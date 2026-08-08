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Kartik Investments Trust Share Price

NSE
BSE

KARTIK INVESTMENTS TRUST

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Kartik Investments Trust along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹8,453.00 Closed
-1.99₹ -172.00
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kartik Investments Trust Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹8,453.00₹8,453.00
₹8,453.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1,087.80₹10,741.85
₹8,453.00
Open Price
₹8,453.00
Prev. Close
₹8,625.00
Volume
2

Source: Dion Global

Kartik Investments Trust Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kartik Investments Trust		-0.76-14.4910.73572.98677.07153.1665.40
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kartik Investments Trust has gained 677.07% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Kartik Investments Trust has outperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Kartik Investments Trust Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kartik Investments Trust Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58,354.688,665.39
108,443.868,607.84
208,740.088,563.61
508,706.587,987.74
1005,910.596,488.45
2003,287.163,713.41

Source: Dion Global

Kartik Investments Trust Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kartik Investments Trust remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 25.19% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kartik Investments Trust Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 31, 2026, 12:48 AM IST ISTKartik Investments - Convening Of Annual General Meeting Of The Company
Jul 31, 2026, 12:15 AM IST ISTKartik Investments - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Management
Jul 31, 2026, 12:08 AM IST ISTKartik Investments - Intimation Of Unaudited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter Ended 30 June, 2026
Jul 30, 2026, 11:56 PM IST ISTKartik Investments - Board Meeting Outcome for Intimation Of Outcome Of Board Meeting
Jul 23, 2026, 08:22 PM IST ISTKartik Investments - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Consideration And Approval Of The Unaudited Fi

Source: Dion Global

About Kartik Investments Trust

Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1978PLC012913 and registration number is 012913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.87 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. P Nagarajan
    Director
  • Mr. Jeeva Balakrishnan
    Director
  • Ms. S Aparna
    Director

FAQs on Kartik Investments Trust Share Price

What is the share price of Kartik Investments Trust?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kartik Investments Trust is ₹8,453.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kartik Investments Trust?

The Kartik Investments Trust is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kartik Investments Trust?

The market cap of Kartik Investments Trust is ₹206.25 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kartik Investments Trust?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kartik Investments Trust are ₹8,453.00 and ₹8,453.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kartik Investments Trust?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kartik Investments Trust stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kartik Investments Trust is ₹10,741.85 and 52-week low of Kartik Investments Trust is ₹1,087.80 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kartik Investments Trust performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kartik Investments Trust has shown returns of -1.99% over the past day, -14.49% for the past month, 10.73% over 3 months, 677.07% over 1 year, 153.16% across 3 years, and 65.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kartik Investments Trust?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kartik Investments Trust are 39.93 and 24.50 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Kartik Investments Trust News

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