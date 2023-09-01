What is the Market Cap of KCD Industries India Ltd.? The market cap of KCD Industries India Ltd. is ₹43.64 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KCD Industries India Ltd.? P/E ratio of KCD Industries India Ltd. is 19.58 and PB ratio of KCD Industries India Ltd. is 2.74 as on .

What is the share price of KCD Industries India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCD Industries India Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on .