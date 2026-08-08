What is the share price of Karma Energy? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karma Energy is ₹41.11 as on .

What kind of stock is Karma Energy? The Karma Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Karma Energy? The market cap of Karma Energy is ₹47.56 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Karma Energy? Today’s highest and lowest price of Karma Energy are ₹44.24 and ₹37.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Karma Energy? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karma Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karma Energy is ₹73.79 and 52-week low of Karma Energy is ₹35.32 as on .

How has the Karma Energy performed historically in terms of returns? The Karma Energy has shown returns of 10.69% over the past day, 2.72% for the past month, -23.79% over 3 months, -24.78% over 1 year, -0.43% across 3 years, and 5.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Karma Energy? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karma Energy are -29.30 and 1.57 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global