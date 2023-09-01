Follow Us

KARNIMATA COLD STORAGE LTD.

Sector : Logistics - Warehousing/Supply Chain/Others | Smallcap | BSE
₹5.15 Closed
00
As on Aug 29, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹5.15₹5.15
₹5.15
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹5.15₹6.00
₹5.15
Open Price
₹5.15
Prev. Close
₹5.15
Volume
0

Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R15.15
  • R25.15
  • R35.15
  • Pivot
    5.15
  • S15.15
  • S25.15
  • S35.15

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 56.736.04
  • 107.686.77
  • 208.647.87
  • 5010.8610.48
  • 10014.8713.97
  • 20010.980

Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
00-14.17-14.17-14.17-26.43-48.50
5.968.8623.3225.69-23.10-18.49-18.49
-0.07-3.077.450.7124.1373.0870.08
1.55-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42-0.42
0.59-11.32-2.53-24.84-25.45137.39131.07
0.03-1.188.3925.7332.05623.302,102.60
-0.55-7.44-8.7520.6210.21314.32116.68
0.68-9.70-13.11-10.61-19.7682.78105.49
2.638.438.186.21-17.558.74-33.80
7.2734.5083.8349.7797.232,531.393,740.13
0.67-4.40121.86436.44230.556,698.092,057.14
1.829.8746.9160.7153.1477.1035.22
-0.76-8.043.9712.37-8.57114.63-48.60
-8.48-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42-28.42
7.88-4.0539.6679.730.411,272.88230.39
5.981.051.80-2.6768.21922.07100.64
-0.42-5.1816.38-6.4014.61959.77573.31
-4.49-6.9515.1029.7829.7829.7829.78
1.61-4.27-9.019.77116.00713.421,386.06
26.5718.82-13.08-23.83-65.81-57.63-89.12

Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. Share Holdings

Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
20 May, 2022Board MeetingAudited Results
13 Nov, 2021Board MeetingHalf Yearly Results
30 Jun, 2021Board MeetingAudited Results

About Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd.

Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01403WB2011PLC162131 and registration number is 162131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing of refrigerated (cold storage). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Pradip Lodha
    Managing Director
  • Mrs. Asha Ladia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Venus Kedia
    Independent Director
  • Ms. Shalini Kumari Agarwal
    Independent Director

FAQs on Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd.?

The market cap of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is ₹2.62 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is 0.31 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What is the share price of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Aug 29, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is ₹6.00 and 52-week low of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Aug 29, 2023.

