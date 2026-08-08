Here's the live share price of KCD Industries India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KCD Industries India
|-4.07
|-11.28
|-29.90
|-50.21
|-65.26
|-49.62
|-3.72
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KCD Industries India has declined 65.26% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, KCD Industries India has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|3.6
|3.56
|10
|3.73
|3.63
|20
|3.81
|3.74
|50
|3.96
|4.03
|100
|4.52
|4.66
|200
|6.46
|5.71
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KCD Industries India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|May 27, 2026, 04:43 AM IST IST
|KCD Industries India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St
|Apr 15, 2026, 12:54 AM IST IST
|KCD Industries India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Feb 15, 2026, 01:28 AM IST IST
|KCD Industries India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Feb 15, 2026, 01:21 AM IST IST
|KCD Industries India - Financial Results - For The 3Rd Quarter Ended 31-12-2025
|Feb 11, 2026, 11:53 PM IST IST
|KCD Industries India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Source: Dion Global
KCD Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1985PLC301881 and registration number is 021039. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCD Industries India is ₹3.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KCD Industries India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KCD Industries India is ₹8.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KCD Industries India are ₹3.56 and ₹3.40.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCD Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCD Industries India is ₹13.51 and 52-week low of KCD Industries India is ₹3.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KCD Industries India has shown returns of 3.51% over the past day, -11.28% for the past month, -29.9% over 3 months, -65.26% over 1 year, -49.62% across 3 years, and -3.72% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KCD Industries India are 19.47 and 0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global