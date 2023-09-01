Follow Us

KEERTHI INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Cement | Smallcap | BSE
₹132.50 Closed
-0.45-0.6
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:42 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Keerthi Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹132.50₹133.00
₹132.50
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹125.30₹158.75
₹132.50
Open Price
₹133.00
Prev. Close
₹133.10
Volume
275

Keerthi Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1132.83
  • R2133.17
  • R3133.33
  • Pivot
    132.67
  • S1132.33
  • S2132.17
  • S3131.83

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5138.96135.03
  • 10142.53134.62
  • 20143.59134.71
  • 50141.28135.58
  • 100139.15137.12
  • 200157.13139.77

Keerthi Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.12-1.82-0.38-9.86-4.68208.1436.95
2.51-0.105.4913.7524.88111.5189.34
1.100.09-4.18-8.3711.6617.9027.13
-0.64-6.410.6522.245.37102.8279.93
6.457.38-0.1313.8039.31181.73106.86
2.690.1811.8713.79-12.3550.1921.38
5.062.444.0217.7023.95122.79312.75
4.140.67-2.1022.0016.9325.7030.70
2.64-4.460.67-1.96-5.55-35.12-35.12
2.99-6.042.0436.5519.8491.7453.82
13.3019.3623.8434.8714.57130.41111.12
1.487.23-0.27-6.6438.55154.30103.66
-0.725.216.0322.673.05151.5016.36
1.6211.3019.6145.2870.9684.2352.99
4.26-3.597.72-1.38-16.6348.84-15.86
3.064.2713.1912.131.672.5115.36
9.6938.5546.8176.3764.71206.1471.29
3.7712.8914.5412.8416.12150.9660.09
3.1525.5744.0340.4834.24263.52139.52
1.18-0.9013.4219.150.1794.7018.11

Keerthi Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Keerthi Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Keerthi Industries Ltd.

Keerthi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11100TG1982PLC003492 and registration number is 003492. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 249.95 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Ms. J Triveni
    Executive Chairperson
  • Mr. J S Rao
    Managing Director
  • Mr. J Sivaram Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. K Harishchandra Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Boddu Venkata Subbaiah
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jasti Venkata Krishna
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Keerthi Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Keerthi Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Keerthi Industries Ltd. is ₹106.22 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Keerthi Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Keerthi Industries Ltd. is -7.82 and PB ratio of Keerthi Industries Ltd. is 1.34 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Keerthi Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keerthi Industries Ltd. is ₹132.50 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Keerthi Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keerthi Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keerthi Industries Ltd. is ₹158.75 and 52-week low of Keerthi Industries Ltd. is ₹125.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

