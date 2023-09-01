Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.19
|8.67
|9.42
|0
|0.77
|-5.39
|24.21
|-0.25
|-1.03
|3.03
|15.54
|5.97
|94.83
|372.65
|3.42
|-3.64
|-11.07
|-15.44
|-20.32
|19.24
|25.83
|8.17
|7.31
|9.48
|-1.75
|-10.98
|61.69
|114.04
|1.35
|6.25
|11.26
|11.90
|-11.41
|-16.60
|5.84
|3.53
|7.47
|23.36
|18.31
|3.85
|-21.27
|15.01
|14.00
|2.05
|8.16
|-0.52
|-29.14
|148.96
|148.96
|6.07
|1.89
|-8.27
|-5.64
|-13.66
|59.64
|11.54
|4.33
|3.77
|-3.10
|9.11
|-24.94
|1.31
|21.07
|0.85
|3.83
|10.87
|17.81
|7.14
|2.55
|44.62
|41.91
|39.44
|37.91
|37.47
|4.13
|-12.22
|-12.22
|-1.50
|-8.61
|29.00
|5.44
|-8.27
|66.60
|16,980.58
|8.12
|10.21
|2.00
|1.79
|-26.98
|30.65
|127.50
|3.55
|0.75
|1.99
|-10.70
|-32.53
|-11.64
|-11.64
|3.37
|-3.60
|-18.89
|-2.21
|9.13
|93.09
|137.95
|-2.87
|16.66
|14.22
|13.23
|-24.45
|52.22
|17.46
|3.01
|-2.45
|10.99
|11.36
|-34.69
|-54.94
|-54.94
|-1.81
|28.91
|47.57
|28.46
|-14.35
|109.03
|71.42
|0.66
|-8.06
|-26.97
|14.62
|-7.79
|239.64
|156.63
|4.03
|3.43
|13.39
|2.59
|-33.65
|12.69
|-43.57
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kemistar Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233GJ1994PLC022845 and registration number is 022845. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kemistar Corporation Ltd. is ₹42.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kemistar Corporation Ltd. is 258.17 and PB ratio of Kemistar Corporation Ltd. is 2.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kemistar Corporation Ltd. is ₹39.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kemistar Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kemistar Corporation Ltd. is ₹48.90 and 52-week low of Kemistar Corporation Ltd. is ₹33.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.