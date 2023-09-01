Follow Us

KARNAVATI FINANCE LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹2.75 Closed
4.960.13
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:48 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Karnavati Finance Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹2.49₹2.75
₹2.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹2.38₹27.39
₹2.75
Open Price
₹2.75
Prev. Close
₹2.62
Volume
4,21,977

Karnavati Finance Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R12.84
  • R22.92
  • R33.1
  • Pivot
    2.66
  • S12.58
  • S22.4
  • S32.32

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 577.512.72
  • 1073.063
  • 2060.673.48
  • 5043.34.58
  • 10034.916.33
  • 20027.787.63

Karnavati Finance Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.17-41.11-53.78-89.64-8.3357.59-1.79
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.48-4.59-7.6511.85-9.444.3723.08
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Karnavati Finance Ltd. Share Holdings

Karnavati Finance Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Splits
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
12 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
27 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
03 Jan, 2023Board MeetingStock split
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Karnavati Finance Ltd.

Karnavati Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1984PLC034724 and registration number is 034724. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Jay Ramanbhai Morzaria
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Raman Pragjibhai Morzaria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Birmda Minoobhai Bilimoria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parth Chandreshbhai Maniar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashish Nandkishor Batavia
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Vineshkumar Popatlal Makadia
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director

FAQs on Karnavati Finance Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Karnavati Finance Ltd.?

The market cap of Karnavati Finance Ltd. is ₹27.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Karnavati Finance Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Karnavati Finance Ltd. is 1145.83 and PB ratio of Karnavati Finance Ltd. is 2.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Karnavati Finance Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnavati Finance Ltd. is ₹2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Karnavati Finance Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnavati Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnavati Finance Ltd. is ₹27.39 and 52-week low of Karnavati Finance Ltd. is ₹2.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.

