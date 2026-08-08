What is the share price of Katare Spinning Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Katare Spinning Mills is ₹106.99 as on .

What kind of stock is Katare Spinning Mills? The Katare Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Katare Spinning Mills? The market cap of Katare Spinning Mills is ₹30.49 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Katare Spinning Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Katare Spinning Mills are ₹106.99 and ₹103.51.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Katare Spinning Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Katare Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Katare Spinning Mills is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of Katare Spinning Mills is ₹80.00 as on .

How has the Katare Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Katare Spinning Mills has shown returns of 3.87% over the past day, 3.62% for the past month, 1.9% over 3 months, -23.58% over 1 year, -26.55% across 3 years, and 40.27% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Katare Spinning Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Katare Spinning Mills are 0.00 and 0.24 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global