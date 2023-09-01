Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|11 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kay Power And Paper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21099MH1991PLC061709 and registration number is 061709. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of packing paper. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kay Power And Paper Ltd. is ₹8.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kay Power And Paper Ltd. is 9.83 and PB ratio of Kay Power And Paper Ltd. is 4.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kay Power And Paper Ltd. is ₹8.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kay Power And Paper Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kay Power And Paper Ltd. is ₹9.70 and 52-week low of Kay Power And Paper Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.