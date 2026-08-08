Here's the live share price of Kay Power And Paper along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kay Power And Paper
|4.25
|10.17
|-20.41
|-5.57
|-39.87
|15.18
|15.88
|Aditya Birla Real Estate
|-2.57
|2.47
|-7.03
|-2.98
|-25.78
|10.81
|12.31
|JK Paper
|-1.18
|8.9
|1.99
|17.99
|10.05
|4.95
|6.58
|West Coast Paper Mills
|5.52
|10.95
|14.75
|36.53
|21.67
|7.28
|17.59
|KS Smart Technologies
|-5.69
|-11
|-57.26
|-53.8
|54.7
|62.22
|33.68
|Seshasayee Paper & Boards
|-5.4
|3.5
|-12.95
|-7.36
|-13.36
|-4.84
|2.6
|Andhra Paper
|-2.04
|-1.64
|-13.6
|-12.08
|-21.32
|-10.01
|3.46
|Tamil Nadu Newsprint And Papers
|4.08
|8.51
|0.22
|9.91
|1.19
|-9.67
|0.64
|Pudumjee Paper Products
|3.74
|19.03
|14.56
|19.43
|-24.3
|32.01
|17.03
|N R Agarwal Industries
|14.92
|34.36
|8.47
|25.18
|47.3
|19.6
|11.34
|Kuantum Papers
|11.43
|15.53
|7.95
|-3.42
|-24.89
|-22.84
|-2.17
|Emami Paper Mills
|-2.45
|23.92
|32.37
|24.94
|19.52
|-5.53
|-11.06
|Satia Industries
|1.71
|17.99
|-10.89
|0.14
|-21.71
|-17.98
|-9.04
|Subam Papers
|0.84
|1.07
|-7.73
|19.12
|85.78
|13.29
|7.77
|Shree Rama Newsprint
|14.9
|17.86
|5.06
|8.8
|0
|39.29
|7.77
|Orient Paper & Industries
|0.65
|12.18
|-4.34
|-13.06
|-33.18
|-25.26
|-10
|Asgard Alcobev
|-6.8
|-5.26
|-11.81
|-40.2
|-48.5
|28.52
|31.17
|Pakka
|0.04
|-2.17
|-25.1
|-21.98
|-59.46
|-19.08
|-4.75
|Ruchira Papers
|2.58
|8.74
|-9.69
|-10.13
|-18.57
|-0.66
|5.25
|Genus Paper & Boards
|2.64
|11.27
|-5.33
|3.15
|-31.95
|-7.39
|2.38
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kay Power And Paper has declined 39.87% compared to peers like Aditya Birla Real Estate (-25.78%), JK Paper (10.05%), West Coast Paper Mills (21.67%). From a 5 year perspective, Kay Power And Paper has outperformed peers relative to Aditya Birla Real Estate (12.31%) and JK Paper (6.58%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|9.28
|9.03
|10
|9.82
|9.29
|20
|9.46
|9.45
|50
|9.74
|9.72
|100
|10.07
|10.13
|200
|11.04
|11.65
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kay Power And Paper remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 05:33 AM IST IST
|Kay Power And Paper - Board Meeting Intimation for Declaration Of Un-Audited Financial Results For The First Quarter Ended 30
|Jul 16, 2026, 06:09 AM IST IST
|Kay Power And Paper - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Incorporation Of A Wholly Owned S
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:33 PM IST IST
|Kay Power And Paper - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 02, 2026, 10:56 PM IST IST
|Kay Power And Paper - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Resignation of Managing Director
|May 28, 2026, 09:54 PM IST IST
|Kay Power And Paper - Intimation For Appointment Of Additional Director.
Source: Dion Global
Kay Power And Paper Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/05/1991 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L21099MH1991PLC061709 and registration number is 061709. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Manufacture of packing paper. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 24.38 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.94 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kay Power And Paper is ₹9.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kay Power And Paper is operating in the Paper Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kay Power And Paper is ₹32.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kay Power And Paper are ₹9.34 and ₹8.72.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kay Power And Paper stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kay Power And Paper is ₹16.97 and 52-week low of Kay Power And Paper is ₹7.61 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kay Power And Paper has shown returns of 5.55% over the past day, 5.79% for the past month, -22.33% over 3 months, -42.18% over 1 year, 15.18% across 3 years, and 15.88% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kay Power And Paper are 32.25 and 0.41 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global