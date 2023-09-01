Follow Us

KBS INDIA LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹10.09 Closed
2.960.29
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:46 PM | IST
KBS India Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.63₹10.25
₹10.09
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.74₹14.25
₹10.09
Open Price
₹10.25
Prev. Close
₹9.80
Volume
49,843

KBS India Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R110.35
  • R210.61
  • R310.97
  • Pivot
    9.99
  • S19.73
  • S29.37
  • S39.11

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 560.939.9
  • 1061.079.96
  • 2058.0910
  • 5043.199.98
  • 10027.489.73
  • 20020.668.8

KBS India Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.400.90-2.048.03268.522,695.012,441.56
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

KBS India Ltd. Share Holdings

KBS India Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Dec, 2022Board MeetingStock Split
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About KBS India Ltd.

KBS India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC035718 and registration number is 035718. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.52 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Tushar Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Namita Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Sanjeevlata Samdani
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vinod Bapna
    Independent Director

FAQs on KBS India Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of KBS India Ltd.?

The market cap of KBS India Ltd. is ₹109.19 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KBS India Ltd.?

P/E ratio of KBS India Ltd. is -277.96 and PB ratio of KBS India Ltd. is 3.25 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of KBS India Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KBS India Ltd. is ₹10.09 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KBS India Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KBS India Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KBS India Ltd. is ₹14.25 and 52-week low of KBS India Ltd. is ₹2.74 as on Sep 01, 2023.

