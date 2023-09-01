Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-0.46
|5.92
|13.21
|20.91
|-21.35
|2,909.40
|2,606.97
|8.49
|20.51
|32.14
|30.21
|26.30
|600.55
|457.97
|8.11
|22.57
|23.22
|27.05
|7.44
|511.90
|485.22
|4.59
|8.37
|19.07
|26.00
|19.74
|140.13
|79.78
|0.49
|13.77
|29.25
|85.35
|51.34
|240.93
|210.40
|11.85
|30.46
|25.37
|49.55
|40.07
|701.15
|231.94
|3.60
|4.36
|14.57
|45.95
|7.79
|895.11
|633.92
|10.24
|3.88
|12.11
|11.26
|-8.90
|144.55
|27.75
|5.42
|-3.41
|10.06
|27.29
|-9.49
|29.60
|-13.02
|4.18
|9.55
|2.09
|15.90
|-28.91
|311.27
|425.34
|-0.94
|-3.27
|-15.99
|-9.13
|-45.57
|79.46
|50.21
|0.08
|-0.75
|-16.64
|-50.44
|-17.33
|791.53
|1,170.53
|7.99
|7.30
|50.20
|56.67
|34.94
|346.30
|110.30
|4.40
|19.42
|11.35
|31.83
|-11.60
|562.64
|236.40
|18.58
|13.07
|18.89
|22.90
|-6.98
|389.39
|111.96
|-4.23
|-1.45
|-8.13
|-11.83
|-15.92
|114.83
|-34.73
|5.83
|0.07
|28.58
|23.10
|-25.13
|123.01
|31.63
|8.08
|0.87
|27.72
|35.20
|-2.11
|70.97
|-49.77
|-0.46
|5.90
|1.65
|12.39
|-23.58
|244.80
|157.31
|-1.81
|-4.05
|10.17
|1.81
|-35.21
|1,301.11
|154.36
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|14 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 08/08/1980 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119PN1980PLC022962 and registration number is 022962. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.46 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 2.85 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹77.53 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is -54.32 and PB ratio of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is 0.65 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹272.05 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹376.90 and 52-week low of Katare Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹172.20 as on Sep 01, 2023.