Here's the live share price of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.
|7.23
|-23.24
|5.16
|19.83
|12.79
|25.78
|24.30
|Larsen & Toubro
|2.70
|1.34
|0.56
|-1.66
|11.12
|15.36
|20.41
|Rail Vikas Nigam
|3.79
|0.54
|-24.20
|-26.28
|-32.51
|23.20
|50.71
|NBCC (India)
|0.42
|-3.45
|-1.63
|-6.66
|-13.18
|43.75
|24.42
|IRB Infrastructure Developers
|-1.60
|-4.00
|-9.18
|-10.89
|-12.16
|15.04
|18.58
|Cemindia Projects
|-10.96
|-18.49
|25.48
|90.41
|66.68
|89.00
|71.96
|Afcons Infrastructure
|0.72
|-12.15
|-18.88
|-19.75
|-33.22
|-16.81
|-10.46
|NCC
|3.30
|-1.92
|-14.35
|-7.88
|-34.43
|-2.22
|11.30
|Welspun Enterprises
|-0.54
|-3.65
|12.45
|15.52
|29.22
|29.00
|42.01
|PNC Infratech
|-8.92
|-6.57
|0.07
|-4.38
|-27.31
|-13.77
|-6.13
|Ahluwalia Contracts (India)
|0.07
|-4.02
|-3.85
|-8.23
|-14.31
|3.00
|16.73
|Hindustan Construction Company
|-4.29
|-13.96
|-15.72
|3.32
|-5.44
|7.32
|20.90
|Keystone Realtors
|-5.10
|-9.03
|-11.32
|-21.17
|-35.63
|-15.37
|-7.39
|Man Infraconstruction
|15.51
|10.93
|-15.81
|-6.04
|-32.18
|-7.87
|18.79
|KNR Constructions
|16.50
|11.25
|5.11
|-3.30
|-31.71
|-16.19
|-12.88
|PSP Projects
|-1.58
|-10.08
|12.88
|20.30
|38.82
|6.03
|16.53
|AGI Infra
|-2.60
|-12.11
|-18.06
|22.52
|43.00
|74.86
|82.49
|HG Infra Engineering
|1.93
|-2.10
|-12.67
|-21.32
|-43.12
|-15.72
|-0.56
|Ashoka Buildcon
|-2.23
|-7.93
|-15.36
|-27.75
|-38.94
|4.35
|2.92
|Patel Engineering
|4.31
|-14.73
|-2.16
|-7.07
|-18.25
|-16.60
|11.92
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. has gained 12.79% compared to peers like Larsen & Toubro (11.12%), Rail Vikas Nigam (-32.51%), NBCC (India) (-13.18%). From a 5 year perspective, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. has outperformed peers relative to Larsen & Toubro (20.41%) and Rail Vikas Nigam (50.71%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|900.7
|905.92
|10
|898.75
|910.48
|20
|973.68
|922.15
|50
|917.76
|916.95
|100
|880.47
|907.7
|200
|945.64
|915.39
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 48.56% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 10:52 PM IST IST
|Kaushalya Infra.Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approving Financial Result For The Quarter E
|Jul 15, 2026, 08:25 PM IST IST
|Kaushalya Infra.Dev. - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 12:12 AM IST IST
|Kaushalya Infra.Dev. - Submission Of Financial Result For The Year Ended 31/03/2026
|May 27, 2026, 10:01 PM IST IST
|Kaushalya Infra.Dev. - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting
|May 16, 2026, 05:06 PM IST IST
|Kaushalya Infra.Dev. - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Approving The Audited Standalone And Consoli
Source: Dion Global
Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51216WB1992PLC055629 and registration number is 055629. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction, Contracting & Engineering. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.90 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. is ₹979.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. is operating in the Construction Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. is ₹33.90 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. are ₹979.00 and ₹979.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. is ₹1,831.80 and 52-week low of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. is ₹751.10 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. has shown returns of 3.49% over the past day, -23.24% for the past month, 5.16% over 3 months, 12.79% over 1 year, 25.78% across 3 years, and 24.3% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn. are 104.15 and 0.44 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global