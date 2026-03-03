Here's the live share price of Karnawati Innovation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Over the last 5 years, the share price of Karnawati Innovation has gained 58.03% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 50.28%.
Karnawati Innovation’s current P/E of 2.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Karnawati Innovation
|0
|30.91
|-31.10
|-19.10
|50.28
|69.35
|58.03
|Garware Hi-Tech Films
|3.36
|4.84
|6.15
|40.58
|4.13
|89.04
|42.47
|Time Technoplast
|-4.63
|-1.53
|-4.88
|-24.44
|2.23
|63.43
|43.33
|Safari Industries (India)
|-7.53
|-16.85
|-28.41
|-19.58
|-14.36
|18.55
|38.54
|EPL
|-1.37
|5.55
|5.05
|-8.69
|9.81
|8.82
|-1.91
|VIP Industries
|-4.35
|-6.79
|-2.93
|-19.08
|18.66
|-17.12
|-3.07
|AGI Greenpac
|-3.19
|-13.42
|-30.66
|-39.49
|-15.71
|16.51
|24.22
|Uflex
|1.82
|-3.23
|-2.25
|-14.84
|2.33
|5.89
|3.70
|Jindal Poly Films
|14.28
|58.78
|22.63
|5.12
|-0.90
|2.85
|1.00
|Polyplex Corporation
|4.32
|-1.43
|2.06
|-17.98
|-21.52
|-15.20
|-0.62
|Xpro India
|7.14
|-4.34
|-6.28
|-21.63
|-10.30
|19.56
|89.72
|Cosmo First
|4.84
|6.68
|-5.98
|-31.37
|19.84
|1.64
|10.61
|Huhtamaki India
|-1.57
|-6.35
|-20.06
|-25.67
|-3.60
|-4.99
|-9.01
|Everest Kanto Cylinder
|-5.46
|-3.33
|-7.78
|-23.29
|-6.68
|9.26
|7.81
|Oricon Enterprises
|5.53
|4.26
|15.11
|26.72
|71.68
|47.52
|24.63
|Ester Industries
|5.83
|3.27
|-4.40
|-14.36
|-19.27
|1.54
|-1.98
|Cropster Agro
|-16.84
|-45.21
|-53.70
|-61.68
|-51.88
|18.55
|52.40
|Shree Rama Multi-Tech
|-7.64
|-13.39
|0.89
|-17.83
|41.38
|80.21
|42.07
|Commercial Syn Bags
|-19.80
|-7.36
|10.83
|1.66
|98.48
|16.76
|35.90
|Kanpur Plastipack
|-7.23
|-11.92
|-12.59
|-19.50
|46.12
|26.94
|13.33
Over the last one year, Karnawati Innovation has gained 50.28% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (4.13%), Time Technoplast (2.23%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Karnawati Innovation has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (42.47%) and Time Technoplast (43.33%).
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.48
|1.47
|10
|1.34
|1.39
|20
|1.24
|1.38
|50
|1.65
|1.58
|100
|2.01
|1.74
|200
|1.77
|1.71
In the latest quarter, Karnawati Innovation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:32 PM IST
|Karnawati Innovation - Results-Financial Results For 3Rd Quarter And Nine Month Ended 31St December, 2025
|Feb 13, 2026, 9:25 PM IST
|Karnawati Innovation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Karnawati Innovation Lim
|Feb 09, 2026, 5:37 AM IST
|Karnawati Innovation - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Under The Regulation 29 O
|Jan 06, 2026, 8:08 PM IST
|Karnawati Innovation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Dec 30, 2025, 9:06 PM IST
|Karnawati Innovation - Postponement Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee Of Karnawati Innovation Limited Which Was To
Karnawati Innovation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1986PLC009009 and registration number is 009009. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnawati Innovation is ₹1.44 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Karnawati Innovation is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Karnawati Innovation is ₹7.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Karnawati Innovation are ₹1.44 and ₹1.44.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnawati Innovation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnawati Innovation is ₹2.82 and 52-week low of Karnawati Innovation is ₹0.81 as on Mar 02, 2026.
The Karnawati Innovation has shown returns of -4.64% over the past day, -6.49% for the past month, -38.2% over 3 months, 50.28% over 1 year, 69.35% across 3 years, and 58.03% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karnawati Innovation are 2.07 and 1.62 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.