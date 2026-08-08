What is the share price of KCL Infra Projects? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCL Infra Projects is ₹1.16 as on .

What kind of stock is KCL Infra Projects? The KCL Infra Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KCL Infra Projects? The market cap of KCL Infra Projects is ₹19.59 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KCL Infra Projects? Today’s highest and lowest price of KCL Infra Projects are ₹1.17 and ₹1.14.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KCL Infra Projects? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCL Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCL Infra Projects is ₹1.80 and 52-week low of KCL Infra Projects is ₹1.04 as on .

How has the KCL Infra Projects performed historically in terms of returns? The KCL Infra Projects has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, -5.69% for the past month, -12.78% over 3 months, -12.78% over 1 year, -13.14% across 3 years, and -11.41% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KCL Infra Projects? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KCL Infra Projects are 11.81 and 0.34 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global