Here's the live share price of Kemistar Corporation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kemistar Corporation
|-3.98
|-0.02
|-25.90
|-36.88
|-24.38
|9.23
|3.91
|UPL
|-5.38
|-4.73
|-12.04
|-23.11
|-18.98
|-0.59
|-5.17
|PI Industries
|0.46
|4.21
|-10.81
|-14.14
|-31.36
|-9.93
|-2.53
|Sumitomo Chemical India
|5.05
|13.19
|7.29
|26.85
|-9.10
|8.85
|4.83
|Atul
|0.62
|5.28
|-3.61
|3.85
|2.16
|-1.32
|-5.72
|Bayer Cropscience
|-1.46
|1.32
|-10.18
|-9.98
|-26.49
|-3.15
|-6.84
|Sharda Cropchem
|-0.62
|-10.98
|-28.27
|-32.26
|-18.00
|23.65
|20.60
|Epigral
|1.37
|8.06
|-19.45
|5.80
|-40.40
|6.78
|22.19
|Dhanuka Agritech
|0.05
|-4.30
|-6.24
|-10.27
|-35.20
|10.34
|2.16
|NACL Industries
|-5.72
|-19.29
|-1.55
|29.08
|-37.22
|33.19
|21.36
|Rallis India
|-1.70
|-7.54
|-19.33
|-23.44
|-41.64
|-0.23
|-7.35
|Bhagiradha Chemicals & Industries
|-0.07
|1.68
|10.90
|24.70
|-1.88
|33.80
|36.61
|GSP Crop Science
|2.52
|48.22
|38.43
|67.93
|67.93
|18.86
|10.92
|Bharat Rasayan
|6.00
|1.82
|-6.51
|-27.65
|-48.60
|-16.42
|-16.21
|Insecticides (India)
|0.86
|-1.44
|-10.06
|2.17
|-36.66
|11.78
|3.66
|Titan Biotech
|-1.96
|3.34
|-11.95
|100.82
|341.81
|72.35
|40.34
|India Pesticides
|-5.71
|-8.61
|-10.58
|-16.92
|-34.86
|-11.68
|-14.77
|Astec Lifesciences
|-6.01
|-9.85
|-13.71
|-2.88
|-25.82
|-21.55
|-14.05
|Punjab Chemicals and Crop Protection
|-3.04
|3.80
|-0.60
|-4.18
|-16.55
|4.17
|-3.94
|Meghmani Organics
|-2.03
|10.86
|-11.98
|-5.32
|-39.52
|-14.09
|-11.03
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kemistar Corporation has declined 24.38% compared to peers like UPL (-18.98%), PI Industries (-31.36%), Sumitomo Chemical India (-9.10%). From a 5 year perspective, Kemistar Corporation has underperformed peers relative to UPL (-5.17%) and PI Industries (-2.53%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|50.18
|49.24
|10
|49.8
|49.53
|20
|49.79
|49.81
|50
|52.11
|52.47
|100
|59.75
|57.66
|200
|68.7
|64.23
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kemistar Corporation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 25.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|Kemistar Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of The Company Is Scheduled To Be Held
|Jul 03, 2026, 12:32 AM IST IST
|Kemistar Corporation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 09:34 PM IST IST
|Kemistar Corporation - Results-Financial Results For March 31, 2026.
|May 30, 2026, 09:20 PM IST IST
|Kemistar Corporation - Board Meeting Outcome for Board Meeting Outcome For Outcome Of The Board Meeting Held On May 30, 2026.
|May 19, 2026, 11:52 PM IST IST
|Kemistar Corporation - Board Meeting Intimation for Considering And Approving The Audited Financial Results And Statements Fo
Source: Dion Global
Kemistar Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233GJ1994PLC022845 and registration number is 022845. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.25 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kemistar Corporation is ₹47.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kemistar Corporation is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kemistar Corporation is ₹51.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kemistar Corporation are ₹48.79 and ₹47.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kemistar Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kemistar Corporation is ₹108.99 and 52-week low of Kemistar Corporation is ₹45.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kemistar Corporation has shown returns of -1.28% over the past day, -0.02% for the past month, -25.9% over 3 months, -24.38% over 1 year, 9.23% across 3 years, and 3.91% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kemistar Corporation are 92.63 and 2.73 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global