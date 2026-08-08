What is the share price of Kartik Investments Trust? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kartik Investments Trust is ₹8,453.00 as on .

What kind of stock is Kartik Investments Trust? The Kartik Investments Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kartik Investments Trust? The market cap of Kartik Investments Trust is ₹206.25 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kartik Investments Trust? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kartik Investments Trust are ₹8,453.00 and ₹8,453.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kartik Investments Trust? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kartik Investments Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kartik Investments Trust is ₹10,741.85 and 52-week low of Kartik Investments Trust is ₹1,087.80 as on .

How has the Kartik Investments Trust performed historically in terms of returns? The Kartik Investments Trust has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -14.49% for the past month, 10.73% over 3 months, 677.07% over 1 year, 153.16% across 3 years, and 65.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kartik Investments Trust? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kartik Investments Trust are 39.93 and 24.50 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global