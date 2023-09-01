Follow Us

KD Leisures Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KD LEISURES LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.97 Closed
00
As on Aug 21, 2023, 3:44 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KD Leisures Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.97₹8.97
₹8.97
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.70₹15.40
₹8.97
Open Price
₹8.97
Prev. Close
₹8.97
Volume
0

KD Leisures Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.97
  • R28.97
  • R38.97
  • Pivot
    8.97
  • S18.97
  • S28.97
  • S38.97

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 58.339.83
  • 109.2710.4
  • 2010.8710.64
  • 5013.5810.49
  • 10014.8710.6
  • 20012.8211.24

KD Leisures Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-9.67-22.61-4.88-36.16-68.42-38.85
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

KD Leisures Ltd. Share Holdings

KD Leisures Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
12 Jan, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2021Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KD Leisures Ltd.

KD Leisures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100MH1981PLC272664 and registration number is 272664. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Ajay Kantilal Vora
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Parminder Singh
    Executive Director
  • Mrs. Gunjan Gumber
    Non Executive Woman Director
  • Mr. Dileep Kumar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Angad Bijan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on KD Leisures Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KD Leisures Ltd.?

The market cap of KD Leisures Ltd. is ₹2.91 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KD Leisures Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KD Leisures Ltd. is 16.28 and PB ratio of KD Leisures Ltd. is 0.8 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What is the share price of KD Leisures Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KD Leisures Ltd. is ₹8.97 as on Aug 21, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KD Leisures Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KD Leisures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KD Leisures Ltd. is ₹15.40 and 52-week low of KD Leisures Ltd. is ₹7.70 as on Aug 21, 2023.

