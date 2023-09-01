What is the Market Cap of Kemp & Company Ltd.? The market cap of Kemp & Company Ltd. is ₹108.13 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kemp & Company Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kemp & Company Ltd. is 91.59 and PB ratio of Kemp & Company Ltd. is 0.44 as on .

What is the share price of Kemp & Company Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kemp & Company Ltd. is ₹1,1.00 as on .