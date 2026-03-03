Facebook Pixel Code
Kaushalya Logistics Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAUSHALYA LOGISTICS

Poddar Group | Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Kaushalya Logistics along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹39.00 Closed
-4.88₹ -2.00
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:40 PM IST
Kaushalya Logistics Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹38.20₹40.10
₹39.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.20₹96.80
₹39.00
Open Price
₹40.10
Prev. Close
₹41.00
Volume
20,800

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kaushalya Logistics has declined 17.97% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -52.09%.

Kaushalya Logistics’s current P/E of 5.78x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Kaushalya Logistics Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kaushalya Logistics		-6.47-8.13-11.36-46.68-46.68-28.12-17.97
Container Corporation of India		-5.24-9.26-5.43-12.72-4.76-0.350.70
Delhivery		-2.03-3.466.46-10.4868.687.86-4.42
Aegis Logistics		-3.10-3.30-11.89-3.40-11.1222.5315.77
BlackBuck		-5.07-8.35-13.89-2.8440.1430.1017.10
Shadowfax Technologies		3.678.569.659.659.653.121.86
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-2.7812.485.36-16.32-18.46-17.55-10.93
VRL Logistics		-3.90-2.590.94-0.1122.46-0.2916.63
Mahindra Logistics		-1.4910.4425.8924.9678.786.44-1.82
Sindhu Trade Links		-5.918.933.35-3.7376.690.530.32
Gateway Distriparks		-4.25-5.59-0.66-12.35-3.71-2.88-4.72
TCI Express		-4.75-3.29-9.97-27.58-23.22-30.65-10.60
Navkar Corporation		-5.63-9.21-9.16-24.94-6.5718.7716.16
Western Carriers (India)		-3.64-4.26-8.90-15.0027.74-11.86-7.29
JITF Infralogistics		-6.1836.4120.7511.86-1.0557.40108.98
Allcargo Logistics		-7.36-21.62-38.55-74.92-73.20-55.70-25.01
Tejas Cargo India		-5.72-2.780.52-6.6766.6718.5610.76
Snowman Logistics		-1.320.73-5.94-29.16-13.714.42-5.60
Shree Vasu Logistics		-0.72-13.13-20.61-29.4340.2862.4851.55
Ritco Logistics		-4.16-12.45-19.86-23.91-18.7312.9212.39

Over the last one year, Kaushalya Logistics has declined 46.68% compared to peers like Container Corporation of India (-4.76%), Delhivery (68.68%), Aegis Logistics (-11.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaushalya Logistics has underperformed peers relative to Container Corporation of India (0.70%) and Delhivery (-4.42%).

Kaushalya Logistics Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Kaushalya Logistics Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.4341.05
1041.7441.54
2042.3442.44
5045.4544.71
10047.4749.63
20062.4959.76

Kaushalya Logistics Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kaushalya Logistics remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 26.35% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kaushalya Logistics Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kaushalya Logistics fact sheet for more information

About Kaushalya Logistics

Kaushalya Logistics Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 24/08/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U45400DL2007PLC167397 and registration number is 167397. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1226.60 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Uddhav Poddar
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Atul Garg
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Ms. Sunira Chamaria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Rajendra Prasad Mahipal
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Uma Verma
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kaushalya Logistics Share Price

What is the share price of Kaushalya Logistics?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaushalya Logistics is ₹39.00 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kaushalya Logistics?

The Kaushalya Logistics is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaushalya Logistics?

The market cap of Kaushalya Logistics is ₹72.27 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaushalya Logistics?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaushalya Logistics are ₹40.10 and ₹38.20.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaushalya Logistics?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaushalya Logistics stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaushalya Logistics is ₹96.80 and 52-week low of Kaushalya Logistics is ₹38.20 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Kaushalya Logistics performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kaushalya Logistics has shown returns of -4.88% over the past day, -15.13% for the past month, -8.45% over 3 months, -52.09% over 1 year, -28.12% across 3 years, and -17.97% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaushalya Logistics?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaushalya Logistics are 5.78 and 1.07 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Kaushalya Logistics News

