Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

KCK Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KCK INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives

Here's the live share price of KCK Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹16.45 Closed
-0.60₹ -0.10
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:55 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

KCK Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹15.75₹16.55
₹16.45
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹11.60₹50.90
₹16.45
Open Price
₹16.50
Prev. Close
₹16.55
Volume
4,02,500

Source: Dion Global

KCK Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KCK Industries		-13.4222.767.87-25.23-61.0752.7025.66
LT Foods		4.1912.07-1.081.18-7.3032.8543.53
Jubilant Ingrevia		0.628.39-2.1911.594.5119.813.29
KRBL		7.851.920.191.951.83-1.387.19
Gujarat Ambuja Exports		-1.684.903.7724.5561.5212.3512.21
Kaveri Seed Company		-2.30-15.65-23.84-12.31-30.269.621.41
Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products		4.17-13.492.52-13.08-12.957.054.17
Sanstar		1.49-6.4822.6725.2033.30-0.48-0.29
GRM Overseas		0.67-9.62-45.10-44.51-22.6616.27-10.60
Chaman Lal Setia Exports		-2.59-4.22-6.820.72-4.2410.6717.18
Gulshan Polyols		3.837.328.9045.1819.220.84-1.10
AVT Natural Products		0.552.194.403.473.40-6.740.98
Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds		7.060.64-7.29-1.75-31.36-30.9722.52
Regaal Resources		5.346.39-1.1040.06-34.45-13.13-8.10
Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals		-1.56-8.03-12.31-9.97-6.74-8.51-5.57
Mangalam Global Enterprise		-8.65-13.012.8217.98-12.1817.1722.48
Indo US Bio-Tech		0.04-6.17-27.47-37.69-54.39-34.65-22.53
Sheel Biotech		-4.26-0.6142.30-9.33-31.87-12.01-7.39
TBI Corn		1.45-0.08-6.03-16.02-29.83-32.78-21.20
Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture		5.882.89-12.22-34.60-38.78-27.62-2.45

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KCK Industries has declined 61.07% compared to peers like LT Foods (-7.30%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.51%), KRBL (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, KCK Industries has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.53%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.29%).

KCK Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KCK Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
518.5518.04
1017.717.79
2016.4816.95
5014.615.81
10015.1716.85
20021.5321.27

Source: Dion Global

KCK Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KCK Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 74.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

KCK Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the KCK Industries fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About KCK Industries

KCK Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232CH2013PLC034388 and registration number is 034388. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Reena Sharma
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Joshi
    Director
  • Mr. Banish Mehta
    Director
  • Ms. Saloni Kumari
    Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Prasad Arya
    Director

FAQs on KCK Industries Share Price

What is the share price of KCK Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCK Industries is ₹16.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KCK Industries?

The KCK Industries is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of KCK Industries?

The market cap of KCK Industries is ₹104.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KCK Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KCK Industries are ₹16.55 and ₹15.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KCK Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCK Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCK Industries is ₹50.90 and 52-week low of KCK Industries is ₹11.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KCK Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The KCK Industries has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, 22.76% for the past month, 7.87% over 3 months, -61.07% over 1 year, 52.7% across 3 years, and 25.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KCK Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KCK Industries are 241.91 and 3.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

KCK Industries News

More KCK Industries News
Market Pulse