Here's the live share price of KD Green Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Manbro Industries
|-3.04
|3.08
|-3.75
|-38.52
|4.75
|43.90
|107.54
|Mayur Uniquoters
|3.45
|5.74
|-7.92
|38.00
|59.92
|12.86
|10.36
|Bhartiya International
|-3.55
|2.53
|47.44
|44.97
|34.77
|66.66
|36.46
|Mallcom (India)
|-0.19
|-2.05
|-16.37
|-17.15
|-37.52
|-6.39
|3.67
|Mirza International
|-3.70
|-8.71
|-28.21
|-14.80
|-31.35
|-17.65
|-16.01
|Superhouse
|2.90
|-7.01
|-0.54
|0.03
|-2.17
|-12.68
|-1.82
|Zenith Exports
|-4.69
|-5.78
|-9.54
|-10.15
|-27.71
|16.85
|13.78
|Super Tannery
|10.12
|-10.08
|28.72
|26.70
|11.64
|0.64
|12.73
|Anka India
|-4.59
|-13.05
|-13.94
|-33.17
|-61.29
|15.32
|10.95
|Phoenix International
|42.76
|39.97
|35.73
|28.71
|0.12
|14.03
|16.33
|Aki India
|-2.63
|0.85
|27.25
|14.48
|-30.97
|-27.34
|20.77
|Aritas Vinyl
|7.64
|19.98
|18.05
|-8.44
|-67.19
|-31.03
|-19.98
|Billwin Industries
|12.15
|151.93
|137.31
|71.45
|24.73
|15.12
|32.85
|Mayur Leather Products
|-5.71
|7.93
|68.76
|88.41
|109.16
|95.93
|37.62
|Amin Tannery
|-8.15
|-15.50
|5.62
|-12.89
|-16.75
|-10.79
|-3.31
|Euro Leder Fashions
|14.42
|41.43
|76.48
|56.39
|21.33
|16.33
|17.32
|Welterman International
|-7.58
|-12.20
|-21.12
|-11.04
|-32.87
|23.35
|46.29
|Oscar Global
|0
|0
|10.20
|27.49
|47.37
|30.10
|27.81
|Worldwide Aluminium
|1.04
|-7.53
|-6.04
|-3.22
|-0.40
|4.92
|17.18
|N B Footwear
|5.56
|32.40
|-40.63
|-48.16
|-55.45
|0.18
|12.06
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Manbro Industries has gained 4.75% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (59.92%), Bhartiya International (34.77%), Mallcom (India) (-37.52%). From a 5 year perspective, Manbro Industries has outperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (10.36%) and Bhartiya International (36.46%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|49.8
|49.75
|10
|48.77
|49.43
|20
|49.1
|49.75
|50
|52.32
|51.91
|100
|55.4
|55.84
|200
|64.27
|60.04
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KD Green Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Oct 01, 2026, 09:04 PM IST IST
|Manbro Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Oct 01, 2026, 03:16 AM IST IST
|Manbro Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Sep 11, 2026, 11:39 PM IST IST
|Manbro Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Sep 05, 2026, 02:14 AM IST IST
|Manbro Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
|Sep 03, 2026, 10:48 PM IST IST
|Manbro Industries - Notice Of 34Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company And Submission Of Annual Report For The FY 2025 -26
Source: Dion Global
Manbro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L47211DL1992PLC048444 and registration number is 048444. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KD Green Industries is ₹48.51 as on Oct 13, 2026.
The KD Green Industries is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KD Green Industries is ₹492.43 Cr as on Oct 13, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KD Green Industries are ₹50.21 and ₹47.74.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KD Green Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KD Green Industries is ₹99.40 and 52-week low of KD Green Industries is ₹36.38 as on Oct 13, 2026.
The KD Green Industries has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, 3.08% for the past month, -3.75% over 3 months, 4.75% over 1 year, 43.9% across 3 years, and 107.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KD Green Industries are 97.41 and 8.84 on Oct 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global