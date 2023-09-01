Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|2.47
|2.47
|71.13
|44.35
|-6.74
|388.24
|-8.29
|3.93
|6.45
|13.80
|26.27
|5.89
|-8.79
|7.84
|4.69
|13.15
|15.96
|13.67
|1.08
|386.04
|192.38
|36.67
|72.37
|54.32
|41.69
|45.09
|587.50
|186.37
|-0.37
|0.61
|30.93
|39.15
|-21.57
|299.93
|140.06
|0
|0
|-6.25
|-11.76
|-42.31
|0
|-50.00
|-16.16
|61.18
|77.92
|70.40
|14.93
|300.58
|155.60
|0.82
|2.43
|16.13
|6.34
|-6.35
|122.55
|34.21
|-1.65
|28.01
|54.73
|54.73
|54.73
|54.73
|54.73
|0.71
|4.41
|-17.44
|-19.77
|-33.64
|16.39
|-31.73
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|17 Oct, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Others
Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1996PLC019627 and registration number is 019627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. is ₹16.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. is 0.51 and PB ratio of Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. is 0.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. is ₹8.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. is ₹12.10 and 52-week low of Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. is ₹4.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.