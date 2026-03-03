Here's the live share price of Kaytex Fabrics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kaytex Fabrics has declined 12.56% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -48.87%.
Kaytex Fabrics’s current P/E of 6.09x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kaytex Fabrics
|10.39
|35.56
|-1.28
|-34.75
|-48.87
|-20.04
|-12.56
|Page Industries
|-5.99
|-7.60
|-16.29
|-31.22
|-23.15
|-5.80
|1.50
|Pearl Global Industries
|-3.33
|-15.64
|-9.82
|20.56
|14.87
|92.31
|78.14
|Arvind Fashions
|-1.00
|-11.23
|-9.37
|-17.03
|16.72
|17.61
|21.77
|Gokaldas Exports
|-8.81
|-6.74
|-24.67
|-12.08
|-14.77
|17.29
|51.02
|Kitex Garments
|-10.56
|-13.55
|-16.03
|-10.14
|10.47
|51.19
|36.57
|Lux Industries
|-3.39
|-8.44
|-24.15
|-32.25
|-30.76
|-12.45
|-12.75
|S P Apparels
|-0.36
|-6.87
|-10.20
|-3.58
|5.61
|28.18
|31.82
|SBC Exports
|-1.12
|9.75
|19.20
|58.41
|150.63
|65.32
|75.71
|Monte Carlo Fashions
|-4.02
|-6.74
|-25.43
|-9.07
|1.42
|-2.25
|18.28
|Swaraj Suiting
|-1.96
|12.15
|20.43
|80.54
|82.66
|139.78
|62.70
|Karnika Industries
|-17.93
|0.68
|-10.38
|-41.72
|1.97
|92.75
|48.25
|IRIS Clothings
|-2.93
|-8.72
|-0.51
|-2.14
|46.31
|1.65
|21.91
|Thomas Scott (India)
|-5.56
|-10.72
|-14.50
|-9.21
|-17.13
|91.51
|110.04
|Gretex Industries
|7.14
|31.07
|41.36
|25.00
|25.96
|116.11
|95.52
|Bella Casa Fashion & Retail
|0.41
|-11.86
|-29.50
|-32.17
|-33.61
|-12.76
|-7.86
|Encompass Design India
|1.91
|23.39
|36.71
|36.71
|36.71
|10.98
|6.45
|CPS Shapers
|-11.07
|-0.18
|16.11
|56.25
|159.70
|33.53
|18.95
|Zodiac Clothing Company
|-3.37
|-7.07
|-11.82
|-24.09
|-12.88
|-4.99
|-5.84
|VIP Clothing
|-7.81
|-20.17
|-38.71
|-43.61
|-38.79
|-22.32
|7.08
Over the last one year, Kaytex Fabrics has declined 48.87% compared to peers like Page Industries (-23.15%), Pearl Global Industries (14.87%), Arvind Fashions (16.72%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaytex Fabrics has underperformed peers relative to Page Industries (1.50%) and Pearl Global Industries (78.14%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|71.75
|73.45
|10
|64.49
|69.04
|20
|60.96
|65.58
|50
|65.67
|67.8
|100
|75.96
|78.8
|200
|59.88
|0
In the latest quarter, Kaytex Fabrics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake decreased to 3.78%, FII holding fell to 3.61%, and public shareholding moved up to 18.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kaytex Fabrics fact sheet for more information
Kaytex Fabrics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Punjab, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U18101PB1996PLC017639 and registration number is 017639. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Readymade Apparels. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.50 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaytex Fabrics is ₹77.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kaytex Fabrics is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Kaytex Fabrics is ₹113.18 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaytex Fabrics are ₹79.30 and ₹77.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaytex Fabrics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaytex Fabrics is ₹156.90 and 52-week low of Kaytex Fabrics is ₹54.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kaytex Fabrics has shown returns of -1.09% over the past day, 20.31% for the past month, -9.31% over 3 months, -48.87% over 1 year, -20.04% across 3 years, and -12.56% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaytex Fabrics are 6.09 and 1.05 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.