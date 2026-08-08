Here's the live share price of KCL Infra Projects along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KCL Infra Projects
|0
|-5.69
|-12.78
|-10.08
|-12.78
|-13.14
|-11.41
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KCL Infra Projects has declined 12.78% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, KCL Infra Projects has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.15
|1.16
|10
|1.17
|1.16
|20
|1.19
|1.18
|50
|1.23
|1.22
|100
|1.28
|1.26
|200
|1.32
|1.31
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KCL Infra Projects remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 77.10% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|KCL Infra Projects - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Of Board Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, 14Th August, 2026.
|Jul 16, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|KCL Infra Projects - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 10:25 PM IST IST
|KCL Infra Projects - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting- Disclosure Of Corporate Office Of The Company Under
|Jun 02, 2026, 12:22 AM IST IST
|KCL Infra Projects - Clarification Regarding Financial Results
|May 31, 2026, 03:16 AM IST IST
|KCL Infra Projects - Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of KCL INFRA PROJECTS LIMITED Held On Today I.E. Saturd
Source: Dion Global
KCL Infra Projects Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 21/07/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45201MH1995PLC167630 and registration number is 167630. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Construction of other civil engineering projects. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 58.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 33.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCL Infra Projects is ₹1.16 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KCL Infra Projects is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KCL Infra Projects is ₹19.59 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KCL Infra Projects are ₹1.17 and ₹1.14.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCL Infra Projects stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCL Infra Projects is ₹1.80 and 52-week low of KCL Infra Projects is ₹1.04 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KCL Infra Projects has shown returns of 0.87% over the past day, -5.69% for the past month, -12.78% over 3 months, -12.78% over 1 year, -13.14% across 3 years, and -11.41% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KCL Infra Projects are 11.81 and 0.34 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global