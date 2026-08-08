What is the share price of Karnimata Cold Storage? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnimata Cold Storage is ₹9.32 as on .

What kind of stock is Karnimata Cold Storage? The Karnimata Cold Storage is operating in the Service Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Karnimata Cold Storage? The market cap of Karnimata Cold Storage is ₹4.74 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Karnimata Cold Storage? Today’s highest and lowest price of Karnimata Cold Storage are ₹9.32 and ₹9.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Karnimata Cold Storage? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnimata Cold Storage stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnimata Cold Storage is ₹12.16 and 52-week low of Karnimata Cold Storage is ₹6.25 as on .

How has the Karnimata Cold Storage performed historically in terms of returns? The Karnimata Cold Storage has shown returns of 0.0% over the past day, 0.0% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -19.79% over 1 year, 15.81% across 3 years, and 9.21% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Karnimata Cold Storage? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karnimata Cold Storage are 5.97 and 0.45 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global