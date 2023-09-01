Follow Us

KAVVERI TELECOM PRODUCTS LTD.

Sector : Telecom Equipment | Smallcap | NSE
₹8.30 Closed
1.220.1
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8.05₹8.50
₹8.30
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹4.40₹12.10
₹8.30
Open Price
₹8.35
Prev. Close
₹8.20
Volume
33,590

Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R18.52
  • R28.73
  • R38.97
  • Pivot
    8.28
  • S18.07
  • S27.83
  • S37.62

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 510.698.19
  • 1010.788.17
  • 2010.88.14
  • 5010.037.87
  • 1009.227.5
  • 20010.157.5

Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
2.472.4771.1344.35-6.74388.24-8.29
3.936.4513.8026.275.89-8.797.84
4.6913.1515.9613.671.08386.04192.38
36.6772.3754.3241.6945.09587.50186.37
-0.370.6130.9339.15-21.57299.93140.06
00-6.25-11.76-42.310-50.00
-16.1661.1877.9270.4014.93300.58155.60
0.822.4316.136.34-6.35122.5534.21
-1.6528.0154.7354.7354.7354.7354.73
0.714.41-17.44-19.77-33.6416.39-31.73

Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. Share Holdings

Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
17 Oct, 2022Board MeetingOthers

About Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd.

Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 19/01/1996 and has its registered office in the State of Karnataka, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L85110KA1996PLC019627 and registration number is 019627. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other telecommunications activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.13 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 20.12 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chennareddy Shivakumar Reddy
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Rajpeta Kasturi Hanumentha Reddy
    Whole-Time Director (Operations)
  • Mr. Keerti Narayan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Lakshmipuram Rajgopalachar Venugopal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Bangalore Srikantiah Shankarnarayan
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Padmanabha Desai,
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd.?

The market cap of Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. is ₹16.70 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. is 0.51 and PB ratio of Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. is 0.29 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. is ₹8.30 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. is ₹12.10 and 52-week low of Kavveri Telecom Products Ltd. is ₹4.40 as on Sep 01, 2023.

