What is the share price of Kay Power And Paper? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kay Power And Paper is ₹9.32 as on .

What kind of stock is Kay Power And Paper? The Kay Power And Paper is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kay Power And Paper? The market cap of Kay Power And Paper is ₹32.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kay Power And Paper? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kay Power And Paper are ₹9.34 and ₹8.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kay Power And Paper? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kay Power And Paper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kay Power And Paper is ₹16.97 and 52-week low of Kay Power And Paper is ₹7.61 as on .

How has the Kay Power And Paper performed historically in terms of returns? The Kay Power And Paper has shown returns of 5.55% over the past day, 5.79% for the past month, -22.33% over 3 months, -42.18% over 1 year, 15.18% across 3 years, and 15.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kay Power And Paper? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kay Power And Paper are 32.25 and 0.41 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global