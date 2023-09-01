Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|-2.46
|42.45
|-1.98
|34.69
|85.05
|85.05
|1.47
|-0.64
|0.89
|7.87
|-10.33
|149.22
|149.22
|-0.15
|14.14
|25.21
|47.95
|59.17
|173.82
|121.88
|1.50
|1.90
|6.56
|16.01
|5.96
|138.50
|138.50
|5.63
|18.44
|35.99
|31.32
|16.49
|-6.82
|-6.82
|0.66
|-5.76
|0.55
|14.55
|14.44
|252.12
|129.93
|-0.94
|-5.40
|-11.26
|-23.43
|-32.24
|194.69
|133.52
|5.23
|18.59
|60.34
|89.11
|302.23
|794.58
|475.28
|0.63
|18.27
|42.54
|49.91
|18.74
|166.80
|22.48
|-2.68
|-2.47
|24.40
|20.68
|12.49
|120.92
|147.22
|-0.56
|6.40
|12.90
|12.09
|-4.28
|-61.58
|-47.98
|0.63
|9.72
|37.39
|45.44
|45.44
|45.44
|45.44
|6.10
|11.22
|39.15
|38.10
|31.88
|305.96
|122.45
|-2.33
|-1.42
|-8.64
|3.94
|-22.68
|48.06
|-38.68
|-2.17
|17.80
|19.05
|13.92
|-26.11
|-95.73
|-95.73
|-5.76
|-32.86
|70.52
|71.52
|63.87
|59.08
|59.08
|5.00
|3.87
|12.26
|23.21
|-15.41
|20.88
|-77.15
|2.48
|13.86
|9.46
|-2.76
|25.48
|375.06
|-31.03
|-2.13
|2.92
|2.13
|-11.16
|-14.96
|108.34
|108.34
|0
|-9.84
|10.00
|23.32
|25.00
|83.33
|41.03
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|04 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|29 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|10 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|09 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29110MH1995PLC085738 and registration number is 085738. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information & communication service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. is ₹9.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. is -9900.0 and PB ratio of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. is 14.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. is ₹1.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. is ₹2.69 and 52-week low of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. is ₹1.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.