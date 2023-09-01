Follow Us

KCD Industries India Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KCD INDUSTRIES INDIA LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | BSE
₹26.00 Closed
-3.31-0.89
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

KCD Industries India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹26.00₹28.09
₹26.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.62₹32.29
₹26.00
Open Price
₹27.43
Prev. Close
₹26.89
Volume
7,285

KCD Industries India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R127.39
  • R228.79
  • R329.48
  • Pivot
    26.7
  • S125.3
  • S224.61
  • S323.21

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 558.727.77
  • 1057.4428.09
  • 2054.3427.96
  • 5049.1226.37
  • 10046.7523.6
  • 20041.6619.55

KCD Industries India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-9.72-0.958.6046.92255.5597.521,106.33
5.960.705.4541.5526.26212.84136.86
5.866.7323.1732.0032.87183.30199.68
11.5810.5616.62136.24319.58553.66625.72
16.9414.4836.3863.4941.33160.88181.71
12.7520.294.326.0329.65153.5260.90
0.911.124.1324.5515.05248.68308.10
12.119.9438.4686.69136.20405.3464.38
7.5016.1322.1955.9154.2797.60-27.53
6.6313.2329.0553.689.66583.83278.47
4.31-5.796.8622.1617.3392.63105.26
3.0711.689.806.186.51118.50131.66
4.028.0245.54104.53155.94635.44342.44
4.010.7219.7234.709.189.189.18
-5.7474.3082.74137.70114.182,040.29424.69
1.16-1.12-0.7826.4754.60358.15282.65
3.370.748.978.92-12.74136.6434.76
10.2815.6465.8092.6056.58797.94387.26
-1.37-0.5721.8951.2962.64174.55125.87
13.3618.3720.8835.29-8.1331.37-45.65

KCD Industries India Ltd. Share Holdings

KCD Industries India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Jan, 2023Board MeetingStock Split
24 Dec, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About KCD Industries India Ltd.

KCD Industries India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/05/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70100MH1985PLC301881 and registration number is 021039. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. -0.07 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.00 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mrs. Maniesh Patel
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mrs. Rajiv Darji
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sagar Shetty
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Minal Panchal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pratik Popat
    Independent Director

FAQs on KCD Industries India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KCD Industries India Ltd.?

The market cap of KCD Industries India Ltd. is ₹43.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KCD Industries India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KCD Industries India Ltd. is 19.58 and PB ratio of KCD Industries India Ltd. is 2.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KCD Industries India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KCD Industries India Ltd. is ₹26.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KCD Industries India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KCD Industries India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KCD Industries India Ltd. is ₹32.29 and 52-week low of KCD Industries India Ltd. is ₹4.62 as on Sep 01, 2023.

