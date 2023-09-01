What is the Market Cap of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd.? The market cap of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is ₹2.62 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd.? P/E ratio of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is 0.31 as on .

What is the share price of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on .