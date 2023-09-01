Follow Us

KCK INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Commodities - Trading - Others | Smallcap | NSE
₹25.00 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
KCK Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹25.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹15.40₹30.50
₹25.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹25.00
Volume
0

KCK Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.67
  • R28.33
  • R316.67
  • Pivot
    8.33
  • S116.67
  • S28.33
  • S316.67

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 521.8225.07
  • 1021.825.18
  • 2023.5725.05
  • 5025.6623.92
  • 10013.6623.51
  • 2006.830

KCK Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

KCK Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
25 Mar, 2023Board MeetingOthers
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KCK Industries Ltd.

KCK Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232CH2013PLC034388 and registration number is 034388. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Commodities - Trading - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Satyaveer Singh Dangi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Prasad Arya
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Reena Sharma
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Pawan Kumar Joshi
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Banish Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on KCK Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KCK Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of KCK Industries Ltd. is ₹13.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KCK Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KCK Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of KCK Industries Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KCK Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCK Industries Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KCK Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCK Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCK Industries Ltd. is ₹30.50 and 52-week low of KCK Industries Ltd. is ₹15.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

