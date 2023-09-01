Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Kemistar Corporation Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KEMISTAR CORPORATION LTD.

Sector : Agro Chemicals/Pesticides | Smallcap | BSE
₹39.50 Closed
-4.22-1.74
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:52 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kemistar Corporation Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹39.13₹45.00
₹39.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹33.01₹48.90
₹39.50
Open Price
₹45.00
Prev. Close
₹41.24
Volume
6,700

Kemistar Corporation Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R143.29
  • R247.08
  • R349.16
  • Pivot
    41.21
  • S137.42
  • S235.34
  • S331.55

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 539.4439.01
  • 1039.4538.34
  • 2039.1837.81
  • 5039.4437.57
  • 10039.137.8
  • 20038.6238.17

Kemistar Corporation Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.198.679.4200.77-5.3924.21
-0.25-1.033.0315.545.9794.83372.65
3.42-3.64-11.07-15.44-20.3219.2425.83
8.177.319.48-1.75-10.9861.69114.04
1.356.2511.2611.90-11.41-16.605.84
3.537.4723.3618.313.85-21.2715.01
14.002.058.16-0.52-29.14148.96148.96
6.071.89-8.27-5.64-13.6659.6411.54
4.333.77-3.109.11-24.941.3121.07
0.853.8310.8717.817.142.5544.62
41.9139.4437.9137.474.13-12.22-12.22
-1.50-8.6129.005.44-8.2766.6016,980.58
8.1210.212.001.79-26.9830.65127.50
3.550.751.99-10.70-32.53-11.64-11.64
3.37-3.60-18.89-2.219.1393.09137.95
-2.8716.6614.2213.23-24.4552.2217.46
3.01-2.4510.9911.36-34.69-54.94-54.94
-1.8128.9147.5728.46-14.35109.0371.42
0.66-8.06-26.9714.62-7.79239.64156.63
4.033.4313.392.59-33.6512.69-43.57

Kemistar Corporation Ltd. Share Holdings

Kemistar Corporation Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kemistar Corporation Ltd.

Kemistar Corporation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/1994 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24233GJ1994PLC022845 and registration number is 022845. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agro Chemicals/Pesticides. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 6.44 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.76 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ketankumar Patel
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Hrishikesh Dipakbhai Rakholia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Maheshkumar Baldha
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Falguni Patel
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kemistar Corporation Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kemistar Corporation Ltd.?

The market cap of Kemistar Corporation Ltd. is ₹42.50 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kemistar Corporation Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kemistar Corporation Ltd. is 258.17 and PB ratio of Kemistar Corporation Ltd. is 2.72 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kemistar Corporation Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kemistar Corporation Ltd. is ₹39.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kemistar Corporation Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kemistar Corporation Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kemistar Corporation Ltd. is ₹48.90 and 52-week low of Kemistar Corporation Ltd. is ₹33.01 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data