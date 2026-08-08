Here's the live share price of KBS India along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|KBS India
|2.80
|7.30
|13.95
|-11.98
|-67.69
|-47.10
|20.07
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, KBS India has declined 67.69% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, KBS India has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.45
|1.42
|10
|1.43
|1.42
|20
|1.42
|1.41
|50
|1.36
|1.38
|100
|1.29
|1.42
|200
|1.5
|1.93
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, KBS India remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 5.69%, and public shareholding moved down to 65.54% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:17 PM IST IST
|KBS India - Board Meeting Intimation for Notice Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 29 Of The Securities And Exchange Board Of
|Jul 14, 2026, 08:15 PM IST IST
|KBS India - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 12:18 AM IST IST
|KBS India - Statement On Impact Of Audit Qualifications For The Quarter & Year Ended On 31St March, 2026 On Standalone Financ
|May 30, 2026, 10:46 PM IST IST
|KBS India - Financial Result For Year Ended On 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 10:41 PM IST IST
|KBS India - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On 30.05.2026
Source: Dion Global
KBS India Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 22/03/1985 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51900MH1985PLC035718 and registration number is 035718. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Security and commodity contracts brokerage. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.34 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.82 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KBS India is ₹1.47 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KBS India is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of KBS India is ₹15.91 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of KBS India are ₹1.49 and ₹1.43.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which KBS India stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of KBS India is ₹4.71 and 52-week low of KBS India is ₹1.02 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The KBS India has shown returns of 4.26% over the past day, 7.3% for the past month, 13.95% over 3 months, -67.69% over 1 year, -47.1% across 3 years, and 20.07% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of KBS India are 0.00 and 0.59 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global