What is the Market Cap of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd.? The market cap of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹77.53 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd.? P/E ratio of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is -54.32 and PB ratio of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is 0.65 as on .

What is the share price of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹272.05 as on .