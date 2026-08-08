What is the share price of KCK Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCK Industries is ₹16.45 as on .

What kind of stock is KCK Industries? The KCK Industries is operating in the Agriculture / Horticulture / Lives Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of KCK Industries? The market cap of KCK Industries is ₹104.62 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KCK Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of KCK Industries are ₹16.55 and ₹15.75.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KCK Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCK Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCK Industries is ₹50.90 and 52-week low of KCK Industries is ₹11.60 as on .

How has the KCK Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The KCK Industries has shown returns of -0.6% over the past day, 22.76% for the past month, 7.87% over 3 months, -61.07% over 1 year, 52.7% across 3 years, and 25.66% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KCK Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KCK Industries are 241.91 and 3.66 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global