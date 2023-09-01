What is the Market Cap of Karnavati Finance Ltd.? The market cap of Karnavati Finance Ltd. is ₹27.64 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Karnavati Finance Ltd.? P/E ratio of Karnavati Finance Ltd. is 1145.83 and PB ratio of Karnavati Finance Ltd. is 2.12 as on .

What is the share price of Karnavati Finance Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnavati Finance Ltd. is ₹2.75 as on .