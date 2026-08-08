What is the share price of Keerthi Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Keerthi Industries is ₹42.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Keerthi Industries? The Keerthi Industries is operating in the Cement Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Keerthi Industries? The market cap of Keerthi Industries is ₹33.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Keerthi Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Keerthi Industries are ₹43.89 and ₹40.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Keerthi Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Keerthi Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Keerthi Industries is ₹84.87 and 52-week low of Keerthi Industries is ₹34.50 as on .

How has the Keerthi Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Keerthi Industries has shown returns of 7.66% over the past day, 10.5% for the past month, -12.5% over 3 months, -42.53% over 1 year, -33.02% across 3 years, and -22.65% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Keerthi Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Keerthi Industries are -2.20 and 1.31 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global