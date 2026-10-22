The KEI Industries share price plunged over 11% on Thursday, October 22. The sharp correction was after the company’s net profit for the September quarter missed the Street’s expectations and margins declined.

However, global investment bank Jefferies is bullish on KEI Industries. It has a ‘Buy’ recommendation on the stock with a price target of Rs 6,150 apiece, implying an upside of nearly 59% from October 22 closing price of Rs 3,873 apiece.

Jefferies values the company at 40 times estimated September 2028 price-to-earnings ratio, which it believes factors in some multiple compression due to a more aggressive launch by UltraTech to what was perceived earlier.

“This is a premium to the last 5- year avg of 36x P/E, as visibility on exports and power transmission is improving. Our EPS factors in 20% CAGR over FY26-29E,” it said.

Jefferies on KEI Industries: Retail market share to sustain despite UltraVolt’s entry

The company has passed on higher commodity prices, which has resulted in absolute EBITDA being optically lower, though it has exceeded Jefferies’ estimates. KEI’s management raised the revenue growth guidance for FY27 to 25% from 20-25% earlier, while margin guidance has been trimmed to 11% from 11-12% earlier.

Jefferies believes even if KEI Industries’ market share suffers from UltraTech’s cables and wires business, the company is in a comfortable position to offset this through domestic power transmission cable sales and exports.

“UltraTech Cement launched its cables & wires brand in Sept 2026 and is initially expected to be focused on wires & low-tension cables, and competes with KEI’s retail segment. Our PT (price target) factors in KEI’s retail market share sustaining at 22% over FY27E-30E,” the investment bank said.

Jefferies on KEI Industries: Power transmission cables

KEI Industries’ cables business should see an uptick during the next two years from the rising capex on power transmission. The company’s capacity expansion at Sanand, Gujarat has started commissioning in phases and should drive this growth going forward.

“Extra High Voltage (EHV) cables within Power T&D is highly profitable as only two domestic players KEI and Universal Cables are present. They cater to Rs12 bn+ (12 billion) of the Rs30 bn market with the balance being imported,” it added.

Jefferies on KEI Industries: Downside risks

The global investment bank said a sharp pricing competition in the cables business is the key downside risk for KEI Industries.

KEI Industries: Jefferies sees significant growth

The company’s ability to pass on elevated commodity costs and growing demand for cables from rising power transmission spending positions the company well. KEI Industries is also expected to sustain its market share despite the entry of UltraVolt.

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