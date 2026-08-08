Here's the live share price of KCK Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KCK Industries
|-13.42
|22.76
|7.87
|-25.23
|-61.07
|52.70
|25.66
|LT Foods
|4.19
|12.07
|-1.08
|1.18
|-7.30
|32.85
|43.53
|Jubilant Ingrevia
|0.62
|8.39
|-2.19
|11.59
|4.51
|19.81
|3.29
|KRBL
|7.85
|1.92
|0.19
|1.95
|1.83
|-1.38
|7.19
|Gujarat Ambuja Exports
|-1.68
|4.90
|3.77
|24.55
|61.52
|12.35
|12.21
|Kaveri Seed Company
|-2.30
|-15.65
|-23.84
|-12.31
|-30.26
|9.62
|1.41
|Jubilant Agri and Consumer Products
|4.17
|-13.49
|2.52
|-13.08
|-12.95
|7.05
|4.17
|Sanstar
|1.49
|-6.48
|22.67
|25.20
|33.30
|-0.48
|-0.29
|GRM Overseas
|0.67
|-9.62
|-45.10
|-44.51
|-22.66
|16.27
|-10.60
|Chaman Lal Setia Exports
|-2.59
|-4.22
|-6.82
|0.72
|-4.24
|10.67
|17.18
|Gulshan Polyols
|3.83
|7.32
|8.90
|45.18
|19.22
|0.84
|-1.10
|AVT Natural Products
|0.55
|2.19
|4.40
|3.47
|3.40
|-6.74
|0.98
|Bombay Super Hybrid Seeds
|7.06
|0.64
|-7.29
|-1.75
|-31.36
|-30.97
|22.52
|Regaal Resources
|5.34
|6.39
|-1.10
|40.06
|-34.45
|-13.13
|-8.10
|Sukhjit Starch & Chemicals
|-1.56
|-8.03
|-12.31
|-9.97
|-6.74
|-8.51
|-5.57
|Mangalam Global Enterprise
|-8.65
|-13.01
|2.82
|17.98
|-12.18
|17.17
|22.48
|Indo US Bio-Tech
|0.04
|-6.17
|-27.47
|-37.69
|-54.39
|-34.65
|-22.53
|Sheel Biotech
|-4.26
|-0.61
|42.30
|-9.33
|-31.87
|-12.01
|-7.39
|TBI Corn
|1.45
|-0.08
|-6.03
|-16.02
|-29.83
|-32.78
|-21.20
|Upsurge Seeds of Agriculture
|5.88
|2.89
|-12.22
|-34.60
|-38.78
|-27.62
|-2.45
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KCK Industries has declined 61.07% compared to peers like LT Foods (-7.30%), Jubilant Ingrevia (4.51%), KRBL (1.83%). From a 5 year perspective, KCK Industries has outperformed peers relative to LT Foods (43.53%) and Jubilant Ingrevia (3.29%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|18.55
|18.04
|10
|17.7
|17.79
|20
|16.48
|16.95
|50
|14.6
|15.81
|100
|15.17
|16.85
|200
|21.53
|21.27
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KCK Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 74.64% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the KCK Industries fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
KCK Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232CH2013PLC034388 and registration number is 034388. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Agricultural Products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.47 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 12.72 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCK Industries is ₹16.45 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KCK Industries is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of KCK Industries is ₹104.62 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KCK Industries are ₹16.55 and ₹15.75.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCK Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCK Industries is ₹50.90 and 52-week low of KCK Industries is ₹11.60 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KCK Industries has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, 22.76% for the past month, 7.87% over 3 months, -61.07% over 1 year, 52.7% across 3 years, and 25.66% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KCK Industries are 241.91 and 3.66 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global