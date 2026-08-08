What is the share price of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. is ₹979.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.? The Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.? The market cap of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. is ₹33.90 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. are ₹979.00 and ₹979.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. is ₹1,831.80 and 52-week low of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. is ₹751.10 as on .

How has the Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. performed historically in terms of returns? The Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. has shown returns of 3.49% over the past day, -23.24% for the past month, 5.16% over 3 months, 12.79% over 1 year, 25.78% across 3 years, and 24.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. are 104.15 and 0.44 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global