What is the share price of Kenvi Jewels? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kenvi Jewels is ₹2.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kenvi Jewels? The Kenvi Jewels is operating in the Gems and Jewellery Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kenvi Jewels? The market cap of Kenvi Jewels is ₹25.28 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kenvi Jewels? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kenvi Jewels are ₹2.01 and ₹1.97.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kenvi Jewels? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kenvi Jewels stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kenvi Jewels is ₹3.63 and 52-week low of Kenvi Jewels is ₹1.64 as on .

How has the Kenvi Jewels performed historically in terms of returns? The Kenvi Jewels has shown returns of -0.5% over the past day, -5.66% for the past month, -16.67% over 3 months, -35.28% over 1 year, -37.34% across 3 years, and 11.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kenvi Jewels? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kenvi Jewels are 29.72 and 1.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global