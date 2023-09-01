Follow Us

KATARE SPINNING MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹272.05 Closed
0.671.8
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹272.00₹274.95
₹272.05
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹172.20₹376.90
₹272.05
Open Price
₹272.00
Prev. Close
₹270.25
Volume
438

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1274
  • R2275.95
  • R3276.95
  • Pivot
    273
  • S1271.05
  • S2270.05
  • S3268.1

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5311.33272.8
  • 10309.11275.45
  • 20319.26273.11
  • 50330.76261.78
  • 100327.36254.59
  • 200297.96254.79

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-0.465.9213.2120.91-21.352,909.402,606.97
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Katare Spinning Mills Ltd.

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119PN1980PLC022962 and registration number is 022962. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Kishore T Katare
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vidyavati K Katare
    Director
  • Mr. Umakant Mahindrakar
    Director
  • Mr. Prakash Venkappa Joti
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Vilas Ramakant Shendge
    Independent Director

FAQs on Katare Spinning Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹77.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is -54.32 and PB ratio of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹272.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹376.90 and 52-week low of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹172.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.

