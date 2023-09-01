Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|6.38
|-13.04
|20.48
|26.58
|100.00
|156.41
|6.03
|0.84
|5.60
|41.68
|26.51
|213.18
|137.19
|5.93
|6.87
|24.14
|32.14
|33.24
|183.79
|202.56
|11.90
|10.83
|17.05
|137.01
|320.79
|555.56
|627.82
|14.21
|11.55
|32.91
|59.25
|37.71
|153.52
|174.81
|12.22
|19.76
|4.12
|5.76
|29.05
|152.18
|60.44
|1.13
|1.28
|4.28
|24.83
|15.28
|249.24
|308.00
|11.12
|8.93
|37.32
|85.20
|134.10
|401.19
|62.95
|7.33
|15.95
|21.99
|55.69
|54.09
|97.38
|-27.71
|6.47
|13.07
|28.78
|53.22
|9.46
|583.68
|277.16
|4.25
|-5.88
|6.57
|22.10
|16.89
|92.40
|104.00
|3.15
|12.01
|10.01
|6.39
|6.56
|119.68
|131.24
|3.77
|7.92
|44.85
|104.32
|154.13
|629.52
|339.46
|3.37
|0.34
|18.73
|34.12
|8.66
|8.66
|8.66
|-5.15
|75.86
|84.74
|139.97
|115.66
|2,075.36
|431.33
|0.97
|-1.23
|-0.96
|26.32
|54.50
|356.66
|283.21
|3.70
|1.03
|9.31
|9.17
|-12.57
|136.85
|36.02
|10.20
|15.68
|65.51
|92.85
|57.06
|801.48
|387.26
|-1.49
|-0.50
|22.15
|51.60
|62.40
|175.17
|126.89
|13.70
|18.76
|21.15
|35.81
|-7.87
|31.85
|-45.46
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|13 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results & A.G.M.
Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 04/06/1992 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L51216WB1992PLC055629 and registration number is 055629. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Construction & Contracting. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.14 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 34.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is ₹17.32 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is -7.06 and PB ratio of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is 0.44 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is ₹5.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is ₹6.95 and 52-week low of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is ₹3.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.