Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-9.67
|-22.61
|-4.88
|-36.16
|-68.42
|-38.85
|1.50
|0.66
|3.92
|18.84
|1.90
|100.81
|168.27
|0.66
|-3.74
|4.36
|12.58
|-13.03
|138.04
|127.48
|15.57
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|-2.56
|4.46
|-0.11
|8.21
|47.28
|43.04
|367.49
|274.00
|1.55
|-1.27
|4.85
|16.31
|27.65
|177.04
|141.63
|2.41
|-4.66
|-7.72
|11.77
|-9.50
|4.29
|22.99
|2.95
|3.45
|35.99
|57.01
|44.25
|171.42
|54.93
|1.25
|-5.59
|12.96
|32.34
|21.72
|9.52
|214.36
|2.62
|-6.04
|7.28
|21.06
|61.93
|198.30
|30.50
|1.58
|0.96
|1.53
|16.99
|44.37
|122.55
|11.48
|3.16
|15.46
|33.35
|33.73
|13.58
|55.04
|108.45
|-4.95
|3.68
|19.37
|40.30
|34.00
|1,029.20
|177.62
|4.03
|-4.64
|20.66
|40.17
|59.56
|91.31
|-20.27
|-0.73
|-1.01
|2.33
|12.10
|23.89
|67.86
|61.27
|1.86
|7.53
|37.91
|38.42
|4.86
|-20.59
|-62.47
|1.81
|-3.91
|34.82
|36.50
|72.71
|557.65
|-17.29
|-0.67
|-5.26
|12.63
|45.52
|43.06
|101.14
|268.83
|-2.20
|0.92
|33.77
|34.01
|48.68
|48.68
|48.68
|0.43
|-1.90
|27.21
|32.09
|24.46
|28.50
|88.75
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|12 Jan, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
KD Leisures Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 01/04/1981 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L55100MH1981PLC272664 and registration number is 272664. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.11 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KD Leisures Ltd. is ₹2.91 Cr as on Aug 21, 2023.
P/E ratio of KD Leisures Ltd. is 16.28 and PB ratio of KD Leisures Ltd. is 0.8 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KD Leisures Ltd. is ₹8.97 as on Aug 21, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KD Leisures Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KD Leisures Ltd. is ₹15.40 and 52-week low of KD Leisures Ltd. is ₹7.70 as on Aug 21, 2023.