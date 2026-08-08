Here's the live share price of Keerthi Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Keerthi Industries
|9.09
|10.50
|-12.50
|-25.80
|-42.53
|-33.02
|-22.65
|UltraTech Cement
|1.14
|3.31
|-0.86
|-7.72
|-1.92
|13.79
|9.95
|Grasim Industries
|7.59
|4.65
|12.70
|14.02
|21.61
|21.75
|17.23
|Ambuja Cements
|0.43
|-0.48
|-3.84
|-19.95
|-26.79
|-2.90
|1.37
|Shree Cements
|1.29
|-1.19
|3.15
|-3.01
|-13.93
|2.81
|-1.40
|JK Cement
|-1.25
|-0.40
|-4.39
|-9.83
|-21.82
|18.38
|8.87
|Dalmia Bharat
|1.59
|2.19
|-7.42
|-16.80
|-19.17
|-3.03
|-1.05
|ACC
|0.62
|-1.42
|-3.51
|-19.94
|-24.78
|-12.38
|-9.99
|The Ramco Cements
|-0.21
|-2.29
|-4.66
|-23.98
|-19.46
|1.52
|-2.26
|JSW Cement
|0.68
|-1.54
|7.24
|8.50
|-8.25
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Nuvoco Vistas Corporation
|0.58
|9.93
|3.00
|-0.65
|-19.33
|-1.85
|-8.19
|India Cements
|-0.34
|4.63
|-3.30
|-12.83
|11.16
|22.60
|15.71
|Star Cement
|-0.84
|-2.04
|-15.66
|-8.98
|-23.22
|6.35
|12.47
|Birla Corporation
|2.95
|-5.44
|-7.18
|-16.54
|-26.94
|-9.08
|-7.78
|JK Lakshmi Cement
|0.09
|-1.28
|-15.53
|-22.63
|-38.47
|-4.77
|-3.44
|Prism Johnson
|4.47
|-3.73
|-16.79
|-11.41
|-25.18
|-5.03
|-4.44
|Heidelberg Cement India
|2.03
|-2.47
|-4.44
|-8.93
|-26.22
|-6.01
|-10.13
|Orient Cement
|-0.18
|-1.62
|-5.41
|-18.72
|-43.75
|-8.45
|-4.17
|Mangalam Cement
|-0.49
|2.17
|1.47
|19.32
|31.52
|40.36
|12.86
|Sagar Cements
|-1.09
|-1.23
|-10.94
|-9.92
|-25.05
|-9.34
|-10.68
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Keerthi Industries has declined 42.53% compared to peers like UltraTech Cement (-1.92%), Grasim Industries (21.61%), Ambuja Cements (-26.79%). From a 5 year perspective, Keerthi Industries has underperformed peers relative to UltraTech Cement (9.95%) and Grasim Industries (17.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|39.31
|40.23
|10
|38.91
|39.73
|20
|38.93
|39.5
|50
|40.18
|41.02
|100
|45.48
|45.35
|200
|55.66
|53.58
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Keerthi Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.04%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 32.79% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 10:43 PM IST IST
|Keerthi Industries - Report On Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests For Physical Shares For The Month Ended 31St July, 2026.
|Jul 27, 2026, 05:12 PM IST IST
|Keerthi Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Financial Results For The Quart
|Jul 17, 2026, 09:53 PM IST IST
|Keerthi Industries - Demand Notice Received By The Company Under Insolvency And Bankruptcy Code, 2016
|Jul 03, 2026, 05:09 PM IST IST
|Keerthi Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 03, 2026, 06:20 AM IST IST
|Keerthi Industries - Report On Re-Lodgement Of Transfer Requests For Physical Shares For The Month Ended 30Th June, 2026.
Source: Dion Global
Keerthi Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/05/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L11100TG1982PLC003492 and registration number is 003492. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of clinkers and cement. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 93.59 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.02 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keerthi Industries is ₹42.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Keerthi Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Keerthi Industries is ₹33.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Keerthi Industries are ₹43.89 and ₹40.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keerthi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keerthi Industries is ₹84.87 and 52-week low of Keerthi Industries is ₹34.50 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Keerthi Industries has shown returns of 7.66% over the past day, 10.5% for the past month, -12.5% over 3 months, -42.53% over 1 year, -33.02% across 3 years, and -22.65% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Keerthi Industries are -2.20 and 1.31 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global