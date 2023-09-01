Name
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|25 Jul, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|05 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|06 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|04 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/01/1978 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65993TN1978PLC012913 and registration number is 012913. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 0.24 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is ₹12.71 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is -644.0 and PB ratio of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is 3.16 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is ₹521.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is ₹724.20 and 52-week low of Kartik Investments Trust Ltd. is ₹506.00 as on Aug 28, 2023.