|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|25 Mar, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
KCK Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/03/2013 and has its registered office in the State of Chandigarh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L24232CH2013PLC034388 and registration number is 034388. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Commodities - Trading - Others. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 69.32 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KCK Industries Ltd. is ₹13.75 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KCK Industries Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of KCK Industries Ltd. is 1.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCK Industries Ltd. is ₹25.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCK Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCK Industries Ltd. is ₹30.50 and 52-week low of KCK Industries Ltd. is ₹15.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.