What is the Market Cap of KBS India Ltd.? The market cap of KBS India Ltd. is ₹109.19 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of KBS India Ltd.? P/E ratio of KBS India Ltd. is -277.96 and PB ratio of KBS India Ltd. is 3.25 as on .

What is the share price of KBS India Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for KBS India Ltd. is ₹10.09 as on .