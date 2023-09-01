What is the Market Cap of KCL Infra Projects Ltd.? The market cap of KCL Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹21.45 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KCL Infra Projects Ltd.? P/E ratio of KCL Infra Projects Ltd. is 21.15 and PB ratio of KCL Infra Projects Ltd. is 0.54 as on .

What is the share price of KCL Infra Projects Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCL Infra Projects Ltd. is ₹1.73 as on .