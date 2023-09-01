Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|4.78
|0.11
|28.61
|42.47
|90.06
|318.14
|76.97
|5.87
|2.47
|32.28
|33.93
|43.56
|131.16
|63.33
|-3.10
|-12.69
|-4.51
|86.26
|-60.34
|91.87
|1,597.85
|1.60
|20.88
|29.94
|115.01
|-19.16
|751.16
|879.97
|3.97
|4.48
|18.60
|24.84
|7.65
|329.16
|226.53
|1.91
|19.74
|39.77
|51.58
|0.28
|540.60
|395.45
|0.50
|-3.27
|15.65
|25.31
|34.00
|130.50
|97.06
|-0.17
|-1.86
|18.46
|31.32
|14.08
|95.16
|157.73
|11.26
|11.06
|77.92
|97.04
|102.40
|171.46
|118.86
|6.13
|16.02
|46.29
|71.81
|77.96
|162.92
|77.50
|6.47
|11.84
|25.02
|24.30
|7.52
|40.90
|-15.10
|9.51
|11.76
|46.72
|90.00
|-5.71
|484.62
|-49.80
|5.44
|1.69
|39.53
|37.73
|-3.59
|574.73
|-60.48
|7.92
|9.00
|74.16
|76.51
|92.36
|569.02
|226.15
|7.89
|22.39
|36.67
|19.71
|2.50
|221.57
|102.47
|5.99
|14.62
|37.15
|49.97
|63.97
|135.45
|65.14
|30.84
|34.62
|102.90
|100.00
|70.73
|133.33
|70.73
|1.73
|1.33
|64.97
|148.31
|360.47
|1,264.41
|1,264.41
|-5.38
|5.94
|76.69
|102.57
|89.70
|1,278.69
|1,278.69
|13.60
|72.47
|87.72
|95.38
|65.74
|165.08
|103.48
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|09 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|25 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|09 Feb, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|12 Aug, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Karma Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31101MH2007PLC168823 and registration number is 168823. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 27.53 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Karma Energy Ltd. is ₹52.01 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Karma Energy Ltd. is 9.78 and PB ratio of Karma Energy Ltd. is 1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karma Energy Ltd. is ₹44.95 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karma Energy Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karma Energy Ltd. is ₹49.45 and 52-week low of Karma Energy Ltd. is ₹22.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.