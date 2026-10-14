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KD Green Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KD GREEN INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Leather

Here's the live share price of KD Green Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹48.51 Closed
-3.85₹ -1.94
As on Oct 13, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KD Green Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹47.74₹50.21
₹48.51
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹36.38₹99.40
₹48.51
Open Price
₹49.00
Prev. Close
₹50.45
Volume
2,004

Source: Dion Global

KD Green Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Manbro Industries		-3.043.08-3.75-38.524.7543.90107.54
Mayur Uniquoters		3.455.74-7.9238.0059.9212.8610.36
Bhartiya International		-3.552.5347.4444.9734.7766.6636.46
Mallcom (India)		-0.19-2.05-16.37-17.15-37.52-6.393.67
Mirza International		-3.70-8.71-28.21-14.80-31.35-17.65-16.01
Superhouse		2.90-7.01-0.540.03-2.17-12.68-1.82
Zenith Exports		-4.69-5.78-9.54-10.15-27.7116.8513.78
Super Tannery		10.12-10.0828.7226.7011.640.6412.73
Anka India		-4.59-13.05-13.94-33.17-61.2915.3210.95
Phoenix International		42.7639.9735.7328.710.1214.0316.33
Aki India		-2.630.8527.2514.48-30.97-27.3420.77
Aritas Vinyl		7.6419.9818.05-8.44-67.19-31.03-19.98
Billwin Industries		12.15151.93137.3171.4524.7315.1232.85
Mayur Leather Products		-5.717.9368.7688.41109.1695.9337.62
Amin Tannery		-8.15-15.505.62-12.89-16.75-10.79-3.31
Euro Leder Fashions		14.4241.4376.4856.3921.3316.3317.32
Welterman International		-7.58-12.20-21.12-11.04-32.8723.3546.29
Oscar Global		0010.2027.4947.3730.1027.81
Worldwide Aluminium		1.04-7.53-6.04-3.22-0.404.9217.18
N B Footwear		5.5632.40-40.63-48.16-55.450.1812.06

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Manbro Industries has gained 4.75% compared to peers like Mayur Uniquoters (59.92%), Bhartiya International (34.77%), Mallcom (India) (-37.52%). From a 5 year perspective, Manbro Industries has outperformed peers relative to Mayur Uniquoters (10.36%) and Bhartiya International (36.46%).

KD Green Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KD Green Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
549.849.75
1048.7749.43
2049.149.75
5052.3251.91
10055.455.84
20064.2760.04

Source: Dion Global

KD Green Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KD Green Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 43.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KD Green Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Oct 01, 2026, 09:04 PM IST ISTManbro Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Oct 01, 2026, 03:16 AM IST ISTManbro Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Sep 11, 2026, 11:39 PM IST ISTManbro Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Sep 05, 2026, 02:14 AM IST ISTManbro Industries - Reg. 34 (1) Annual Report.
Sep 03, 2026, 10:48 PM IST ISTManbro Industries - Notice Of 34Th Annual General Meeting Of The Company And Submission Of Annual Report For The FY 2025 -26

Source: Dion Global

About KD Green Industries

Manbro Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/04/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L47211DL1992PLC048444 and registration number is 048444. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of textiles, clothing and footwear. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.37 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.80 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dilip Kumar Goenka
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Binod Kumar Goenka
    Director
  • Mr. Sunil Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Varsha Bothra
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Shalen Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on KD Green Industries Share Price

What is the share price of KD Green Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KD Green Industries is ₹48.51 as on Oct 13, 2026.

What kind of stock is KD Green Industries?

The KD Green Industries is operating in the Leather Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KD Green Industries?

The market cap of KD Green Industries is ₹492.43 Cr as on Oct 13, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KD Green Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KD Green Industries are ₹50.21 and ₹47.74.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KD Green Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KD Green Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KD Green Industries is ₹99.40 and 52-week low of KD Green Industries is ₹36.38 as on Oct 13, 2026.

How has the KD Green Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The KD Green Industries has shown returns of -3.85% over the past day, 3.08% for the past month, -3.75% over 3 months, 4.75% over 1 year, 43.9% across 3 years, and 107.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KD Green Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KD Green Industries are 97.41 and 8.84 on Oct 13, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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