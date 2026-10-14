What is the share price of KD Green Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KD Green Industries is ₹48.51 as on .

What kind of stock is KD Green Industries? The KD Green Industries is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KD Green Industries? The market cap of KD Green Industries is ₹492.43 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KD Green Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of KD Green Industries are ₹50.21 and ₹47.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KD Green Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KD Green Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KD Green Industries is ₹99.40 and 52-week low of KD Green Industries is ₹36.38 as on .

How has the KD Green Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The KD Green Industries has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, 3.08% for the past month, -3.75% over 3 months, 4.75% over 1 year, 43.9% across 3 years, and 107.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KD Green Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KD Green Industries are 97.41 and 8.84 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global