11.27
|-12.70
|9.74
|5.74
|Rajesh Exports
|-0.95
|-13.88
|-31.71
|-53.63
|-53.31
|-45.33
|-32.74
|Shringar House of Mangalsutra
|4.27
|1.95
|7.45
|-0.51
|26.05
|8.02
|4.74
|Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri
|-1.39
|37.49
|84.35
|62.57
|39.74
|43.59
|27.70
|Khazanchi Jewellers
|2.07
|19.21
|10.04
|-4.79
|23.35
|70.15
|37.56
|Shanti Gold International
|3.47
|3.13
|-2.06
|1.66
|-0.83
|-0.66
|-0.40
|PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery
|18.26
|21.53
|9.51
|21.27
|21.27
|6.64
|3.93
|Motisons Jewellers
|-1.97
|-6.50
|5.44
|-10.46
|-26.66
|11.30
|6.63
|Renaissance Global
|3.01
|0.75
|8.54
|-3.54
|7.20
|6.90
|-2.62
|Asian Star Company
|-4.93
|-7.79
|-19.22
|-1.16
|-20.54
|-6.74
|-8.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kenvi Jewels has declined 35.28% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Kenvi Jewels has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.97
|1.98
|10
|1.99
|1.99
|20
|2.04
|2.03
|50
|2.13
|2.1
|100
|2.19
|2.2
|200
|2.38
|2.43
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kenvi Jewels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 07, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Kenvi Jewels - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 Alon
|Jul 15, 2026, 09:25 PM IST IST
|Kenvi Jewels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 01:29 AM IST IST
|Kenvi Jewels - Financial Results
|May 31, 2026, 01:26 AM IST IST
|Kenvi Jewels - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results
|May 22, 2026, 09:49 PM IST IST
|Kenvi Jewels - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Audited Financial Results Of The Company
Source: Dion Global
Kenvi Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52390GJ2013PLC075720 and registration number is 075720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 179.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kenvi Jewels is ₹2.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kenvi Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kenvi Jewels is ₹25.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kenvi Jewels are ₹2.01 and ₹1.97.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kenvi Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kenvi Jewels is ₹3.63 and 52-week low of Kenvi Jewels is ₹1.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kenvi Jewels has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -5.66% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -35.28% over 1 year, -37.34% across 3 years, and 11.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kenvi Jewels are 29.72 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global