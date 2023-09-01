Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-1.12
|-1.82
|-0.38
|-9.86
|-4.68
|208.14
|36.95
|2.51
|-0.10
|5.49
|13.75
|24.88
|111.51
|89.34
|1.10
|0.09
|-4.18
|-8.37
|11.66
|17.90
|27.13
|-0.64
|-6.41
|0.65
|22.24
|5.37
|102.82
|79.93
|6.45
|7.38
|-0.13
|13.80
|39.31
|181.73
|106.86
|2.69
|0.18
|11.87
|13.79
|-12.35
|50.19
|21.38
|5.06
|2.44
|4.02
|17.70
|23.95
|122.79
|312.75
|4.14
|0.67
|-2.10
|22.00
|16.93
|25.70
|30.70
|2.64
|-4.46
|0.67
|-1.96
|-5.55
|-35.12
|-35.12
|2.99
|-6.04
|2.04
|36.55
|19.84
|91.74
|53.82
|13.30
|19.36
|23.84
|34.87
|14.57
|130.41
|111.12
|1.48
|7.23
|-0.27
|-6.64
|38.55
|154.30
|103.66
|-0.72
|5.21
|6.03
|22.67
|3.05
|151.50
|16.36
|1.62
|11.30
|19.61
|45.28
|70.96
|84.23
|52.99
|4.26
|-3.59
|7.72
|-1.38
|-16.63
|48.84
|-15.86
|3.06
|4.27
|13.19
|12.13
|1.67
|2.51
|15.36
|9.69
|38.55
|46.81
|76.37
|64.71
|206.14
|71.29
|3.77
|12.89
|14.54
|12.84
|16.12
|150.96
|60.09
|3.15
|25.57
|44.03
|40.48
|34.24
|263.52
|139.52
|1.18
|-0.90
|13.42
|19.15
|0.17
|94.70
|18.11
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Keerthi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11100TG1982PLC003492 and registration number is 003492. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 249.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Keerthi Industries Ltd. is ₹106.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Keerthi Industries Ltd. is -7.82 and PB ratio of Keerthi Industries Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keerthi Industries Ltd. is ₹132.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keerthi Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keerthi Industries Ltd. is ₹158.75 and 52-week low of Keerthi Industries Ltd. is ₹125.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.