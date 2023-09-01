Follow Us

KAYCEE INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Electric Equipment - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹11,899.95 Closed
3.94451
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:51 PM | IST
Kaycee Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11,000.05₹11,999.00
₹11,899.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4,702.05₹14,655.50
₹11,899.95
Open Price
₹11,448.95
Prev. Close
₹11,448.95
Volume
35

Kaycee Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R112,265.95
  • R212,631.95
  • R313,264.9
  • Pivot
    11,633
  • S111,267
  • S210,634.05
  • S310,268.05

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 55,018.9111,205.22
  • 105,201.5211,203.78
  • 205,501.5811,307.56
  • 505,657.7311,141.86
  • 1004,725.0410,329.67
  • 2004,271.848,987.52

Kaycee Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
6.39-0.4045.8168.38114.41303.40215.20
1.17-5.068.8129.5525.95354.25228.79
5.644.703.8413.89-0.12122.5393.32
1.744.259.5138.1887.441,871.00624.21
0.754.0110.87-1.91-24.8113.7321.74
-0.0310.8324.2926.0436.9486.0343.22
4.4424.7140.84115.39143.97312.35227.63
0.581.30-2.51-14.71-8.3417.1337.85
0.60-9.05-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37-6.37
4.365.1029.8560.1357.2592.91-11.00
8.9114.53147.71170.49225.12576.20192.10
16.7827.3234.1123.507.0798.6434.42
-2.83-3.8061.8387.0870.37305.88159.09
4.4774.42174.80173.54347.62347.62347.62
-1.89-1.63-0.5461.15154.86833.84393.36
0.2116.4719.3755.7269.21303.28146.73
-0.10-5.1627.1415.33-18.81247.09203.62
3.65-20.0941.86510.76639.373,591.782,350.00
2.9215.1137.7451.3035.75521.66189.67
35.2919.5136.2444.00123.15153.12153.12

Kaycee Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Kaycee Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
02 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results & Final Dividend
04 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
02 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kaycee Industries Ltd.

Kaycee Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1942 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102MH1942PLC006482 and registration number is 006482. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electricity distribution and control apparatus (electrical apparatus for switching or protecting electrical circuits (e.g. switches, fuses, voltage limiters, surge suppressors, junction boxes etc.) for a voltage exceeding 1000 volts; similar apparatus (including relays, sockets etc.) for a voltage not exceeding 1000 volts; boards, panels, consoles, cabinets and other bases equipped with two or more of the above apparatus for electricity control or distribution of electricity including power capacitors.). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 29.41 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. N Rangachary
    Chairman & Ind.Director
  • Mr. R Doraiswamy
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. D Rajesh Kumar
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Manimegalai Arumugam
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Jayaraman Balasubramanian
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Jitendra Kantiial Vakharia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mrs. Priya Bhansali
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kaycee Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kaycee Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Kaycee Industries Ltd. is ₹75.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kaycee Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kaycee Industries Ltd. is 21.55 and PB ratio of Kaycee Industries Ltd. is 3.82 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kaycee Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaycee Industries Ltd. is ₹11,899.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaycee Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaycee Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaycee Industries Ltd. is ₹14,655.50 and 52-week low of Kaycee Industries Ltd. is ₹4,702.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

