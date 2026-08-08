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Kemistar Corporation Share Price

NSE
BSE

KEMISTAR CORPORATION

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Chemicals

Here's the live share price of Kemistar Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹47.98 Closed
-1.28₹ -0.62
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kemistar Corporation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.00₹48.79
₹47.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹45.10₹108.99
₹47.98
Open Price
₹48.79
Prev. Close
₹48.60
Volume
3,661

Source: Dion Global

Kemistar Corporation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kemistar Corporation		-3.98-0.02-25.90-36.88-24.389.233.91
UPL		-5.38-4.73-12.04-23.11-18.98-0.59-5.17
PI Industries		0.464.21-10.81-14.14-31.36-9.93-2.53
Sumitomo Chemical India		5.0513.197.2926.85-9.108.854.83
Atul		0.625.28-3.613.852.16-1.32-5.72
Bayer Cropscience		-1.461.32-10.18-9.98-26.49-3.15-6.84
Sharda Cropchem		-0.62-10.98-28.27-32.26-18.0023.6520.60
Epigral		1.378.06-19.455.80-40.406.7822.19
Dhanuka Agritech		0.05-4.30-6.24-10.27-35.2010.342.16
NACL Industries		-5.72-19.29-1.5529.08-37.2233.1921.36
Rallis India		-1.70-7.54-19.33-23.44-41.64-0.23-7.35
Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries		-0.071.6810.9024.70-1.8833.8036.61
GSP Crop Science		2.5248.2238.4367.9367.9318.8610.92
Bharat Rasayan		6.001.82-6.51-27.65-48.60-16.42-16.21
Insecticides (India)		0.86-1.44-10.062.17-36.6611.783.66
Titan Biotech		-1.963.34-11.95100.82341.8172.3540.34
India Pesticides		-5.71-8.61-10.58-16.92-34.86-11.68-14.77
Astec Lifesciences		-6.01-9.85-13.71-2.88-25.82-21.55-14.05
Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection		-3.043.80-0.60-4.18-16.554.17-3.94
Meghmani Organics		-2.0310.86-11.98-5.32-39.52-14.09-11.03

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kemistar Corporation has declined 24.38% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Kemistar Corporation has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).

Kemistar Corporation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kemistar Corporation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
550.1849.24
1049.849.53
2049.7949.81
5052.1152.47
10059.7557.66
20068.764.23

Source: Dion Global

Kemistar Corporation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kemistar Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kemistar Corporation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTKemistar Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held
Jul 03, 2026, 12:32 AM IST ISTKemistar Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 09:34 PM IST ISTKemistar Corporation - Results-Financial Results For March 31, 2026.
May 30, 2026, 09:20 PM IST ISTKemistar Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 30, 2026.
May 19, 2026, 11:52 PM IST ISTKemistar Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Financial Results And Statements Fo

Source: Dion Global

About Kemistar Corporation

Kemistar Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233GJ1994PLC022845 and registration number is 022845. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ketankumar Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hrishikesh Dipakbhai Rakholia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Maheshkumar Baldha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Falguni Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kemistar Corporation Share Price

What is the share price of Kemistar Corporation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kemistar Corporation is ₹47.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kemistar Corporation?

The Kemistar Corporation is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kemistar Corporation?

The market cap of Kemistar Corporation is ₹51.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kemistar Corporation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kemistar Corporation are ₹48.79 and ₹47.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kemistar Corporation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kemistar Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kemistar Corporation is ₹108.99 and 52-week low of Kemistar Corporation is ₹45.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kemistar Corporation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kemistar Corporation has shown returns of -1.28% over the past day, -0.02% for the past month, -25.9% over 3 months, -24.38% over 1 year, 9.23% across 3 years, and 3.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kemistar Corporation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kemistar Corporation are 92.63 and 2.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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