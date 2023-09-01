Follow Us

KAY POWER AND PAPER LTD.

Sector : Paper & Paper Products | Smallcap | BSE
₹8.20 Closed
13.891
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kay Power And Paper Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.20₹8.40
₹8.20
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.15₹9.70
₹8.20
Open Price
₹8.40
Prev. Close
₹7.20
Volume
36,207

Kay Power And Paper Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.33
  • R28.47
  • R38.53
  • Pivot
    8.27
  • S18.13
  • S28.07
  • S37.93

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 57.856.32
  • 107.966.12
  • 208.126.1
  • 507.586.37
  • 1006.356.71
  • 2006.296.88

Kay Power And Paper Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
38.9832.2616.983.80-4.32259.65128.41
-0.908.2711.81-4.91-13.48286.65124.69
0.3326.5216.8827.81-1.43219.3169.39
4.1519.2515.2128.4511.15114.5547.20
0.285.091.265.95-8.72112.05-6.78
-1.3720.2414.8323.950.66110.74-14.72
-10.560.5326.2657.9891.18295.10173.92
-2.3917.9416.1512.3112.5010.50104.80
-2.8213.0015.8131.4947.34171.218.60
-0.496.6510.9912.83-25.8583.82-47.07
1.7944.9477.1886.5759.59392.14183.44
6.8121.2422.7554.92-7.2567.62-26.82
0.1115.6933.5225.9511.06268.7568.57
-2.5211.3116.6925.249.14236.3086.35
8.5333.8134.2838.739.82185.0218.61
-3.0621.4017.2426.091.24114.4312.81
-0.297.13-3.1544.7460.53169.1124.12
-4.130.138.01-5.18-11.5478.950.13
-1.876.050.387.00-22.42-9.00-50.09
5.6215.67-8.8824.42178.36751.06493.47

Kay Power And Paper Ltd. Share Holdings

Kay Power And Paper Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kay Power And Paper Ltd.

Kay Power And Paper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21099MH1991PLC061709 and registration number is 061709. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of packing paper. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 34.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.64 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Niraj Chandra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Arvind V Kulkarni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Kaustubh Wadikar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandeep Shahapurkar
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kay Power And Paper Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kay Power And Paper Ltd.?

The market cap of Kay Power And Paper Ltd. is ₹8.72 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kay Power And Paper Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kay Power And Paper Ltd. is 9.83 and PB ratio of Kay Power And Paper Ltd. is 4.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kay Power And Paper Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kay Power And Paper Ltd. is ₹8.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kay Power And Paper Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kay Power And Paper Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kay Power And Paper Ltd. is ₹9.70 and 52-week low of Kay Power And Paper Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

