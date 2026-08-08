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Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. Share Price

NSE
BSE

KAUSHALYA INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT CORPN.

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Construction

Here's the live share price of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹979.00 Closed
3.49₹ 33.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹979.00₹979.00
₹979.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹751.10₹1,831.80
₹979.00
Open Price
₹979.00
Prev. Close
₹946.00
Volume
1

Source: Dion Global

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.		7.23-23.245.1619.8312.7925.7824.30
Larsen & Toubro		2.701.340.56-1.6611.1215.3620.41
Rail Vikas Nigam		3.790.54-24.20-26.28-32.5123.2050.71
NBCC (India)		0.42-3.45-1.63-6.66-13.1843.7524.42
IRB Infrastructure Developers		-1.60-4.00-9.18-10.89-12.1615.0418.58
Cemindia Projects		-10.96-18.4925.4890.4166.6889.0071.96
Afcons Infrastructure		0.72-12.15-18.88-19.75-33.22-16.81-10.46
NCC		3.30-1.92-14.35-7.88-34.43-2.2211.30
Welspun Enterprises		-0.54-3.6512.4515.5229.2229.0042.01
PNC Infratech		-8.92-6.570.07-4.38-27.31-13.77-6.13
Ahluwalia Contracts (India)		0.07-4.02-3.85-8.23-14.313.0016.73
Hindustan Construction Company		-4.29-13.96-15.723.32-5.447.3220.90
Keystone Realtors		-5.10-9.03-11.32-21.17-35.63-15.37-7.39
Man Infraconstruction		15.5110.93-15.81-6.04-32.18-7.8718.79
KNR Constructions		16.5011.255.11-3.30-31.71-16.19-12.88
PSP Projects		-1.58-10.0812.8820.3038.826.0316.53
AGI Infra		-2.60-12.11-18.0622.5243.0074.8682.49
HG Infra Engineering		1.93-2.10-12.67-21.32-43.12-15.72-0.56
Ashoka Buildcon		-2.23-7.93-15.36-27.75-38.944.352.92
Patel Engineering		4.31-14.73-2.16-7.07-18.25-16.6011.92

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. has gained 12.79% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5900.7905.92
10898.75910.48
20973.68922.15
50917.76916.95
100880.47907.7
200945.64915.39

Source: Dion Global

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 10:52 PM IST ISTKaushalya Infra.Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approving Financial Result For The Quarter E
Jul 15, 2026, 08:25 PM IST ISTKaushalya Infra.Dev. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 12:12 AM IST ISTKaushalya Infra.Dev. - Submission Of Financial Result For The Year Ended 31/03/2026
May 27, 2026, 10:01 PM IST ISTKaushalya Infra.Dev. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
May 16, 2026, 05:06 PM IST ISTKaushalya Infra.Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approving The Audited Standalone And Consoli

Source: Dion Global

About Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.

Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51216WB1992PLC055629 and registration number is 055629. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Mahesh Mehra
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Tarak Nath Mishra
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sanjay Lal Gupta
    Whole Time Director & Co. Secretary
  • Mr. Ram Krishna Mondal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Sandip Sarkar
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Divya Baid
    Independent Woman Director

FAQs on Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. Share Price

What is the share price of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. is ₹979.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.?

The Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.?

The market cap of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. is ₹33.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. are ₹979.00 and ₹979.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. is ₹1,831.80 and 52-week low of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. is ₹751.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. has shown returns of 3.49% over the past day, -23.24% for the past month, 5.16% over 3 months, 12.79% over 1 year, 25.78% across 3 years, and 24.3% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. are 104.15 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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