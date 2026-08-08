Here's the live share price of Kaycee Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kaycee Industries
|-4.44
|1.82
|-0.68
|16.24
|-25.00
|55.88
|63.38
|ABB India
|4.31
|8.92
|5.71
|30.74
|48.54
|18.85
|35.79
|CG Power and Industrial Solutions
|2.18
|-3.08
|2.64
|27.81
|29.43
|29.65
|60.86
|Siemens Energy India
|12.96
|8.32
|16.24
|35.34
|14.71
|10.04
|5.91
|Waaree Energies
|0.95
|-4.85
|-16.21
|-13.39
|-14.51
|4.98
|2.96
|Premier Energies
|2.55
|2.02
|2.76
|29.56
|5.41
|7.60
|4.49
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|-0.53
|-9.66
|0.23
|75.53
|36.94
|68.14
|60.05
|Emmvee Photovoltaic Power
|0.38
|-2.70
|20.42
|57.36
|45.65
|13.35
|7.81
|Fujiyama Power Systems
|2.47
|16.15
|36.24
|84.10
|87.28
|23.26
|13.37
|Waaree Renewable Technologies
|-0.47
|-10.07
|-13.66
|-0.94
|-11.59
|49.69
|94.91
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|-1.45
|-0.56
|-6.96
|15.32
|-19.94
|19.33
|37.87
|Saatvik Green Energy
|-2.37
|-0.25
|-11.53
|0.32
|-3.79
|-1.28
|-0.77
|Kernex Microsystems (India)
|7.89
|12.80
|63.02
|108.92
|138.82
|92.35
|101.46
|Websol Energy Systems
|-0.18
|-5.13
|-15.96
|34.88
|-22.39
|107.30
|71.86
|Spectrum Electrical Industries
|2.77
|24.84
|107.69
|86.83
|64.36
|5.78
|3.43
|Ravindra Energy
|-1.84
|-9.61
|20.43
|12.74
|16.88
|54.00
|26.25
|Rishabh Instruments
|4.73
|1.61
|27.02
|43.60
|121.49
|13.05
|7.64
|Modern Insulators
|9.69
|1.64
|36.54
|106.97
|423.93
|98.91
|53.38
|Insolation Energy Ltd
|-1.08
|-1.56
|-20.43
|-17.70
|-50.52
|66.54
|69.08
|MV Electrosystems
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-1.81
|-0.61
|-0.37
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kaycee Industries has declined 25.00% compared to peers like ABB India (48.54%), CG Power and Industrial Solutions (29.43%), Siemens Energy India (14.71%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaycee Industries has outperformed peers relative to ABB India (35.79%) and CG Power and Industrial Solutions (60.86%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|912.98
|915.52
|10
|919.4
|915.78
|20
|913.82
|912.03
|50
|885.6
|896.91
|100
|868.41
|891.94
|200
|898.96
|950.38
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kaycee Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.02%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 28.28% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Kaycee Industries - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:26 PM IST IST
|Kaycee Industries - Results For Quarter Ended June 30, 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 08:18 PM IST IST
|Kaycee Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Held On August 05, 2026
|Jul 13, 2026, 03:32 PM IST IST
|Kaycee Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 06, 2026, 03:44 PM IST IST
|Kaycee Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Meeting Scheduled On August 05, 2026
Source: Dion Global
Kaycee Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/12/1942 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L70102MH1942PLC006482 and registration number is 006482. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of electricity distribution and control apparatus (electrical apparatus for switching or protecting electrical circuits (e.g. switches, fuses, voltage limiters, surge suppressors, junction boxes etc.) for a voltage exceeding 1000 volts; similar apparatus (including relays, sockets etc.) for a voltage not exceeding 1000 volts; boards, panels, consoles, cabinets and other bases equipped with two or more of the above apparatus for electricity control or distribution of electricity including power capacitors.). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 60.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.17 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaycee Industries is ₹892.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kaycee Industries is operating in the Electric Equipment Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kaycee Industries is ₹283.08 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaycee Industries are ₹905.10 and ₹888.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaycee Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaycee Industries is ₹1,506.05 and 52-week low of Kaycee Industries is ₹632.30 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kaycee Industries has shown returns of -0.29% over the past day, 1.82% for the past month, -0.68% over 3 months, -25.0% over 1 year, 55.88% across 3 years, and 63.38% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaycee Industries are 68.15 and 8.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.22 per annum.
Source: Dion Global