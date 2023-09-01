Follow Us

KASHYAP TELE-MEDICINES LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.98 Closed
2.060.04
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.85₹1.99
₹1.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.10₹2.69
₹1.98
Open Price
₹1.99
Prev. Close
₹1.94
Volume
12,977

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.03
  • R22.08
  • R32.17
  • Pivot
    1.94
  • S11.89
  • S21.8
  • S31.75

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 52.651.92
  • 102.441.93
  • 202.021.94
  • 501.271.91
  • 1001.361.82
  • 2001.161.66

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-2.4642.45-1.9834.6985.0585.05
1.47-0.640.897.87-10.33149.22149.22
-0.1514.1425.2147.9559.17173.82121.88
1.501.906.5616.015.96138.50138.50
5.6318.4435.9931.3216.49-6.82-6.82
0.66-5.760.5514.5514.44252.12129.93
-0.94-5.40-11.26-23.43-32.24194.69133.52
5.2318.5960.3489.11302.23794.58475.28
0.6318.2742.5449.9118.74166.8022.48
-2.68-2.4724.4020.6812.49120.92147.22
-0.566.4012.9012.09-4.28-61.58-47.98
0.639.7237.3945.4445.4445.4445.44
6.1011.2239.1538.1031.88305.96122.45
-2.33-1.42-8.643.94-22.6848.06-38.68
-2.1717.8019.0513.92-26.11-95.73-95.73
-5.76-32.8670.5271.5263.8759.0859.08
5.003.8712.2623.21-15.4120.88-77.15
2.4813.869.46-2.7625.48375.06-31.03
-2.132.922.13-11.16-14.96108.34108.34
0-9.8410.0023.3225.0083.3341.03

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. Share Holdings

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
04 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
09 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd.

Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 20/02/1995 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L29110MH1995PLC085738 and registration number is 085738. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other information & communication service activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.20 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.77 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Amit Agrawal
    Managing Director
  • Ms. Amrita Khetan
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Raghav Agrawal
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Devkinandan Sharma
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Surabhi Agrawal
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Mayank Khetan
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd.?

The market cap of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. is ₹9.45 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. is -9900.0 and PB ratio of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. is 14.11 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. is ₹1.98 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. is ₹2.69 and 52-week low of Kashyap Tele-Medicines Ltd. is ₹1.10 as on Sep 01, 2023.

