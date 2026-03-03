Facebook Pixel Code
Kataria Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KATARIA INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | NSE
Sector
Iron and Steel

Here's the live share price of Kataria Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹104.25 Closed
-0.67₹ -0.70
As on Mar 2, 2026, 3:31 PM IST
Kataria Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹102.05₹106.00
₹104.25
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹85.50₹129.00
₹104.25
Open Price
₹104.00
Prev. Close
₹104.95
Volume
20,400

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Kataria Industries has declined 11.45% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been -6.04%.

Kataria Industries’s current P/E of 22.43x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Kataria Industries Peer Comparision

Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kataria Industries		-0.861.469.790.24-4.36-18.35-11.45
Bharat Wire Ropes		-0.791.841.26-3.3236.1418.9232.34
Bedmutha Industries		-3.713.4321.57-1.71-14.7733.9041.39
Geekay Wires		-7.62-17.75-28.42-36.22-40.2524.8124.25
D P Wires		-6.33-10.66-29.05-45.05-36.68-23.406.27
Kritika Wires		-6.71-13.24-24.60-39.49-27.2024.3217.67
Sarthak Metals		-6.06-9.01-30.44-36.56-50.15-28.35-8.33
Excellent Wires & Packaging		-3.1949.10127.3896.2270.003.492.08

Over the last one year, Kataria Industries has declined 4.36% compared to peers like Bharat Wire Ropes (36.14%), Bedmutha Industries (-14.77%), Geekay Wires (-40.25%). From a 5 year perspective, Kataria Industries has underperformed peers relative to Bharat Wire Ropes (32.34%) and Bedmutha Industries (41.39%).

Kataria Industries Financials

Kataria Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5105104.79
10103.48104.14
20102.87103.35
50102.49102.09
100100.28102.16
200103.94110.64

Kataria Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kataria Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding fell to 0.05%, and public shareholding moved up to 24.97% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Kataria Industries Corporate Actions

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kataria Industries fact sheet for more information

About Kataria Industries

Kataria Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 11/05/2004 and has its registered office in the State of Madhya Pradesh, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U27300MP2004PLC029530 and registration number is 029530. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Metal and metal products. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 350.61 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 21.53 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Arun Kataria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Anoop Kataria
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Sunil Kataria
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Apurva Lunavat
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mukesh Kumar Jain
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kataria Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kataria Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kataria Industries is ₹104.25 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kataria Industries?

The Kataria Industries is operating in the Iron and Steel Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kataria Industries?

The market cap of Kataria Industries is ₹224.46 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kataria Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kataria Industries are ₹106.00 and ₹102.05.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kataria Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kataria Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kataria Industries is ₹129.00 and 52-week low of Kataria Industries is ₹85.50 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Kataria Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kataria Industries has shown returns of -0.67% over the past day, 2.21% for the past month, 6.43% over 3 months, -6.04% over 1 year, -18.35% across 3 years, and -11.45% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kataria Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kataria Industries are 22.43 and 1.98 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Kataria Industries News

