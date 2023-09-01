Kaycee Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1942 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102MH1942PLC006482 and registration number is 006482. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electricity distribution and control apparatus (electrical apparatus for switching or protecting electrical circuits (e.g. switches, fuses, voltage limiters, surge suppressors, junction boxes etc.) for a voltage exceeding 1000 volts; similar apparatus (including relays, sockets etc.) for a voltage not exceeding 1000 volts; boards, panels, consoles, cabinets and other bases equipped with two or more of the above apparatus for electricity control or distribution of electricity including power capacitors.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.