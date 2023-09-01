What is the Market Cap of Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd.? The market cap of Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. is ₹70.20 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd.? P/E ratio of Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. is 53.74 and PB ratio of Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. is 6.98 as on .

What is the share price of Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keerti Knowledge and Skills Ltd. is ₹68.90 as on .