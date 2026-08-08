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Kay Power And Paper Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAY POWER AND PAPER

Smallcap | BSE
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Paper

Here's the live share price of Kay Power And Paper along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.32 Closed
5.55₹ 0.49
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kay Power And Paper Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.72₹9.34
₹9.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹7.61₹16.97
₹9.32
Open Price
₹9.00
Prev. Close
₹8.83
Volume
20,776

Source: Dion Global

Kay Power And Paper Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kay Power And Paper		4.2510.17-20.41-5.57-39.8715.1815.88
Aditya Birla Real Estate		-2.572.47-7.03-2.98-25.7810.8112.31
JK Paper		-1.188.91.9917.9910.054.956.58
West Coast Paper Mills		5.5210.9514.7536.5321.677.2817.59
KS Smart Technologies		-5.69-11-57.26-53.854.762.2233.68
Seshasayee Paper & Boards		-5.43.5-12.95-7.36-13.36-4.842.6
Andhra Paper		-2.04-1.64-13.6-12.08-21.32-10.013.46
Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers		4.088.510.229.911.19-9.670.64
Pudumjee Paper Products		3.7419.0314.5619.43-24.332.0117.03
N R Agarwal Industries		14.9234.368.4725.1847.319.611.34
Kuantum Papers		11.4315.537.95-3.42-24.89-22.84-2.17
Emami Paper Mills		-2.4523.9232.3724.9419.52-5.53-11.06
Satia Industries		1.7117.99-10.890.14-21.71-17.98-9.04
Subam Papers		0.841.07-7.7319.1285.7813.297.77
Shree Rama Newsprint		14.917.865.068.8039.297.77
Orient Paper & Industries		0.6512.18-4.34-13.06-33.18-25.26-10
Asgard Alcobev		-6.8-5.26-11.81-40.2-48.528.5231.17
Pakka		0.04-2.17-25.1-21.98-59.46-19.08-4.75
Ruchira Papers		2.588.74-9.69-10.13-18.57-0.665.25
Genus Paper & Boards		2.6411.27-5.333.15-31.95-7.392.38

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kay Power And Paper has declined 39.87% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-25.78%), JK Paper (10.05%), West Coast Paper Mills (21.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Kay Power And Paper has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).

Kay Power And Paper Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kay Power And Paper Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
59.289.03
109.829.29
209.469.45
509.749.72
10010.0710.13
20011.0411.65

Source: Dion Global

Kay Power And Paper Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kay Power And Paper remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kay Power And Paper Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 05:33 AM IST ISTKay Power And Paper - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30
Jul 16, 2026, 06:09 AM IST ISTKay Power And Paper - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Incorporation Of A Wholly Owned S
Jul 07, 2026, 10:33 PM IST ISTKay Power And Paper - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 02, 2026, 10:56 PM IST ISTKay Power And Paper - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director
May 28, 2026, 09:54 PM IST ISTKay Power And Paper - Intimation For Appointment Of Additional Director.

Source: Dion Global

About Kay Power And Paper

Kay Power And Paper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21099MH1991PLC061709 and registration number is 061709. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of packing paper. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Niraj Chandra
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Deepa Agarwal
    Director
  • Mr. Arvind V Kulkarni
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anilkumar Bidkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Satish Pharande
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kay Power And Paper Share Price

What is the share price of Kay Power And Paper?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kay Power And Paper is ₹9.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kay Power And Paper?

The Kay Power And Paper is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kay Power And Paper?

The market cap of Kay Power And Paper is ₹32.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kay Power And Paper?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kay Power And Paper are ₹9.34 and ₹8.72.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kay Power And Paper?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kay Power And Paper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kay Power And Paper is ₹16.97 and 52-week low of Kay Power And Paper is ₹7.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kay Power And Paper performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kay Power And Paper has shown returns of 5.55% over the past day, 5.79% for the past month, -22.33% over 3 months, -42.18% over 1 year, 15.18% across 3 years, and 15.88% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kay Power And Paper?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kay Power And Paper are 32.25 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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