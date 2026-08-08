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Kemp & Company Share Price

NSE
BSE

KEMP & COMPANY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Kemp & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1,080.25 Closed
0.68₹ 7.25
As on Aug 05, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kemp & Company Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1,074.00₹1,126.65
₹1,080.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹868.30₹1,540.80
₹1,080.25
Open Price
₹1,126.65
Prev. Close
₹1,073.00
Volume
119

Source: Dion Global

Kemp & Company Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kemp & Company		0-5.08-9.9819.70-29.4310.078.57
Adani Enterprises		-0.05-3.2319.7233.6637.886.7415.74
Redington		9.0927.8156.3029.0844.5531.0216.46
Lloyds Enterprises		2.6910.5918.0541.006.4135.2558.44
MMTC		2.09-1.90-4.22-3.24-0.9319.386.28
SG Mart		1.8218.2827.3875.24120.1271.32139.54
Mrugesh Trading		10.3957.50250.89923.2516,518.97512.25196.59
MSTC		-4.31-12.9730.3024.3323.638.6816.28
Shankara Buildpro		4.9229.3014.2153.8059.9916.969.85
BN Agrochem		-6.06-6.08-7.260.99-16.3771.2795.24
Vintage Coffee And Beverages		-1.67-8.675.89-1.700.2793.3724.61
India Motor Parts & Accessories		0.55-7.405.803.605.9011.645.98
TCC Concept		-5.76-19.73-28.72-42.63-48.02101.2476.01
RRP Defense		0-3.92-11.32-22.16130.25262.34154.89
Hexa Tradex		1.910.09-2.981.78-9.143.28-0.24
The Yamuna Syndicate		9.658.07-5.816.81-24.3025.477.37
SMT Engineering		15.038.8612.4150.151,466.24324.05137.93
Hardwyn India		-0.18-37.62-34.13-7.6219.68-18.9950.09
State Trading Corporation Of India		-0.54-1.96-2.16-2.911.448.831.59
Uniphos Enterprises		2.02-9.41-9.58-19.11-37.64-18.05-5.15

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kemp & Company has declined 29.43% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Kemp & Company has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).

Kemp & Company Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kemp & Company Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51,089.081,091.97
101,126.861,102.35
201,109.741,104.72
501,057.81,104.42
1001,144.211,149.66
2001,293.61,196.65

Source: Dion Global

Kemp & Company Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kemp & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kemp & Company Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTKemp & Company - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, 4Th August, 2026
Aug 04, 2026, 11:50 PM IST ISTKemp & Company - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTKemp & Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obli
Jul 07, 2026, 04:25 PM IST ISTKemp & Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 25, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTKemp & Company - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Kemp & Company

Kemp & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1982PLC000047 and registration number is 000047. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Maneck Davar
    Chairman
  • Mrs. Shalini D Piramal
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raj Kumar Kataria
    Director
  • Mr. Satyen Dalal
    Director
  • Mr. Dilip Piramal
    Director
  • Mr. M K Arora
    Director

FAQs on Kemp & Company Share Price

What is the share price of Kemp & Company?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kemp & Company is ₹1,080.25 as on Aug 05, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kemp & Company?

The Kemp & Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kemp & Company?

The market cap of Kemp & Company is ₹116.69 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kemp & Company?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kemp & Company are ₹1,126.65 and ₹1,074.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kemp & Company?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kemp & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kemp & Company is ₹1,540.80 and 52-week low of Kemp & Company is ₹868.30 as on Aug 05, 2026.

How has the Kemp & Company performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kemp & Company has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, -5.08% for the past month, -9.98% over 3 months, -29.43% over 1 year, 10.07% across 3 years, and 8.57% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kemp & Company?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kemp & Company are -95.56 and 0.71 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kemp & Company News

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