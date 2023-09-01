What is the Market Cap of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd.? The market cap of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is ₹12.71 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is -644.0 and PB ratio of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is 3.16 as on .

What is the share price of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is ₹521.00 as on .