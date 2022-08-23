scorecardresearch

  • MORE MARKET STATS
Must Read
Pause slide

KEC International Rating: buy; Margins are likely to improve in H2FY23

Strong order inflow growth of ~17% estimated in fiscal; ‘Buy’ maintained with target price raised to Rs 566

Written by Nomura
With a win rate of ~20%, potential order inflows could be ~Rs 220 bn (we estimate Rs 200 bn for FY23F or 17% y-o-y growth).

KECI’s Q1FY23 Ebitda margin was lower than our estimate; working capital rise and losses led to higher debt levels. However, we expect profitability to improve in H2FY23F on lower commodity prices and completion of legacy loss-making Brazil projects.

EBITDA margin to improve from H2FY23F onwards, reaching ~10% in Q4FY23F: Commodity prices (in particular steel) have corrected. Current steel prices have declined by 17% from the Q1FY23 average levels. Further, the share of orders procured during the high-commodity-price regime is likely to increase going forward, thus providing further support to gross margins. Ebitda margins for civil and railways were already at ~10% levels in Q1FY23. With a decline in commodity prices and narrowing of losses in SAE, T&D Ebitda margins are likely to reach 10% by Q4FY23F.

Also read: Indian Hotels Company Rating: Buy | Proxy play for travel recovery

Also Read

Strong order pipeline to support order inflow growth of ~17% y-o-y in FY23F, we estimate: Management estimates a strong tender pipeline of ~Rs 1.1 trn in the near term supported by a strong pipeline in railways, T&D orders from MENA and a strong tender pipeline in the civil and oil & gas segments. With a win rate of ~20%, potential order inflows could be ~Rs 220 bn (we estimate Rs 200 bn for FY23F or 17% y-o-y growth).

Working capital (WC) levels to normalise from FY23-24F: WC is elevated at 148 days as of end-Q1FY23, due to: 1) payment mechanism-related issues at Railways (shift to milestone-based billing), which is expected to normalise by H2FY23F and 2) losses in the SAE projects. We also expect normalisation of WC levels over FY23-24F, as the share of lower-WC non-T&D segments sales increase in the sales mix.

Trading at 10.2x FY24F EPS of Rs 39.9; maintain Buy: We value KECI at 13x H1FY25F EPS (unchanged) of Rs 43.6 to arrive at our new TP of Rs 566, implying 40% upside, and maintain our Buy rating. Our target P/E multiple is based on our 18% sustainable ROE estimate. Key risks are a rise in WC, a sharp rise in commodity prices and delayed order inflows.

More Stories on
Markets

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.