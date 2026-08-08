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Keerthi Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KEERTHI INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Cement

Here's the live share price of Keerthi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹42.00 Closed
7.66₹ 2.99
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Keerthi Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹40.00₹43.89
₹42.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹34.50₹84.87
₹42.00
Open Price
₹40.00
Prev. Close
₹39.01
Volume
688

Source: Dion Global

Keerthi Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Keerthi Industries		9.0910.50-12.50-25.80-42.53-33.02-22.65
UltraTech Cement		1.143.31-0.86-7.72-1.9213.799.95
Grasim Industries		7.594.6512.7014.0221.6121.7517.23
Ambuja Cements		0.43-0.48-3.84-19.95-26.79-2.901.37
Shree Cements		1.29-1.193.15-3.01-13.932.81-1.40
JK Cement		-1.25-0.40-4.39-9.83-21.8218.388.87
Dalmia Bharat		1.592.19-7.42-16.80-19.17-3.03-1.05
ACC		0.62-1.42-3.51-19.94-24.78-12.38-9.99
The Ramco Cements		-0.21-2.29-4.66-23.98-19.461.52-2.26
JSW Cement		0.68-1.547.248.50-8.25-2.83-1.71
Nuvoco Vistas Corporation		0.589.933.00-0.65-19.33-1.85-8.19
India Cements		-0.344.63-3.30-12.8311.1622.6015.71
Star Cement		-0.84-2.04-15.66-8.98-23.226.3512.47
Birla Corporation		2.95-5.44-7.18-16.54-26.94-9.08-7.78
JK Lakshmi Cement		0.09-1.28-15.53-22.63-38.47-4.77-3.44
Prism Johnson		4.47-3.73-16.79-11.41-25.18-5.03-4.44
Heidelberg Cement India		2.03-2.47-4.44-8.93-26.22-6.01-10.13
Orient Cement		-0.18-1.62-5.41-18.72-43.75-8.45-4.17
Mangalam Cement		-0.492.171.4719.3231.5240.3612.86
Sagar Cements		-1.09-1.23-10.94-9.92-25.05-9.34-10.68

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Keerthi Industries has declined 42.53% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Keerthi Industries has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).

Keerthi Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Keerthi Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
539.3140.23
1038.9139.73
2038.9339.5
5040.1841.02
10045.4845.35
20055.6653.58

Source: Dion Global

Keerthi Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Keerthi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Keerthi Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 10:43 PM IST ISTKeerthi Industries - Report On Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests For Physical Shares For The Month Ended 31St July, 2026.
Jul 27, 2026, 05:12 PM IST ISTKeerthi Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quart
Jul 17, 2026, 09:53 PM IST ISTKeerthi Industries - Demand Notice Received By The Company Under Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code, 2016
Jul 03, 2026, 05:09 PM IST ISTKeerthi Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 03, 2026, 06:20 AM IST ISTKeerthi Industries - Report On Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests For Physical Shares For The Month Ended 30Th June, 2026.

Source: Dion Global

About Keerthi Industries

Keerthi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11100TG1982PLC003492 and registration number is 003492. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. J Triveni
    Executive Chairperson & Whole Time Director
  • Mr. J S Rao
    Managing Director
  • Mr. J Sivaram Prasad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ramakrishna Prasad Musunuri
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Krishna Prasad Gondi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Thagirisa Seetha Ramanjaneyulu
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jasti Venkata Krishna
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Keerthi Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Keerthi Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keerthi Industries is ₹42.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Keerthi Industries?

The Keerthi Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Keerthi Industries?

The market cap of Keerthi Industries is ₹33.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Keerthi Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Keerthi Industries are ₹43.89 and ₹40.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Keerthi Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keerthi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keerthi Industries is ₹84.87 and 52-week low of Keerthi Industries is ₹34.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Keerthi Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Keerthi Industries has shown returns of 7.66% over the past day, 10.5% for the past month, -12.5% over 3 months, -42.53% over 1 year, -33.02% across 3 years, and -22.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Keerthi Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Keerthi Industries are -2.20 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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