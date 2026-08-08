Here's the live share price of Karnavati Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Karnavati Finance
|0.74
|1.49
|0
|-5.56
|-32.00
|-32.02
|-4.08
|Bajaj Finance
|-5.23
|3.81
|11.25
|10.07
|23.12
|14.99
|11.82
|Shriram Finance
|6.51
|4.56
|9.81
|4.97
|77.85
|44.31
|33.73
|Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company
|1.09
|0.84
|10.71
|5.61
|25.66
|20.56
|29.16
|Muthoot Finance
|-7.49
|-7.64
|-19.49
|-23.65
|9.51
|28.48
|14.00
|L&T Finance
|-0.11
|-6.99
|2.42
|4.79
|55.10
|34.14
|28.58
|SBI Cards and Payment Services
|-0.33
|8.88
|1.51
|-14.12
|-17.39
|-9.31
|-8.51
|Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
|5.82
|22.93
|24.37
|4.81
|61.08
|12.42
|22.26
|Sundaram Finance
|-1.54
|-3.95
|-3.18
|-15.72
|-1.19
|20.79
|12.02
|Authum Investment & Infrastructure
|10.63
|15.08
|21.66
|19.25
|3.90
|82.21
|83.45
|Piramal Finance
|2.42
|-2.34
|9.84
|22.12
|57.74
|16.41
|9.54
|Poonawalla Fincorp
|3.68
|1.66
|5.14
|2.98
|8.01
|3.31
|22.52
|Manappuram Finance
|-1.75
|6.81
|15.52
|19.26
|40.27
|38.58
|12.70
|IIFL Finance
|1.70
|18.25
|33.45
|19.51
|36.27
|2.72
|16.70
|Piramal Enterprises
|0.25
|-0.86
|-2.31
|14.93
|3.28
|8.10
|-2.61
|Capri Global Capital
|-0.95
|-3.13
|15.06
|30.30
|22.60
|5.94
|13.33
|Five-Star Business Finance
|-1.00
|-0.88
|14.74
|23.32
|-7.11
|-10.77
|2.10
|SBFC Finance
|4.34
|1.85
|-2.52
|-3.19
|-8.08
|0.72
|0.43
|Bengal & Assam Company
|-1.51
|-1.66
|-5.78
|1.58
|-21.96
|8.19
|26.27
|Paisalo Digital
|-3.47
|-1.19
|38.46
|95.42
|123.75
|25.82
|16.78
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Karnavati Finance has declined 32.00% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Karnavati Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|1.34
|1.34
|10
|1.35
|1.34
|20
|1.36
|1.35
|50
|1.36
|1.36
|100
|1.35
|1.38
|200
|1.42
|1.47
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Karnavati Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 12, 2026, 12:43 AM IST IST
|Karnavati Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 30, 2026, 02:46 AM IST IST
|Karnavati Finance - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
|May 30, 2026, 01:47 AM IST IST
|Karnavati Finance - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2026
|May 30, 2026, 01:36 AM IST IST
|Karnavati Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for For Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On Mar
|May 23, 2026, 11:26 PM IST IST
|Karnavati Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On
Source: Dion Global
Karnavati Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1984PLC034724 and registration number is 034724. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnavati Finance is ₹1.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Karnavati Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Karnavati Finance is ₹13.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Karnavati Finance are ₹1.36 and ₹1.32.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnavati Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnavati Finance is ₹2.24 and 52-week low of Karnavati Finance is ₹1.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Karnavati Finance has shown returns of 2.26% over the past day, 1.49% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -32.0% over 1 year, -32.02% across 3 years, and -4.08% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karnavati Finance are -2.32 and 3.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global