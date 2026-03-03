Here's the live share price of Kay Cee Energy & Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kay Cee Energy & Infra has declined 12.75% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.20%.
Kay Cee Energy & Infra’s current P/E of 6.97x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kay Cee Energy & Infra
|-2.18
|3.95
|-23.96
|-51.65
|-43.38
|-20.33
|-12.75
|Power Grid Corporation of India
|-2.62
|4.80
|10.56
|3.76
|17.54
|21.23
|18.32
|Adani Energy Solutions
|-6.25
|-0.22
|0.29
|27.31
|48.66
|9.32
|3.27
|GE Vernova T&D India
|0.98
|9.14
|30.07
|33.90
|187.56
|229.66
|94.28
|Kalpataru Projects International
|-2.36
|4.41
|-0.74
|-7.50
|40.03
|28.07
|24.16
|KEC International
|-4.37
|-8.22
|-21.58
|-33.36
|-17.69
|6.85
|4.15
|ACME Solar Holdings
|0.29
|6.87
|6.35
|-22.20
|23.96
|-2.83
|-1.71
|Transformers & Rectifiers (India)
|0.56
|23.75
|22.74
|-39.95
|-16.11
|116.02
|103.00
|Voltamp Transformers
|4.57
|16.03
|11.32
|8.85
|40.47
|46.94
|49.75
|Transrail Lighting
|-4.28
|-1.11
|-13.68
|-30.96
|4.35
|-0.99
|-0.60
|Quality Power Electrical Equipments
|-6.26
|11.50
|12.75
|-6.11
|128.32
|28.82
|16.41
|Vikram Solar
|-9.87
|-22.20
|-33.32
|-49.65
|-53.11
|-22.31
|-14.06
|Oriana Power
|-7.23
|-5.83
|-24.26
|-25.56
|52.02
|78.26
|41.46
|GK Energy
|-9.87
|2.42
|-27.78
|-36.94
|-36.94
|-14.25
|-8.81
|Bajel Projects
|-3.37
|-3.76
|-10.82
|-23.75
|-1.85
|-6.51
|-3.96
|Solarworld Energy Solutions
|-6.52
|-17.17
|-36.19
|-42.22
|-42.22
|-16.71
|-10.39
|Indo Tech Transformers
|-1.26
|3.36
|-7.89
|-18.28
|-28.07
|100.93
|70.95
|Jyoti Structures
|-5.24
|24.31
|5.09
|-28.16
|-30.21
|23.97
|24.87
|Vilas Transcore
|-5.86
|13.96
|-7.82
|-31.16
|16.16
|18.52
|10.73
|Viviana Power Tech
|-9.64
|-14.07
|-21.02
|-16.32
|55.05
|125.13
|60.82
Over the last one year, Kay Cee Energy & Infra has declined 43.38% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.54%), Adani Energy Solutions (48.66%), GE Vernova T&D India (187.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Kay Cee Energy & Infra has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.27%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|124.56
|124.39
|10
|128.57
|126.38
|20
|127.99
|127.89
|50
|133.47
|137.76
|100
|164.93
|163.65
|200
|230.22
|200.55
In the latest quarter, Kay Cee Energy & Infra saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.13%, while DII stake decreased to 2.32%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900RJ2015PLC046976 and registration number is 046976. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kay Cee Energy & Infra is ₹121.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kay Cee Energy & Infra is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Kay Cee Energy & Infra is ₹147.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kay Cee Energy & Infra are ₹123.00 and ₹117.20.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kay Cee Energy & Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kay Cee Energy & Infra is ₹388.05 and 52-week low of Kay Cee Energy & Infra is ₹108.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Kay Cee Energy & Infra has shown returns of -0.98% over the past day, -2.18% for the past month, -31.8% over 3 months, -46.2% over 1 year, -20.33% across 3 years, and -12.75% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kay Cee Energy & Infra are 6.97 and 1.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.