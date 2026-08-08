Here's the live share price of Katare Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Katare Spinning Mills
|7.85
|3.62
|1.90
|8.07
|-23.58
|-26.55
|40.27
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-6.56
|9.64
|9.26
|5.42
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-5.85
|1.64
|19.76
|52.29
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|-2.93
|-6.12
|-11.25
|-10.33
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|-0.23
|46.44
|38.52
|76.20
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.84
|17.23
|63.41
|72.84
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-4.65
|25.33
|1.60
|4.97
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-4.06
|-3.95
|2.16
|21.79
|7.00
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|8.24
|14.76
|36.63
|29.64
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|1.21
|0.72
|-4.31
|-9.68
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.40
|-3.46
|-11.71
|-5.40
|-23.42
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-5.46
|-11.83
|-54.40
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.40
|-0.85
|11.46
|-12.72
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|17.48
|8.23
|1.11
|-25.28
|11.65
|-0.60
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|37.41
|35.26
|77.80
|34.67
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-42.45
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-3.96
|-5.07
|-1.65
|-31.05
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|3.05
|18.87
|-8.97
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-3.31
|-10.31
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.10
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|20.45
|2.32
|-0.66
|-9.21
|5.10
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Katare Spinning Mills has declined 23.58% compared to peers like KPR Mill (5.42%), Vardhman Textiles (52.29%), Trident (-10.33%). From a 5 year perspective, Katare Spinning Mills has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|102.07
|99.81
|10
|102.41
|100.85
|20
|102.71
|101.53
|50
|102.19
|101.79
|100
|101.07
|103.58
|200
|109.48
|114.59
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Katare Spinning Mills saw a drop in promoter holding to 49.60%, while DII stake unchanged at 0.28%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.13% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 05, 2026, 06:11 AM IST IST
|Katare Spinning - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting Date 11Th August, 2026 Under Regulation 29 & 33 Of
|Jul 15, 2026, 07:06 PM IST IST
|Katare Spinning - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 17, 2026, 07:39 PM IST IST
|Katare Spinning - Declaration With Respect To Non-Applicability Of Large Entities Framework Pursuant To SEBI Circular To The
|May 30, 2026, 11:25 PM IST IST
|Katare Spinning - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended 31St March, 2026 Of The
|May 23, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Katare Spinning - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Under Regulation 29 And 33 Of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015
Source: Dion Global
Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119PN1980PLC022962 and registration number is 022962. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.79 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Katare Spinning Mills is ₹106.99 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Katare Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Katare Spinning Mills is ₹30.49 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Katare Spinning Mills are ₹106.99 and ₹103.51.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Katare Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Katare Spinning Mills is ₹148.00 and 52-week low of Katare Spinning Mills is ₹80.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Katare Spinning Mills has shown returns of 3.87% over the past day, 3.62% for the past month, 1.9% over 3 months, -23.58% over 1 year, -26.55% across 3 years, and 40.27% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Katare Spinning Mills are 0.00 and 0.24 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global