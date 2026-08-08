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KCD Industries India Share Price

NSE
BSE

KCD INDUSTRIES INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of KCD Industries India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹3.54 Closed
3.51₹ 0.12
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KCD Industries India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹3.40₹3.56
₹3.54
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.23₹13.51
₹3.54
Open Price
₹3.40
Prev. Close
₹3.42
Volume
7,362

Source: Dion Global

KCD Industries India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KCD Industries India		-4.07-11.28-29.90-50.21-65.26-49.62-3.72
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KCD Industries India has declined 65.26% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, KCD Industries India has underperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

KCD Industries India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KCD Industries India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
53.63.56
103.733.63
203.813.74
503.964.03
1004.524.66
2006.465.71

Source: Dion Global

KCD Industries India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KCD Industries India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 99.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KCD Industries India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
May 27, 2026, 04:43 AM IST ISTKCD Industries India - Board Meeting Intimation for Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St
Apr 15, 2026, 12:54 AM IST ISTKCD Industries India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Feb 15, 2026, 01:28 AM IST ISTKCD Industries India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
Feb 15, 2026, 01:21 AM IST ISTKCD Industries India - Financial Results - For The 3Rd Quarter Ended 31-12-2025
Feb 11, 2026, 11:53 PM IST ISTKCD Industries India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting

Source: Dion Global

About KCD Industries India

KCD Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1985PLC301881 and registration number is 021039. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.04 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mrs. Arun Kuttan
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Rajiv Darji
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sagar Shetty
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Manish Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Hetal Bhanushali
    Independent Director

FAQs on KCD Industries India Share Price

What is the share price of KCD Industries India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCD Industries India is ₹3.54 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KCD Industries India?

The KCD Industries India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KCD Industries India?

The market cap of KCD Industries India is ₹8.95 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KCD Industries India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KCD Industries India are ₹3.56 and ₹3.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KCD Industries India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCD Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCD Industries India is ₹13.51 and 52-week low of KCD Industries India is ₹3.23 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KCD Industries India performed historically in terms of returns?

The KCD Industries India has shown returns of 3.51% over the past day, -11.28% for the past month, -29.9% over 3 months, -65.26% over 1 year, -49.62% across 3 years, and -3.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KCD Industries India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KCD Industries India are 19.47 and 0.21 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

KCD Industries India News

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