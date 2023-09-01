Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0
|0
|-14.17
|-14.17
|-14.17
|-26.43
|-48.50
|5.96
|8.86
|23.32
|25.69
|-23.10
|-18.49
|-18.49
|-0.07
|-3.07
|7.45
|0.71
|24.13
|73.08
|70.08
|1.55
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|-0.42
|0.59
|-11.32
|-2.53
|-24.84
|-25.45
|137.39
|131.07
|0.03
|-1.18
|8.39
|25.73
|32.05
|623.30
|2,102.60
|-0.55
|-7.44
|-8.75
|20.62
|10.21
|314.32
|116.68
|0.68
|-9.70
|-13.11
|-10.61
|-19.76
|82.78
|105.49
|2.63
|8.43
|8.18
|6.21
|-17.55
|8.74
|-33.80
|7.27
|34.50
|83.83
|49.77
|97.23
|2,531.39
|3,740.13
|0.67
|-4.40
|121.86
|436.44
|230.55
|6,698.09
|2,057.14
|1.82
|9.87
|46.91
|60.71
|53.14
|77.10
|35.22
|-0.76
|-8.04
|3.97
|12.37
|-8.57
|114.63
|-48.60
|-8.48
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|-28.42
|7.88
|-4.05
|39.66
|79.73
|0.41
|1,272.88
|230.39
|5.98
|1.05
|1.80
|-2.67
|68.21
|922.07
|100.64
|-0.42
|-5.18
|16.38
|-6.40
|14.61
|959.77
|573.31
|-4.49
|-6.95
|15.10
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|29.78
|1.61
|-4.27
|-9.01
|9.77
|116.00
|713.42
|1,386.06
|26.57
|18.82
|-13.08
|-23.83
|-65.81
|-57.63
|-89.12
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|20 May, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|13 Nov, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Half Yearly Results
|30 Jun, 2021
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/04/2011 and has its registered office in the State of West Bengal, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L01403WB2011PLC162131 and registration number is 162131. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Warehousing of refrigerated (cold storage). Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 4.10 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.08 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is ₹2.62 Cr as on Aug 29, 2023.
P/E ratio of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is 0.31 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Aug 29, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is ₹6.00 and 52-week low of Karnimata Cold Storage Ltd. is ₹5.15 as on Aug 29, 2023.