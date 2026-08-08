What is the share price of Kemistar Corporation? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kemistar Corporation is ₹47.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Kemistar Corporation? The Kemistar Corporation is operating in the Chemicals Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kemistar Corporation? The market cap of Kemistar Corporation is ₹51.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kemistar Corporation? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kemistar Corporation are ₹48.79 and ₹47.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kemistar Corporation? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kemistar Corporation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kemistar Corporation is ₹108.99 and 52-week low of Kemistar Corporation is ₹45.10 as on .

How has the Kemistar Corporation performed historically in terms of returns? The Kemistar Corporation has shown returns of -1.28% over the past day, -0.02% for the past month, -25.9% over 3 months, -24.38% over 1 year, 9.23% across 3 years, and 3.91% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kemistar Corporation? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kemistar Corporation are 92.63 and 2.73 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global