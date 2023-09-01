Follow Us

KENVI JEWELS LTD.

Sector : Diamond Cutting/Precious Metals/Jewellery | Smallcap | BSE
₹9.09 Closed
-1.52-0.14
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kenvi Jewels Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.07₹9.35
₹9.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.97₹15.70
₹9.09
Open Price
₹9.21
Prev. Close
₹9.23
Volume
5,46,653

Kenvi Jewels Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R19.26
  • R29.44
  • R39.54
  • Pivot
    9.16
  • S18.98
  • S28.88
  • S38.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 541.029.29
  • 1041.779.2
  • 2041.739.42
  • 5040.019.91
  • 10032.079.03
  • 20019.887.04

Kenvi Jewels Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-2.88-8.64-28.43158.24155.34578.361,584.89
1.623.8310.2330.8018.79177.94242.22
16.5242.34126.29112.95193.61226.36226.36
-2.70-3.25-9.69-24.27-13.8711.62-24.62
-1.388.0274.90144.68117.60592.38518.57
-2.18-0.260.330.330.330.330.33
0.72-3.26-5.57-9.95-12.84449.13714.31
4.598.1114.7412.804.9318.02-3.50
-1.56-6.688.81-7.00-63.2665.48-70.78
7.284.1119.4820.47-14.97108.8662.45
3.3025.5559.4772.4853.45217.1256.22
21.1941.2341.2341.2341.2341.2341.23
-2.14-2.32-2.41-11.7010.27260.31820.09
-2.99-6.97-3.348.37-3.85898.26720.00
-0.637.52-29.41-13.1974.33213.41216.10
-0.1517.8215.9325.0624.4627.8260.41
-0.280.1033.8722.21100.76200.29106.08
7.05-1.2893.02105.98274.10274.10274.10
1.1812.42-6.90-7.033.37447.031,040.43
1.703.24-4.3511.442.99244.69111.30

Kenvi Jewels Ltd. Share Holdings

Kenvi Jewels Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
18 Aug, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
17 Mar, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kenvi Jewels Ltd.

Kenvi Jewels Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/06/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L52390GJ2013PLC075720 and registration number is 075720. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of jewellery, bijouterie and related articles. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 66.85 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.11 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chirag Champaklal Valani
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Hetallben Chiragkumar Valani
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Sanni Shaileshbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Amitkumar Bharatbhai Prajapati
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Krunal Dilipbhai Shah
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kenvi Jewels Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kenvi Jewels Ltd.?

The market cap of Kenvi Jewels Ltd. is ₹114.88 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kenvi Jewels Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kenvi Jewels Ltd. is 189.77 and PB ratio of Kenvi Jewels Ltd. is 8.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kenvi Jewels Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kenvi Jewels Ltd. is ₹9.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kenvi Jewels Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kenvi Jewels Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kenvi Jewels Ltd. is ₹15.70 and 52-week low of Kenvi Jewels Ltd. is ₹2.97 as on Sep 01, 2023.

