KCL Infra Projects Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KCL INFRA PROJECTS LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.73 Closed
-1.7-0.03
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KCL Infra Projects Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.73₹1.73
₹1.73
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.32₹4.56
₹1.73
Open Price
₹1.73
Prev. Close
₹1.76
Volume
98,145

KCL Infra Projects Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.73
  • R21.73
  • R31.73
  • Pivot
    1.73
  • S11.73
  • S21.73
  • S31.73

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.741.82
  • 102.741.84
  • 202.81.84
  • 502.961.84
  • 1002.551.9
  • 2002.32.05

KCL Infra Projects Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-7.98-2.81-3.89-6.49-34.72-7.83-8.17
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.506.3722.7531.5532.42182.34198.66
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.5315.9066.1893.0556.94800.00388.38
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

KCL Infra Projects Ltd. Share Holdings

KCL Infra Projects Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KCL Infra Projects Ltd.

KCL Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201MH1995PLC167630 and registration number is 167630. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 15.57 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mohan Jhawar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Rahul Khande
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Manoj Chaurasiya
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sunita Vora
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Archit Yadav
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Moeenuddin Makrani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on KCL Infra Projects Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KCL Infra Projects Ltd.?

The market cap of KCL Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹21.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KCL Infra Projects Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KCL Infra Projects Ltd. is 21.15 and PB ratio of KCL Infra Projects Ltd. is 0.54 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KCL Infra Projects Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCL Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹1.73 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KCL Infra Projects Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCL Infra Projects Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCL Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹4.56 and 52-week low of KCL Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹1.32 as on Sep 01, 2023.

