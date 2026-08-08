What is the share price of KBS India? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KBS India is ₹1.47 as on .

What kind of stock is KBS India? The KBS India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of KBS India? The market cap of KBS India is ₹15.91 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of KBS India? Today’s highest and lowest price of KBS India are ₹1.49 and ₹1.43.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of KBS India? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KBS India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KBS India is ₹4.71 and 52-week low of KBS India is ₹1.02 as on .

How has the KBS India performed historically in terms of returns? The KBS India has shown returns of 4.26% over the past day, 7.3% for the past month, 13.95% over 3 months, -67.69% over 1 year, -47.1% across 3 years, and 20.07% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of KBS India? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KBS India are 0.00 and 0.59 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global