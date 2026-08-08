Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Kenvi Jewels Share Price

NSE
BSE

KENVI JEWELS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Gems and Jewellery

Here's the live share price of Kenvi Jewels along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹2.00 Closed
-0.50₹ -0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Kenvi Jewels Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.97₹2.01
₹2.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.64₹3.63
₹2.00
Open Price
₹2.01
Prev. Close
₹2.01
Volume
29,695

Source: Dion Global

Kenvi Jewels Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kenvi Jewels		2.04-5.66-16.67-19.68-35.28-37.3411.66
Titan Company		1.397.3914.7316.1144.7519.3922.39
Kalyan Jewellers India		-0.4571.8848.3639.353.2651.8355.59
Thangamayil Jewellery		0.81-17.2528.3642.24168.9567.2264.69
Bluestone Jewellery and Lifestyle		0.7941.6163.3383.2050.3714.568.50
Sky Gold and Diamonds		11.4024.8744.50105.44152.46201.07137.65
PC Jeweller		5.623.823.16-6.59-29.9952.7032.89
P N Gadgil Jewellers		-4.1113.15-9.908.8416.54-6.77-4.12
Senco Gold		-3.7118.7213.079.1313.5825.4013.92
Goldiam International		-0.9110.1118.8221.9537.4755.9828.85
D P Abhushan		9.2651.4433.2811.27-12.709.745.74
Rajesh Exports		-0.95-13.88-31.71-53.63-53.31-45.33-32.74
Shringar House of Mangalsutra		4.271.957.45-0.5126.058.024.74
Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri		-1.3937.4984.3562.5739.7443.5927.70
Khazanchi Jewellers		2.0719.2110.04-4.7923.3570.1537.56
Shanti Gold International		3.473.13-2.061.66-0.83-0.66-0.40
PNGS Reva Diamond Jewellery		18.2621.539.5121.2721.276.643.93
Motisons Jewellers		-1.97-6.505.44-10.46-26.6611.306.63
Renaissance Global		3.010.758.54-3.547.206.90-2.62
Asian Star Company		-4.93-7.79-19.22-1.16-20.54-6.74-8.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kenvi Jewels has declined 35.28% compared to peers like Titan Company (44.75%), Kalyan Jewellers India (3.26%), Thangamayil Jewellery (168.95%). From a 5 year perspective, Kenvi Jewels has underperformed peers relative to Titan Company (22.39%) and Kalyan Jewellers India (55.59%).

Kenvi Jewels Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kenvi Jewels Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.971.98
101.991.99
202.042.03
502.132.1
1002.192.2
2002.382.43

Source: Dion Global

Kenvi Jewels Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kenvi Jewels remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 42.05% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Kenvi Jewels Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 07, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTKenvi Jewels - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Unaudited Financial Result For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026 Alon
Jul 15, 2026, 09:25 PM IST ISTKenvi Jewels - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 01:29 AM IST ISTKenvi Jewels - Financial Results
May 31, 2026, 01:26 AM IST ISTKenvi Jewels - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results
May 22, 2026, 09:49 PM IST ISTKenvi Jewels - Board Meeting Intimation for Approving Audited Financial Results Of The Company

Source: Dion Global

About Kenvi Jewels

Kenvi Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52390GJ2013PLC075720 and registration number is 075720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 179.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chirag Champaklal Valani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Hetallben Chiragkumar Valani
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanni Shaileshbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitkumar Bharatbhai Prajapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Dipen Mineshbhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kenvi Jewels Share Price

What is the share price of Kenvi Jewels?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kenvi Jewels is ₹2.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kenvi Jewels?

The Kenvi Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kenvi Jewels?

The market cap of Kenvi Jewels is ₹25.28 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kenvi Jewels?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kenvi Jewels are ₹2.01 and ₹1.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kenvi Jewels?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kenvi Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kenvi Jewels is ₹3.63 and 52-week low of Kenvi Jewels is ₹1.64 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kenvi Jewels performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kenvi Jewels has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -5.66% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -35.28% over 1 year, -37.34% across 3 years, and 11.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kenvi Jewels?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kenvi Jewels are 29.72 and 1.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kenvi Jewels News

More Kenvi Jewels News
Market Pulse