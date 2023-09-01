What is the Market Cap of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd.? The market cap of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is ₹17.32 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is -7.06 and PB ratio of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is 0.44 as on .

What is the share price of Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kaushalya Infrastructure Development Corpn.Ltd. is ₹5.00 as on .