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KCL Infra Projects Share Price

NSE
BSE

KCL INFRA PROJECTS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of KCL Infra Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.16 Closed
0.87₹ 0.01
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KCL Infra Projects Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.14₹1.17
₹1.16
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.04₹1.80
₹1.16
Open Price
₹1.15
Prev. Close
₹1.15
Volume
55,267

Source: Dion Global

KCL Infra Projects Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KCL Infra Projects		0-5.69-12.78-10.08-12.78-13.14-11.41
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KCL Infra Projects has declined 12.78% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, KCL Infra Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

KCL Infra Projects Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KCL Infra Projects Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.151.16
101.171.16
201.191.18
501.231.22
1001.281.26
2001.321.31

Source: Dion Global

KCL Infra Projects Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KCL Infra Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 77.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KCL Infra Projects Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTKCL Infra Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, 14Th August, 2026.
Jul 16, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTKCL Infra Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 10:25 PM IST ISTKCL Infra Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting- Disclosure Of Corporate Office Of The Company Under
Jun 02, 2026, 12:22 AM IST ISTKCL Infra Projects - Clarification Regarding Financial Results
May 31, 2026, 03:16 AM IST ISTKCL Infra Projects - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of KCL INFRA PROJECTS LIMITED Held On Today I.E. Saturd

Source: Dion Global

About KCL Infra Projects

KCL Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201MH1995PLC167630 and registration number is 167630. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mohan Jhawar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Khande
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Chaurasiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Devyani Chhajed
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Moeenuddin Makrani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Sameer Awasthi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on KCL Infra Projects Share Price

What is the share price of KCL Infra Projects?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCL Infra Projects is ₹1.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KCL Infra Projects?

The KCL Infra Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KCL Infra Projects?

The market cap of KCL Infra Projects is ₹19.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KCL Infra Projects?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KCL Infra Projects are ₹1.17 and ₹1.14.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KCL Infra Projects?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCL Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCL Infra Projects is ₹1.80 and 52-week low of KCL Infra Projects is ₹1.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KCL Infra Projects performed historically in terms of returns?

The KCL Infra Projects has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, -5.69% for the past month, -12.78% over 3 months, -12.78% over 1 year, -13.14% across 3 years, and -11.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KCL Infra Projects?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KCL Infra Projects are 11.81 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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