Here's the live share price of Karnimata Cold Storage along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Karnimata Cold Storage
|0
|0
|0
|0
|-19.79
|15.81
|9.21
|Aegis Logistics
|5.66
|-2.07
|83.11
|87.18
|87.91
|53.24
|37.34
|Container Corporation of India
|-3.70
|7.01
|-3.87
|-1.46
|-8.47
|-3.28
|-1.17
|Delhivery
|-2.35
|-9.03
|-2.27
|8.25
|1.12
|4.57
|-2.59
|Shadowfax Technologies
|-0.95
|5.47
|41.60
|110.02
|119.29
|29.92
|17.00
|BlackBuck
|3.33
|-1.49
|0.05
|-10.17
|8.40
|29.20
|16.62
|TVS Supply Chain Solutions
|-0.81
|-3.53
|10.24
|26.87
|7.41
|-12.63
|-7.78
|VRL Logistics
|5.81
|18.07
|4.92
|-6.31
|-0.36
|-6.14
|13.19
|Mahindra Logistics
|-1.61
|2.86
|0.50
|7.84
|27.13
|7.05
|-8.46
|Sindhu Trade Links
|-0.25
|-7.56
|4.19
|-6.42
|-1.70
|-5.42
|47.12
|Afcom Holdings
|1.11
|5.33
|44.52
|70.53
|51.98
|87.97
|46.04
|Gateway Distriparks
|-2.55
|-6.69
|-6.13
|-11.61
|-14.23
|-10.21
|-5.42
|TCI Express
|1.56
|9.20
|-3.75
|-5.27
|-17.44
|-28.15
|-17.00
|Navkar Corporation
|-3.36
|-6.85
|0.15
|-1.76
|-19.37
|12.69
|15.50
|Allcargo Logistics
|15.69
|15.69
|-5.97
|-7.38
|-73.40
|-50.43
|-27.95
|Allcargo Global
|12.67
|-23.53
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-30.93
|-11.60
|-7.13
|Western Carriers (India)
|0.39
|-6.83
|-17.13
|-25.25
|-21.36
|-17.36
|-10.81
|JITF Infralogistics
|-2.60
|7.70
|9.34
|17.37
|-3.77
|-13.07
|57.14
|Ritco Logistics
|2.47
|11.38
|23.33
|22.60
|7.57
|5.29
|58.80
|Sical Logistics
|-8.11
|9.15
|53.29
|34.12
|14.76
|5.80
|57.27
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Karnimata Cold Storage has declined 19.79% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Karnimata Cold Storage has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|8.85
|9.35
|10
|10.02
|9.8
|20
|10.96
|10.47
|50
|12.5
|11.24
|100
|11.1
|12.4
|200
|14.5
|0
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Karnimata Cold Storage remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 78.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST IST
|Karnimata Cold Stora - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jun 04, 2026, 05:44 AM IST IST
|Karnimata Cold Stora - Clarification For Delay In Submission Of Outcome Of Board Meeting As Per Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LO
|Jun 01, 2026, 06:35 PM IST IST
|Karnimata Cold Stora - Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
|Jun 01, 2026, 06:17 AM IST IST
|Karnimata Cold Stora - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
|May 22, 2026, 09:21 PM IST IST
|Karnimata Cold Stora - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Declaration Of Audited Financial Results For
Source: Dion Global
Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01403WB2011PLC162131 and registration number is 162131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing of refrigerated (cold storage). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnimata Cold Storage is ₹9.32 as on Dec 09, 2025.
The Karnimata Cold Storage is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Karnimata Cold Storage is ₹4.74 Cr as on Dec 09, 2025.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Karnimata Cold Storage are ₹9.32 and ₹9.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnimata Cold Storage stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnimata Cold Storage is ₹12.16 and 52-week low of Karnimata Cold Storage is ₹6.25 as on Dec 09, 2025.
The Karnimata Cold Storage has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -19.79% over 1 year, 15.81% across 3 years, and 9.21% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karnimata Cold Storage are 5.97 and 0.45 on Dec 09, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global