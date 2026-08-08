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KBS India Share Price

NSE
BSE

KBS INDIA

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of KBS India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.47 Closed
4.26₹ 0.06
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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KBS India Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.43₹1.49
₹1.47
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.02₹4.71
₹1.47
Open Price
₹1.43
Prev. Close
₹1.41
Volume
72,202

Source: Dion Global

KBS India Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
KBS India		2.807.3013.95-11.98-67.69-47.1020.07
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, KBS India has declined 67.69% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, KBS India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

KBS India Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

KBS India Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.451.42
101.431.42
201.421.41
501.361.38
1001.291.42
2001.51.93

Source: Dion Global

KBS India Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, KBS India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 5.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 65.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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KBS India Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 04, 2026, 11:17 PM IST ISTKBS India - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of
Jul 14, 2026, 08:15 PM IST ISTKBS India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 12:18 AM IST ISTKBS India - Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualifications For The Quarter & Year Ended On 31St March, 2026 On Standalone Financ
May 30, 2026, 10:46 PM IST ISTKBS India - Financial Result For Year Ended On 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 10:41 PM IST ISTKBS India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026

Source: Dion Global

About KBS India

KBS India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC035718 and registration number is 035718. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Tushar Shah
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Namita Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Sushmita Swarup Lunkad
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashwini Ramakant Gupta
    Independent Director

FAQs on KBS India Share Price

What is the share price of KBS India?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KBS India is ₹1.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is KBS India?

The KBS India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KBS India?

The market cap of KBS India is ₹15.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of KBS India?

Today’s highest and lowest price of KBS India are ₹1.49 and ₹1.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KBS India?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KBS India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KBS India is ₹4.71 and 52-week low of KBS India is ₹1.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the KBS India performed historically in terms of returns?

The KBS India has shown returns of 4.26% over the past day, 7.3% for the past month, 13.95% over 3 months, -67.69% over 1 year, -47.1% across 3 years, and 20.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KBS India?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KBS India are 0.00 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

KBS India News

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