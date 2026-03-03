Facebook Pixel Code
Kaytex Fabrics Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAYTEX FABRICS

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Kaytex Fabrics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹77.00 Closed
-1.09₹ -0.85
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Kaytex Fabrics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹77.00₹79.30
₹77.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹54.50₹156.90
₹77.00
Open Price
₹78.00
Prev. Close
₹77.85
Volume
16,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kaytex Fabrics has declined 12.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -48.87%.

Kaytex Fabrics’s current P/E of 6.09x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Kaytex Fabrics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kaytex Fabrics		10.3935.56-1.28-34.75-48.87-20.04-12.56
Page Industries		-5.99-7.60-16.29-31.22-23.15-5.801.50
Pearl Global Industries		-3.33-15.64-9.8220.5614.8792.3178.14
Arvind Fashions		-1.00-11.23-9.37-17.0316.7217.6121.77
Gokaldas Exports		-8.81-6.74-24.67-12.08-14.7717.2951.02
Kitex Garments		-10.56-13.55-16.03-10.1410.4751.1936.57
Lux Industries		-3.39-8.44-24.15-32.25-30.76-12.45-12.75
S P Apparels		-0.36-6.87-10.20-3.585.6128.1831.82
SBC Exports		-1.129.7519.2058.41150.6365.3275.71
Monte Carlo Fashions		-4.02-6.74-25.43-9.071.42-2.2518.28
Swaraj Suiting		-1.9612.1520.4380.5482.66139.7862.70
Karnika Industries		-17.930.68-10.38-41.721.9792.7548.25
IRIS Clothings		-2.93-8.72-0.51-2.1446.311.6521.91
Thomas Scott (India)		-5.56-10.72-14.50-9.21-17.1391.51110.04
Gretex Industries		7.1431.0741.3625.0025.96116.1195.52
Bella Casa Fashion & Retail		0.41-11.86-29.50-32.17-33.61-12.76-7.86
Encompass Design India		1.9123.3936.7136.7136.7110.986.45
CPS Shapers		-11.07-0.1816.1156.25159.7033.5318.95
Zodiac Clothing Company		-3.37-7.07-11.82-24.09-12.88-4.99-5.84
VIP Clothing		-7.81-20.17-38.71-43.61-38.79-22.327.08

Over the last one year, Kaytex Fabrics has declined 48.87% compared to peers like Page Industries (-23.15%), Pearl Global Industries (14.87%), Arvind Fashions (16.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaytex Fabrics has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (1.50%) and Pearl Global Industries (78.14%).

Kaytex Fabrics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Kaytex Fabrics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
571.7573.45
1064.4969.04
2060.9665.58
5065.6767.8
10075.9678.8
20059.880

Kaytex Fabrics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kaytex Fabrics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.78%, FII holding fell to 3.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kaytex Fabrics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kaytex Fabrics fact sheet for more information

About Kaytex Fabrics

Kaytex Fabrics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18101PB1996PLC017639 and registration number is 017639. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjeev Kandhari
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Amit Kandhari
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Shelly Kandhari
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Priti Kandhari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rahul Tandon
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Rajiv Arora
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kaytex Fabrics Share Price

What is the share price of Kaytex Fabrics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaytex Fabrics is ₹77.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kaytex Fabrics?

The Kaytex Fabrics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaytex Fabrics?

The market cap of Kaytex Fabrics is ₹113.18 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaytex Fabrics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaytex Fabrics are ₹79.30 and ₹77.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaytex Fabrics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaytex Fabrics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaytex Fabrics is ₹156.90 and 52-week low of Kaytex Fabrics is ₹54.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Kaytex Fabrics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kaytex Fabrics has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, 20.31% for the past month, -9.31% over 3 months, -48.87% over 1 year, -20.04% across 3 years, and -12.56% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaytex Fabrics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaytex Fabrics are 6.09 and 1.05 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Kaytex Fabrics News

