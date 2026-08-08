What is the share price of Kemp & Company? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kemp & Company is ₹1,080.25 as on .

What kind of stock is Kemp & Company? The Kemp & Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kemp & Company? The market cap of Kemp & Company is ₹116.69 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kemp & Company? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kemp & Company are ₹1,126.65 and ₹1,074.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kemp & Company? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kemp & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kemp & Company is ₹1,540.80 and 52-week low of Kemp & Company is ₹868.30 as on .

How has the Kemp & Company performed historically in terms of returns? The Kemp & Company has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, -5.08% for the past month, -9.98% over 3 months, -29.43% over 1 year, 10.07% across 3 years, and 8.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kemp & Company? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kemp & Company are -95.56 and 0.71 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global