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Karnimata Cold Storage Share Price

NSE
BSE

KARNIMATA COLD STORAGE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Service

Here's the live share price of Karnimata Cold Storage along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹9.32 Closed
0.00₹ 0.00
As on Dec 09, 2025, 04:00 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Karnimata Cold Storage Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹9.32₹9.32
₹9.32
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.25₹12.16
₹9.32
Open Price
₹9.32
Prev. Close
₹9.32
Volume
6,000

Source: Dion Global

Karnimata Cold Storage Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Karnimata Cold Storage		0000-19.7915.819.21
Aegis Logistics		5.66-2.0783.1187.1887.9153.2437.34
Container Corporation of India		-3.707.01-3.87-1.46-8.47-3.28-1.17
Delhivery		-2.35-9.03-2.278.251.124.57-2.59
Shadowfax Technologies		-0.955.4741.60110.02119.2929.9217.00
BlackBuck		3.33-1.490.05-10.178.4029.2016.62
TVS Supply Chain Solutions		-0.81-3.5310.2426.877.41-12.63-7.78
VRL Logistics		5.8118.074.92-6.31-0.36-6.1413.19
Mahindra Logistics		-1.612.860.507.8427.137.05-8.46
Sindhu Trade Links		-0.25-7.564.19-6.42-1.70-5.4247.12
Afcom Holdings		1.115.3344.5270.5351.9887.9746.04
Gateway Distriparks		-2.55-6.69-6.13-11.61-14.23-10.21-5.42
TCI Express		1.569.20-3.75-5.27-17.44-28.15-17.00
Navkar Corporation		-3.36-6.850.15-1.76-19.3712.6915.50
Allcargo Logistics		15.6915.69-5.97-7.38-73.40-50.43-27.95
Allcargo Global		12.67-23.53-30.93-30.93-30.93-11.60-7.13
Western Carriers (India)		0.39-6.83-17.13-25.25-21.36-17.36-10.81
JITF Infralogistics		-2.607.709.3417.37-3.77-13.0757.14
Ritco Logistics		2.4711.3823.3322.607.575.2958.80
Sical Logistics		-8.119.1553.2934.1214.765.8057.27

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Karnimata Cold Storage has declined 19.79% compared to peers like Aegis Logistics (87.91%), Container Corporation of India (-8.47%), Delhivery (1.12%). From a 5 year perspective, Karnimata Cold Storage has underperformed peers relative to Aegis Logistics (37.34%) and Container Corporation of India (-1.17%).

Karnimata Cold Storage Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Karnimata Cold Storage Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
58.859.35
1010.029.8
2010.9610.47
5012.511.24
10011.112.4
20014.50

Source: Dion Global

Karnimata Cold Storage Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Karnimata Cold Storage remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 78.91% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Karnimata Cold Storage Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 07, 2026, 10:18 PM IST ISTKarnimata Cold Stora - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jun 04, 2026, 05:44 AM IST ISTKarnimata Cold Stora - Clarification For Delay In Submission Of Outcome Of Board Meeting As Per Regulation 30 Of The SEBI (LO
Jun 01, 2026, 06:35 PM IST ISTKarnimata Cold Stora - Audited Financial Result For The Year Ended 31St March, 2026.
Jun 01, 2026, 06:17 AM IST ISTKarnimata Cold Stora - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Board Meeting
May 22, 2026, 09:21 PM IST ISTKarnimata Cold Stora - Board Meeting Intimation for Board Meeting Intimation For Declaration Of Audited Financial Results For

Source: Dion Global

About Karnimata Cold Storage

Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01403WB2011PLC162131 and registration number is 162131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing of refrigerated (cold storage). Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.52 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Pradip Lodha
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Asha Ladia
    Non Executive Director
  • Ms. Shalini Kumari Agarwal
    Independent Director
  • Mrs. Mandeep Kaur Jaiswal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Karnimata Cold Storage Share Price

What is the share price of Karnimata Cold Storage?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnimata Cold Storage is ₹9.32 as on Dec 09, 2025.

What kind of stock is Karnimata Cold Storage?

The Karnimata Cold Storage is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Karnimata Cold Storage?

The market cap of Karnimata Cold Storage is ₹4.74 Cr as on Dec 09, 2025.

What are today's High and Low prices of Karnimata Cold Storage?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Karnimata Cold Storage are ₹9.32 and ₹9.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Karnimata Cold Storage?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnimata Cold Storage stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnimata Cold Storage is ₹12.16 and 52-week low of Karnimata Cold Storage is ₹6.25 as on Dec 09, 2025.

How has the Karnimata Cold Storage performed historically in terms of returns?

The Karnimata Cold Storage has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -19.79% over 1 year, 15.81% across 3 years, and 9.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Karnimata Cold Storage?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karnimata Cold Storage are 5.97 and 0.45 on Dec 09, 2025. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Karnimata Cold Storage News

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