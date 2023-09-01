Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Karma Energy Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KARMA ENERGY LTD.

Sector : Power - Generation/Distribution | Smallcap | NSE
₹44.95 Closed
-0.44-0.2
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Karma Energy Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹43.05₹46.00
₹44.95
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹22.15₹49.45
₹44.95
Open Price
₹46.00
Prev. Close
₹45.15
Volume
15,926

Karma Energy Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R145.02
  • R246.98
  • R347.97
  • Pivot
    44.03
  • S142.07
  • S241.08
  • S339.12

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 526.2443.46
  • 1026.4643.07
  • 2027.3843.04
  • 5027.1342.11
  • 10025.4939.57
  • 20028.8435.9

Karma Energy Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
4.780.1128.6142.4790.06318.1476.97
5.872.4732.2833.9343.56131.1663.33
-3.10-12.69-4.5186.26-60.3491.871,597.85
1.6020.8829.94115.01-19.16751.16879.97
3.974.4818.6024.847.65329.16226.53
1.9119.7439.7751.580.28540.60395.45
0.50-3.2715.6525.3134.00130.5097.06
-0.17-1.8618.4631.3214.0895.16157.73
11.2611.0677.9297.04102.40171.46118.86
6.1316.0246.2971.8177.96162.9277.50
6.4711.8425.0224.307.5240.90-15.10
9.5111.7646.7290.00-5.71484.62-49.80
5.441.6939.5337.73-3.59574.73-60.48
7.929.0074.1676.5192.36569.02226.15
7.8922.3936.6719.712.50221.57102.47
5.9914.6237.1549.9763.97135.4565.14
30.8434.62102.90100.0070.73133.3370.73
1.731.3364.97148.31360.471,264.411,264.41
-5.385.9476.69102.5789.701,278.691,278.69
13.6072.4787.7295.3865.74165.08103.48

Karma Energy Ltd. Share Holdings

Karma Energy Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
09 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
25 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
09 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Karma Energy Ltd.

Karma Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31101MH2007PLC168823 and registration number is 168823. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dharmendra G Siraj
    Chairman
  • Mr. Chetan D Mehra
    Vice Chairman
  • Mr. Ganesh N Kamath
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Neelkamal V Siraj
    Director
  • Mr. Kishore M Vussonji
    Director
  • Mrs. Smita V Davda
    Director
  • Mr. Balady S Shetty
    Director

FAQs on Karma Energy Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Karma Energy Ltd.?

The market cap of Karma Energy Ltd. is ₹52.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Karma Energy Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Karma Energy Ltd. is 9.78 and PB ratio of Karma Energy Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Karma Energy Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karma Energy Ltd. is ₹44.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Karma Energy Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karma Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karma Energy Ltd. is ₹49.45 and 52-week low of Karma Energy Ltd. is ₹22.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data