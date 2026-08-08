What is the share price of KCD Industries India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCD Industries India is ₹3.54 as on .

What kind of stock is KCD Industries India? The KCD Industries India is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KCD Industries India? The market cap of KCD Industries India is ₹8.95 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KCD Industries India? Today’s highest and lowest price of KCD Industries India are ₹3.56 and ₹3.40.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KCD Industries India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCD Industries India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCD Industries India is ₹13.51 and 52-week low of KCD Industries India is ₹3.23 as on .

How has the KCD Industries India performed historically in terms of returns? The KCD Industries India has shown returns of 3.51% over the past day, -11.28% for the past month, -29.9% over 3 months, -65.26% over 1 year, -49.62% across 3 years, and -3.72% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KCD Industries India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KCD Industries India are 19.47 and 0.21 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global