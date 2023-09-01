Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock Split
|24 Dec, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
KCD Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1985PLC301881 and registration number is 021039. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -0.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of KCD Industries India Ltd. is ₹43.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of KCD Industries India Ltd. is 19.58 and PB ratio of KCD Industries India Ltd. is 2.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCD Industries India Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCD Industries India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCD Industries India Ltd. is ₹32.29 and 52-week low of KCD Industries India Ltd. is ₹4.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.