Here's the live share price of Kartik Investments Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kartik Investments Trust
|-0.76
|-14.49
|10.73
|572.98
|677.07
|153.16
|65.40
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kartik Investments Trust has gained 677.07% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Kartik Investments Trust has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8,354.68
|8,665.39
|10
|8,443.86
|8,607.84
|20
|8,740.08
|8,563.61
|50
|8,706.58
|7,987.74
|100
|5,910.59
|6,488.45
|200
|3,287.16
|3,713.41
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kartik Investments Trust remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:48 AM IST IST
|Kartik Investments - Convening Of Annual General Meeting Of The Company
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:15 AM IST IST
|Kartik Investments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
|Jul 31, 2026, 12:08 AM IST IST
|Kartik Investments - Intimation Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30 June, 2026
|Jul 30, 2026, 11:56 PM IST IST
|Kartik Investments - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Outcome Of Board Meeting
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:22 PM IST IST
|Kartik Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Fi
Source: Dion Global
Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1978PLC012913 and registration number is 012913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kartik Investments Trust is ₹8,453.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kartik Investments Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kartik Investments Trust is ₹206.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kartik Investments Trust are ₹8,453.00 and ₹8,453.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kartik Investments Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kartik Investments Trust is ₹10,741.85 and 52-week low of Kartik Investments Trust is ₹1,087.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kartik Investments Trust has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -14.49% for the past month, 10.73% over 3 months, 677.07% over 1 year, 153.16% across 3 years, and 65.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kartik Investments Trust are 39.93 and 24.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global