Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|12 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|27 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|03 Jan, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Stock split
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Karnavati Finance Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/12/1984 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65910MH1984PLC034724 and registration number is 034724. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Other financial service activities, except insurance and pension funding activities. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 2.40 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 10.05 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Karnavati Finance Ltd. is ₹27.64 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Karnavati Finance Ltd. is 1145.83 and PB ratio of Karnavati Finance Ltd. is 2.12 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karnavati Finance Ltd. is ₹2.75 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karnavati Finance Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karnavati Finance Ltd. is ₹27.39 and 52-week low of Karnavati Finance Ltd. is ₹2.38 as on Sep 01, 2023.