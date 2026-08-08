What is the share price of Karnavati Finance? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnavati Finance is ₹1.36 as on .

What kind of stock is Karnavati Finance? The Karnavati Finance is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Karnavati Finance? The market cap of Karnavati Finance is ₹13.67 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Karnavati Finance? Today’s highest and lowest price of Karnavati Finance are ₹1.36 and ₹1.32.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Karnavati Finance? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnavati Finance stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnavati Finance is ₹2.24 and 52-week low of Karnavati Finance is ₹1.08 as on .

How has the Karnavati Finance performed historically in terms of returns? The Karnavati Finance has shown returns of 2.26% over the past day, 1.49% for the past month, 0.0% over 3 months, -32.0% over 1 year, -32.02% across 3 years, and -4.08% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Karnavati Finance? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karnavati Finance are -2.32 and 3.16 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global