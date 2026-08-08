Here's the live share price of Kemp & Company along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kemp & Company
|0
|-5.08
|-9.98
|19.70
|-29.43
|10.07
|8.57
|Adani Enterprises
|-0.05
|-3.23
|19.72
|33.66
|37.88
|6.74
|15.74
|Redington
|9.09
|27.81
|56.30
|29.08
|44.55
|31.02
|16.46
|Lloyds Enterprises
|2.69
|10.59
|18.05
|41.00
|6.41
|35.25
|58.44
|MMTC
|2.09
|-1.90
|-4.22
|-3.24
|-0.93
|19.38
|6.28
|SG Mart
|1.82
|18.28
|27.38
|75.24
|120.12
|71.32
|139.54
|Mrugesh Trading
|10.39
|57.50
|250.89
|923.25
|16,518.97
|512.25
|196.59
|MSTC
|-4.31
|-12.97
|30.30
|24.33
|23.63
|8.68
|16.28
|Shankara Buildpro
|4.92
|29.30
|14.21
|53.80
|59.99
|16.96
|9.85
|BN Agrochem
|-6.06
|-6.08
|-7.26
|0.99
|-16.37
|71.27
|95.24
|Vintage Coffee And Beverages
|-1.67
|-8.67
|5.89
|-1.70
|0.27
|93.37
|24.61
|India Motor Parts & Accessories
|0.55
|-7.40
|5.80
|3.60
|5.90
|11.64
|5.98
|TCC Concept
|-5.76
|-19.73
|-28.72
|-42.63
|-48.02
|101.24
|76.01
|RRP Defense
|0
|-3.92
|-11.32
|-22.16
|130.25
|262.34
|154.89
|Hexa Tradex
|1.91
|0.09
|-2.98
|1.78
|-9.14
|3.28
|-0.24
|The Yamuna Syndicate
|9.65
|8.07
|-5.81
|6.81
|-24.30
|25.47
|7.37
|SMT Engineering
|15.03
|8.86
|12.41
|50.15
|1,466.24
|324.05
|137.93
|Hardwyn India
|-0.18
|-37.62
|-34.13
|-7.62
|19.68
|-18.99
|50.09
|State Trading Corporation Of India
|-0.54
|-1.96
|-2.16
|-2.91
|1.44
|8.83
|1.59
|Uniphos Enterprises
|2.02
|-9.41
|-9.58
|-19.11
|-37.64
|-18.05
|-5.15
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kemp & Company has declined 29.43% compared to peers like Adani Enterprises (37.88%), Redington (44.55%), Lloyds Enterprises (6.41%). From a 5 year perspective, Kemp & Company has underperformed peers relative to Adani Enterprises (15.74%) and Redington (16.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1,089.08
|1,091.97
|10
|1,126.86
|1,102.35
|20
|1,109.74
|1,104.72
|50
|1,057.8
|1,104.42
|100
|1,144.21
|1,149.66
|200
|1,293.6
|1,196.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kemp & Company remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.09%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Kemp & Company - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On Tuesday, 4Th August, 2026
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:50 PM IST IST
|Kemp & Company - Un-Audited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Kemp & Company - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Pursuant To Regulation 29 Of The SEBI (Listing Obli
|Jul 07, 2026, 04:25 PM IST IST
|Kemp & Company - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 25, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Kemp & Company - Audited Financial Results For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Kemp & Company Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/06/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24239MH1982PLC000047 and registration number is 000047. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Real estate activities with own or leased property. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kemp & Company is ₹1,080.25 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Kemp & Company is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kemp & Company is ₹116.69 Cr as on Aug 05, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kemp & Company are ₹1,126.65 and ₹1,074.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kemp & Company stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kemp & Company is ₹1,540.80 and 52-week low of Kemp & Company is ₹868.30 as on Aug 05, 2026.
The Kemp & Company has shown returns of 0.68% over the past day, -5.08% for the past month, -9.98% over 3 months, -29.43% over 1 year, 10.07% across 3 years, and 8.57% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kemp & Company are -95.56 and 0.71 on Aug 05, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global