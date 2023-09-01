Follow Us

KARTIK INVESTMENTS TRUST LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹521.00 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹521.00₹521.00
₹521.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹506.00₹724.20
₹521.00
Open Price
₹521.00
Prev. Close
₹521.00
Volume
0

Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1521
  • R2521
  • R3521
  • Pivot
    521
  • S1521
  • S2521
  • S3521

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 5646.35532.18
  • 10634.48551.34
  • 20646.08578.96
  • 50615.63578.41
  • 100437.530
  • 200235.110

Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00-6.96-16.64-14.41-21.99-11.55
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. Share Holdings

Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
25 Jul, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
06 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
04 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kartik Investments Trust Ltd.

Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1978PLC012913 and registration number is 012913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. P Nagarajan
    Director
  • Mr. R Chandrasekar
    Director
  • Ms. S Aparna
    Director

FAQs on Kartik Investments Trust Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd.?

The market cap of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is ₹12.71 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is -644.0 and PB ratio of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is 3.16 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is ₹521.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is ₹724.20 and 52-week low of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is ₹506.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.

