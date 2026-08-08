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Karnavati Finance Share Price

NSE
BSE

KARNAVATI FINANCE

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Karnavati Finance along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹1.36 Closed
2.26₹ 0.03
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Karnavati Finance Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.32₹1.36
₹1.36
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.08₹2.24
₹1.36
Open Price
₹1.33
Prev. Close
₹1.33
Volume
3,139

Source: Dion Global

Karnavati Finance Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Karnavati Finance		0.741.490-5.56-32.00-32.02-4.08
Bajaj Finance		-5.233.8111.2510.0723.1214.9911.82
Shriram Finance		6.514.569.814.9777.8544.3133.73
Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company		1.090.8410.715.6125.6620.5629.16
Muthoot Finance		-7.49-7.64-19.49-23.659.5128.4814.00
L&T Finance		-0.11-6.992.424.7955.1034.1428.58
SBI Cards and Payment Services		-0.338.881.51-14.12-17.39-9.31-8.51
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services		5.8222.9324.374.8161.0812.4222.26
Sundaram Finance		-1.54-3.95-3.18-15.72-1.1920.7912.02
Authum Investment & Infrastructure		10.6315.0821.6619.253.9082.2183.45
Piramal Finance		2.42-2.349.8422.1257.7416.419.54
Poonawalla Fincorp		3.681.665.142.988.013.3122.52
Manappuram Finance		-1.756.8115.5219.2640.2738.5812.70
IIFL Finance		1.7018.2533.4519.5136.272.7216.70
Piramal Enterprises		0.25-0.86-2.3114.933.288.10-2.61
Capri Global Capital		-0.95-3.1315.0630.3022.605.9413.33
Five-Star Business Finance		-1.00-0.8814.7423.32-7.11-10.772.10
SBFC Finance		4.341.85-2.52-3.19-8.080.720.43
Bengal & Assam Company		-1.51-1.66-5.781.58-21.968.1926.27
Paisalo Digital		-3.47-1.1938.4695.42123.7525.8216.78

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Karnavati Finance has declined 32.00% compared to peers like Bajaj Finance (23.12%), Shriram Finance (77.85%), Cholamandalam Investment & Finance Company (25.66%). From a 5 year perspective, Karnavati Finance has underperformed peers relative to Bajaj Finance (11.82%) and Shriram Finance (33.73%).

Karnavati Finance Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Karnavati Finance Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
51.341.34
101.351.34
201.361.35
501.361.36
1001.351.38
2001.421.47

Source: Dion Global

Karnavati Finance Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Karnavati Finance remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding unchanged at 37.94% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Karnavati Finance Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 12, 2026, 12:43 AM IST ISTKarnavati Finance - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 30, 2026, 02:46 AM IST ISTKarnavati Finance - Disclosure under Regulation 30A of LODR
May 30, 2026, 01:47 AM IST ISTKarnavati Finance - Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On 31.03.2026
May 30, 2026, 01:36 AM IST ISTKarnavati Finance - Board Meeting Outcome for For Approval Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On Mar
May 23, 2026, 11:26 PM IST ISTKarnavati Finance - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration Of Audited Financial Results For The Quarter And Year Ended On

Source: Dion Global

About Karnavati Finance

Karnavati Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1984PLC034724 and registration number is 034724. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 5.31 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Ashish Nandkishor Batavia
    Chairman & Non-Exe.Director
  • Mr. Jay Ramanbhai Morzaria
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Raman Pragjibhai Morzaria
    Whole Time Director
  • Mrs. Birmda Minoobhai Bilimoria
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Parth Chandreshbhai Maniar
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Vineshkumar Popatlal Makadia
    Non Executive Director

FAQs on Karnavati Finance Share Price

What is the share price of Karnavati Finance?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnavati Finance is ₹1.36 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Karnavati Finance?

The Karnavati Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Karnavati Finance?

The market cap of Karnavati Finance is ₹13.67 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Karnavati Finance?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Karnavati Finance are ₹1.36 and ₹1.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Karnavati Finance?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnavati Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnavati Finance is ₹2.24 and 52-week low of Karnavati Finance is ₹1.08 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Karnavati Finance performed historically in terms of returns?

The Karnavati Finance has shown returns of 2.26% over the past day, 1.49% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -32.0% over 1 year, -32.02% across 3 years, and -4.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Karnavati Finance?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karnavati Finance are -2.32 and 3.16 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Karnavati Finance News

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