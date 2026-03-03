Facebook Pixel Code
Kay Cee Energy & Infra Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAY CEE ENERGY & INFRA

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Power

Here's the live share price of Kay Cee Energy & Infra along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹121.05 Closed
-0.98₹ -1.20
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹117.20₹123.00
₹121.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹108.00₹388.05
₹121.05
Open Price
₹119.00
Prev. Close
₹122.25
Volume
26,500

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kay Cee Energy & Infra has declined 12.75% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -46.20%.

Kay Cee Energy & Infra’s current P/E of 6.97x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kay Cee Energy & Infra		-2.183.95-23.96-51.65-43.38-20.33-12.75
Power Grid Corporation of India		-2.624.8010.563.7617.5421.2318.32
Adani Energy Solutions		-6.25-0.220.2927.3148.669.323.27
GE Vernova T&D India		0.989.1430.0733.90187.56229.6694.28
Kalpataru Projects International		-2.364.41-0.74-7.5040.0328.0724.16
KEC International		-4.37-8.22-21.58-33.36-17.696.854.15
ACME Solar Holdings		0.296.876.35-22.2023.96-2.83-1.71
Transformers & Rectifiers (India)		0.5623.7522.74-39.95-16.11116.02103.00
Voltamp Transformers		4.5716.0311.328.8540.4746.9449.75
Transrail Lighting		-4.28-1.11-13.68-30.964.35-0.99-0.60
Quality Power Electrical Equipments		-6.2611.5012.75-6.11128.3228.8216.41
Vikram Solar		-9.87-22.20-33.32-49.65-53.11-22.31-14.06
Oriana Power		-7.23-5.83-24.26-25.5652.0278.2641.46
GK Energy		-9.872.42-27.78-36.94-36.94-14.25-8.81
Bajel Projects		-3.37-3.76-10.82-23.75-1.85-6.51-3.96
Solarworld Energy Solutions		-6.52-17.17-36.19-42.22-42.22-16.71-10.39
Indo Tech Transformers		-1.263.36-7.89-18.28-28.07100.9370.95
Jyoti Structures		-5.2424.315.09-28.16-30.2123.9724.87
Vilas Transcore		-5.8613.96-7.82-31.1616.1618.5210.73
Viviana Power Tech		-9.64-14.07-21.02-16.3255.05125.1360.82

Over the last one year, Kay Cee Energy & Infra has declined 43.38% compared to peers like Power Grid Corporation of India (17.54%), Adani Energy Solutions (48.66%), GE Vernova T&D India (187.56%). From a 5 year perspective, Kay Cee Energy & Infra has underperformed peers relative to Power Grid Corporation of India (18.32%) and Adani Energy Solutions (3.27%).

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5124.56124.39
10128.57126.38
20127.99127.89
50133.47137.76
100164.93163.65
200230.22200.55

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kay Cee Energy & Infra saw a rise in promoter holding to 63.13%, while DII stake decreased to 2.32%, FII holding fell to 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 34.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kay Cee Energy & Infra fact sheet for more information

About Kay Cee Energy & Infra

Kay Cee Energy & Infra Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 23/01/2015 and has its registered office in the State of Rajasthan, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74900RJ2015PLC046976 and registration number is 046976. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Power - Transmission/Equipment. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 152.68 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.96 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Lokendra Jain
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Shalini Jain
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Divyanshu Jain
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Jain
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Gaurav Anand
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Sawari Tushar Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kay Cee Energy & Infra Share Price

What is the share price of Kay Cee Energy & Infra?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kay Cee Energy & Infra is ₹121.05 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kay Cee Energy & Infra?

The Kay Cee Energy & Infra is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kay Cee Energy & Infra?

The market cap of Kay Cee Energy & Infra is ₹147.97 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kay Cee Energy & Infra?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kay Cee Energy & Infra are ₹123.00 and ₹117.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kay Cee Energy & Infra?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kay Cee Energy & Infra stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kay Cee Energy & Infra is ₹388.05 and 52-week low of Kay Cee Energy & Infra is ₹108.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Kay Cee Energy & Infra performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kay Cee Energy & Infra has shown returns of -0.98% over the past day, -2.18% for the past month, -31.8% over 3 months, -46.2% over 1 year, -20.33% across 3 years, and -12.75% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kay Cee Energy & Infra?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kay Cee Energy & Infra are 6.97 and 1.58 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Kay Cee Energy & Infra News

