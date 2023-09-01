Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-2.88
|-8.64
|-28.43
|158.24
|155.34
|578.36
|1,584.89
|1.62
|3.83
|10.23
|30.80
|18.79
|177.94
|242.22
|16.52
|42.34
|126.29
|112.95
|193.61
|226.36
|226.36
|-2.70
|-3.25
|-9.69
|-24.27
|-13.87
|11.62
|-24.62
|-1.38
|8.02
|74.90
|144.68
|117.60
|592.38
|518.57
|-2.18
|-0.26
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.33
|0.72
|-3.26
|-5.57
|-9.95
|-12.84
|449.13
|714.31
|4.59
|8.11
|14.74
|12.80
|4.93
|18.02
|-3.50
|-1.56
|-6.68
|8.81
|-7.00
|-63.26
|65.48
|-70.78
|7.28
|4.11
|19.48
|20.47
|-14.97
|108.86
|62.45
|3.30
|25.55
|59.47
|72.48
|53.45
|217.12
|56.22
|21.19
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|41.23
|-2.14
|-2.32
|-2.41
|-11.70
|10.27
|260.31
|820.09
|-2.99
|-6.97
|-3.34
|8.37
|-3.85
|898.26
|720.00
|-0.63
|7.52
|-29.41
|-13.19
|74.33
|213.41
|216.10
|-0.15
|17.82
|15.93
|25.06
|24.46
|27.82
|60.41
|-0.28
|0.10
|33.87
|22.21
|100.76
|200.29
|106.08
|7.05
|-1.28
|93.02
|105.98
|274.10
|274.10
|274.10
|1.18
|12.42
|-6.90
|-7.03
|3.37
|447.03
|1,040.43
|1.70
|3.24
|-4.35
|11.44
|2.99
|244.69
|111.30
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|18 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|17 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kenvi Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52390GJ2013PLC075720 and registration number is 075720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kenvi Jewels Ltd. is ₹114.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kenvi Jewels Ltd. is 189.77 and PB ratio of Kenvi Jewels Ltd. is 8.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kenvi Jewels Ltd. is ₹9.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kenvi Jewels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kenvi Jewels Ltd. is ₹15.70 and 52-week low of Kenvi Jewels Ltd. is ₹2.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.