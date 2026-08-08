Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Katare Spinning Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

KATARE SPINNING MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
Add to Watchlist
Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Katare Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹106.99 Closed
3.87₹ 3.99
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Katare Spinning Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹103.51₹106.99
₹106.99
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹80.00₹148.00
₹106.99
Open Price
₹103.51
Prev. Close
₹103.00
Volume
6

Source: Dion Global

Katare Spinning Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Katare Spinning Mills		7.853.621.908.07-23.58-26.5540.27
KPR Mill		2.11-6.569.649.265.4218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-5.851.6419.7652.2921.5210.34
Trident		1.82-2.93-6.12-11.25-10.33-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.11-0.2346.4438.5276.2026.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.8417.2363.4172.8432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-4.6525.331.604.9715.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-4.06-3.952.1621.797.004.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.218.2414.7636.6329.647.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.341.210.72-4.31-9.681.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.40-3.46-11.71-5.40-23.420.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-5.46-11.83-54.40-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.40-0.8511.46-12.7215.685.57
Ashima		0.3317.488.231.11-25.2811.65-0.60
Super Sales India		0.6137.4135.2677.8034.67-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-42.45-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-3.96-5.07-1.65-31.056.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.843.0518.87-8.973.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-3.31-10.31-21.47-8.73-18.1031.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9420.452.32-0.66-9.215.10-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Katare Spinning Mills has declined 23.58% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Katare Spinning Mills has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Katare Spinning Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Katare Spinning Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
5102.0799.81
10102.41100.85
20102.71101.53
50102.19101.79
100101.07103.58
200109.48114.59

Source: Dion Global

Katare Spinning Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Katare Spinning Mills saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.60%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.28%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

Katare Spinning Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 05, 2026, 06:11 AM IST ISTKatare Spinning - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Date 11Th August, 2026 Under Regulation 29 & 33 Of
Jul 15, 2026, 07:06 PM IST ISTKatare Spinning - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 17, 2026, 07:39 PM IST ISTKatare Spinning - Declaration With Respect To Non-Applicability Of Large Entities Framework Pursuant To SEBI Circular To The
May 30, 2026, 11:25 PM IST ISTKatare Spinning - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026 Of The
May 23, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTKatare Spinning - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 And 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015

Source: Dion Global

About Katare Spinning Mills

Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119PN1980PLC022962 and registration number is 022962. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Kishore T Katare
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Vidyavati K Katare
    Director
  • Mr. Umakant Mahindrakar
    Director
  • Mr. Vilas Ramakant Shendge
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Yadgiri Narayan Konda
    Independent Director

FAQs on Katare Spinning Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Katare Spinning Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Katare Spinning Mills is ₹106.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Katare Spinning Mills?

The Katare Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Katare Spinning Mills?

The market cap of Katare Spinning Mills is ₹30.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Katare Spinning Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Katare Spinning Mills are ₹106.99 and ₹103.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Katare Spinning Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Katare Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Katare Spinning Mills is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of Katare Spinning Mills is ₹80.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Katare Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Katare Spinning Mills has shown returns of 3.87% over the past day, 3.62% for the past month, 1.9% over 3 months, -23.58% over 1 year, -26.55% across 3 years, and 40.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Katare Spinning Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Katare Spinning Mills are 0.00 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Katare Spinning Mills News

More Katare Spinning Mills News
Market Pulse