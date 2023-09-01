Follow Us

Kemp & Company Ltd. Share Price

KEMP & COMPANY LTD.

Sector : Trading & Distributors | Smallcap | BSE
₹1,001.00 Closed
2.9829
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kemp & Company Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹923.60₹1,018.95
₹1,001.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹650.20₹1,073.60
₹1,001.00
Open Price
₹1,018.95
Prev. Close
₹972.00
Volume
34

Kemp & Company Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11,038.77
  • R21,076.53
  • R31,134.12
  • Pivot
    981.18
  • S1943.42
  • S2885.83
  • S3848.07

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5838.56964.73
  • 10837.17936.04
  • 20797.64901.81
  • 50656.2853.06
  • 100715.99808.01
  • 200605.84749.28

Kemp & Company Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
13.3022.8226.8120.6053.95186.00-2.34
-1.79-1.25-1.6956.60-24.21768.981,065.33
5.2214.0945.6737.564.37135.7435.81
4.78-3.75270.22318.28595.591,911.461,861.49
-3.08-4.522.2226.6052.5152.5152.51
4.95-11.4830.0845.8048.12188.70250.26
4.5121.4717.6128.3818.23152.22-42.78
3.33-11.02-2.2636.6757.64281.46128.15
-2.95-6.23-1.1677.59122.846,244.039,975.82
-11.748.1951.6275.44174.04560.87194.19
7.21-1.0810.996.5125.29162.2596.65
-0.24-0.706.7212.704.9742.7327.78
0.66-0.6120.6447.36635.961,651.151,703.80
-48.39-52.0813.30708.021,552.395,239.5512,412.21
0.07-0.65-0.54-3.37-12.36415.34294.33
9.0624.6355.1761.4924.4694.75-15.81
-1.7124.4545.2141.0031.2590.5874.46
0.558.5014.7536.1444.74288.141,122.22
4.0315.15-2.124.52-17.73284.25208.83
25.8854.2953.4145.58-24.65429.05496.52

Kemp & Company Ltd. Share Holdings

Kemp & Company Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
07 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
30 Jan, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kemp & Company Ltd.

Kemp & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1982PLC000047 and registration number is 000047. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.75 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Shalini D Piramal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Dilip G Piramal
    Director
  • Mr. M K Arora
    Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Kataria
    Director
  • Mr. Satyen Dalal
    Director
  • Mr. Maneck Davar
    Director

FAQs on Kemp & Company Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kemp & Company Ltd.?

The market cap of Kemp & Company Ltd. is ₹108.13 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kemp & Company Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kemp & Company Ltd. is 91.59 and PB ratio of Kemp & Company Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kemp & Company Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kemp & Company Ltd. is ₹1,1.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kemp & Company Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kemp & Company Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kemp & Company Ltd. is ₹1,73.60 and 52-week low of Kemp & Company Ltd. is ₹650.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

