Karnawati Innovation Share Price

NSE
BSE

KARNAWATI INNOVATION

Smallcap | BSE
Sector
Packaging

Here's the live share price of Karnawati Innovation along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.44 Closed
-4.64₹ -0.07
As on Mar 2, 2026, 4:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y
Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Karnawati Innovation Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.44₹1.44
₹1.44
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.81₹2.82
₹1.44
Open Price
₹1.44
Prev. Close
₹1.51
Volume
1,142

Over the last 5 years, the share price of Karnawati Innovation has gained 58.03% CAGR. Over the past year, the corresponding return has been 50.28%.

Karnawati Innovation’s current P/E of 2.07x helps give context to how the market is valuing the stock based on recent earnings and growth expectations.

Karnawati Innovation Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Karnawati Innovation		030.91-31.10-19.1050.2869.3558.03
Garware Hi-Tech Films		3.364.846.1540.584.1389.0442.47
Time Technoplast		-4.63-1.53-4.88-24.442.2363.4343.33
Safari Industries (India)		-7.53-16.85-28.41-19.58-14.3618.5538.54
EPL		-1.375.555.05-8.699.818.82-1.91
VIP Industries		-4.35-6.79-2.93-19.0818.66-17.12-3.07
AGI Greenpac		-3.19-13.42-30.66-39.49-15.7116.5124.22
Uflex		1.82-3.23-2.25-14.842.335.893.70
Jindal Poly Films		14.2858.7822.635.12-0.902.851.00
Polyplex Corporation		4.32-1.432.06-17.98-21.52-15.20-0.62
Xpro India		7.14-4.34-6.28-21.63-10.3019.5689.72
Cosmo First		4.846.68-5.98-31.3719.841.6410.61
Huhtamaki India		-1.57-6.35-20.06-25.67-3.60-4.99-9.01
Everest Kanto Cylinder		-5.46-3.33-7.78-23.29-6.689.267.81
Oricon Enterprises		5.534.2615.1126.7271.6847.5224.63
Ester Industries		5.833.27-4.40-14.36-19.271.54-1.98
Cropster Agro		-16.84-45.21-53.70-61.68-51.8818.5552.40
Shree Rama Multi-Tech		-7.64-13.390.89-17.8341.3880.2142.07
Commercial Syn Bags		-19.80-7.3610.831.6698.4816.7635.90
Kanpur Plastipack		-7.23-11.92-12.59-19.5046.1226.9413.33

Over the last one year, Karnawati Innovation has gained 50.28% compared to peers like Garware Hi-Tech Films (4.13%), Time Technoplast (2.23%), Safari Industries (India) (-14.36%). From a 5 year perspective, Karnawati Innovation has outperformed peers relative to Garware Hi-Tech Films (42.47%) and Time Technoplast (43.33%).

Karnawati Innovation Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Karnawati Innovation Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.481.47
101.341.39
201.241.38
501.651.58
1002.011.74
2001.771.71

Karnawati Innovation Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Karnawati Innovation remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 100.00% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

Karnawati Innovation Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Feb 13, 2026, 9:32 PM ISTKarnawati Innovation - Results-Financial Results For 3Rd Quarter And Nine Month Ended 31St December, 2025
Feb 13, 2026, 9:25 PM ISTKarnawati Innovation - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of The Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Of Karnawati Innovation Lim
Feb 09, 2026, 5:37 AM ISTKarnawati Innovation - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Meeting Of The Board Of Directors Under The Regulation 29 O
Jan 06, 2026, 8:08 PM ISTKarnawati Innovation - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Dec 30, 2025, 9:06 PM ISTKarnawati Innovation - Postponement Of The Meeting Of The Rights Issue Committee Of Karnawati Innovation Limited Which Was To

About Karnawati Innovation

Karnawati Innovation Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 25/09/1986 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17119GJ1986PLC009009 and registration number is 009009. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Packaging & Containers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.93 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 5.40 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Management

  • Mr. Ravikumar Kumar Kirtibhai Patel
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Jagdip Panachand Vora
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Anandbhai Jadala
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vatsal Sanjaybhai Patel
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Ms. Nidhiben Ravindrakumar Joshi
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Karnawati Innovation Share Price

What is the share price of Karnawati Innovation?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnawati Innovation is ₹1.44 as on Mar 02, 2026.

What kind of stock is Karnawati Innovation?

The Karnawati Innovation is operating in the Packaging Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Karnawati Innovation?

The market cap of Karnawati Innovation is ₹7.78 Cr as on Mar 02, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Karnawati Innovation?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Karnawati Innovation are ₹1.44 and ₹1.44.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Karnawati Innovation?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnawati Innovation stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnawati Innovation is ₹2.82 and 52-week low of Karnawati Innovation is ₹0.81 as on Mar 02, 2026.

How has the Karnawati Innovation performed historically in terms of returns?

The Karnawati Innovation has shown returns of -4.64% over the past day, -6.49% for the past month, -38.2% over 3 months, 50.28% over 1 year, 69.35% across 3 years, and 58.03% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Karnawati Innovation?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karnawati Innovation are 2.07 and 1.62 on Mar 02, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

