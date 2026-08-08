Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Kaycee Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAYCEE INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Electric Equipment

Here's the live share price of Kaycee Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹892.00 Closed
-0.29₹ -2.60
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Kaycee Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹888.00₹905.10
₹892.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹632.30₹1,506.05
₹892.00
Open Price
₹905.10
Prev. Close
₹894.60
Volume
940

Source: Dion Global

Kaycee Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kaycee Industries		-4.441.82-0.6816.24-25.0055.8863.38
ABB India		4.318.925.7130.7448.5418.8535.79
CG Power and Industrial Solutions		2.18-3.082.6427.8129.4329.6560.86
Siemens Energy India		12.968.3216.2435.3414.7110.045.91
Waaree Energies		0.95-4.85-16.21-13.39-14.514.982.96
Premier Energies		2.552.022.7629.565.417.604.49
Schneider Electric Infrastructure		-0.53-9.660.2375.5336.9468.1460.05
Emmvee Photovoltaic Power		0.38-2.7020.4257.3645.6513.357.81
Fujiyama Power Systems		2.4716.1536.2484.1087.2823.2613.37
Waaree Renewable Technologies		-0.47-10.07-13.66-0.94-11.5949.6994.91
Genus Power Infrastructures		-1.45-0.56-6.9615.32-19.9419.3337.87
Saatvik Green Energy		-2.37-0.25-11.530.32-3.79-1.28-0.77
Kernex Microsystems (India)		7.8912.8063.02108.92138.8292.35101.46
Websol Energy Systems		-0.18-5.13-15.9634.88-22.39107.3071.86
Spectrum Electrical Industries		2.7724.84107.6986.8364.365.783.43
Ravindra Energy		-1.84-9.6120.4312.7416.8854.0026.25
Rishabh Instruments		4.731.6127.0243.60121.4913.057.64
Modern Insulators		9.691.6436.54106.97423.9398.9153.38
Insolation Energy Ltd		-1.08-1.56-20.43-17.70-50.5266.5469.08
MV Electrosystems		-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-1.81-0.61-0.37

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kaycee Industries has declined 25.00% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaycee Industries has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).

Kaycee Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kaycee Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5912.98915.52
10919.4915.78
20913.82912.03
50885.6896.91
100868.41891.94
200898.96950.38

Source: Dion Global

Kaycee Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kaycee Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Kaycee Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTKaycee Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 05, 2026, 08:26 PM IST ISTKaycee Industries - Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 08:18 PM IST ISTKaycee Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026
Jul 13, 2026, 03:32 PM IST ISTKaycee Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 06, 2026, 03:44 PM IST ISTKaycee Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled On August 05, 2026

Source: Dion Global

About Kaycee Industries

Kaycee Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1942 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102MH1942PLC006482 and registration number is 006482. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electricity distribution and control apparatus (electrical apparatus for switching or protecting electrical circuits (e.g. switches, fuses, voltage limiters, surge suppressors, junction boxes etc.) for a voltage exceeding 1000 volts; similar apparatus (including relays, sockets etc.) for a voltage not exceeding 1000 volts; boards, panels, consoles, cabinets and other bases equipped with two or more of the above apparatus for electricity control or distribution of electricity including power capacitors.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. N Rangachary
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. R Doraiswamy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. D Rajesh Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kantiial Vakharia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Priya Bhansali
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jayaraman Balasubramanian
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kaycee Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kaycee Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaycee Industries is ₹892.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kaycee Industries?

The Kaycee Industries is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaycee Industries?

The market cap of Kaycee Industries is ₹283.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaycee Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaycee Industries are ₹905.10 and ₹888.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaycee Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaycee Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaycee Industries is ₹1,506.05 and 52-week low of Kaycee Industries is ₹632.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kaycee Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kaycee Industries has shown returns of -0.29% over the past day, 1.82% for the past month, -0.68% over 3 months, -25.0% over 1 year, 55.88% across 3 years, and 63.38% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaycee Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaycee Industries are 68.15 and 8.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kaycee Industries News

More Kaycee Industries News
Market Pulse