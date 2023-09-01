Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KEERTI KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS LTD.

Sector : IT Training Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹68.90 Closed
00
As on Aug 31, 2023, 12:00 AM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹68.80₹68.90
₹68.90
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹29.75₹84.30
₹68.90
Open Price
₹68.80
Prev. Close
₹68.90
Volume
2,122

Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R168.93
  • R268.97
  • R369.03
  • Pivot
    68.87
  • S168.83
  • S268.77
  • S368.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 532.8569.98
  • 1031.9569.63
  • 2027.3968.04
  • 5022.9560.78
  • 10020.3150.05
  • 20019.8138.92

Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-3.433.8465.0381.55130.82160.49239.03
-1.04-9.01-22.9629.4063.81255.1392.34
3.84-4.46-79.56-75.24-76.60-30.57-13.57
11.2213.1512.0434.51-10.59176.3689.21

Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. Share Holdings

Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Bonus
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Apr, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Apr, 2023Board MeetingOthers
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
18 Jan, 2023Board MeetingOthers
28 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd.

Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/1999 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L72200MH1999PLC119661 and registration number is 119661. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other education. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.19 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Roychand Chenraj
    Non Executive Chairman
  • Mr. Mehroof Ifthikar Manalody
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Sudhakar Pandurang Sonawane
    Joint Managing Director
  • Mr. Manish Heeralal Chandak
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajvirendra Singh Rajpurohit
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sonia Rakesh Bhatia
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Archana Sanjay Saini
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vinod Padmanabhan Vidyadharan
    Non Ind.& Exe.Director
  • Mr. Easwaran Subramaniam Iyer
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd.?

The market cap of Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. is ₹70.20 Cr as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. is 53.74 and PB ratio of Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. is 6.98 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What is the share price of Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. is ₹68.90 as on Aug 31, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. is ₹84.30 and 52-week low of Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. is ₹29.75 as on Aug 31, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data