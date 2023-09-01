Follow Us

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KAUSHALYA INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPN.LTD.

Sector : Construction & Contracting | Smallcap | NSE
₹5.00 Closed
-0.99-0.05
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.95₹5.15
₹5.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.70₹6.95
₹5.00
Open Price
₹5.05
Prev. Close
₹5.05
Volume
22,102

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.12
  • R25.23
  • R35.32
  • Pivot
    5.03
  • S14.92
  • S24.83
  • S34.72

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 54.625.02
  • 104.684.98
  • 204.674.93
  • 504.314.9
  • 1004.014.81
  • 2004.24.65

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
06.38-13.0420.4826.58100.00156.41
6.030.845.6041.6826.51213.18137.19
5.936.8724.1432.1433.24183.79202.56
11.9010.8317.05137.01320.79555.56627.82
14.2111.5532.9159.2537.71153.52174.81
12.2219.764.125.7629.05152.1860.44
1.131.284.2824.8315.28249.24308.00
11.128.9337.3285.20134.10401.1962.95
7.3315.9521.9955.6954.0997.38-27.71
6.4713.0728.7853.229.46583.68277.16
4.25-5.886.5722.1016.8992.40104.00
3.1512.0110.016.396.56119.68131.24
3.777.9244.85104.32154.13629.52339.46
3.370.3418.7334.128.668.668.66
-5.1575.8684.74139.97115.662,075.36431.33
0.97-1.23-0.9626.3254.50356.66283.21
3.701.039.319.17-12.57136.8536.02
10.2015.6865.5192.8557.06801.48387.26
-1.49-0.5022.1551.6062.40175.17126.89
13.7018.7621.1535.81-7.8731.85-45.46

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. Share Holdings

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results & A.G.M.

About Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51216WB1992PLC055629 and registration number is 055629. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Mehra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Minoti Nath
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Ram Krishna Mondal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandip Sarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Tarak Nath Mishra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Sanjay Lal Gupta
    Whole Time Director

FAQs on Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd.?

The market cap of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is ₹17.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is -7.06 and PB ratio of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is ₹5.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is ₹6.95 and 52-week low of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is ₹3.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

