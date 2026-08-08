Here's the live share price of Karma Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Karma Energy
|8.84
|2.72
|-23.79
|-2.12
|-24.78
|-0.43
|5.40
|Adani Power
|-1.44
|-4.49
|-9.52
|37.64
|79.99
|56.17
|63.18
|NTPC
|-0.62
|-2.54
|-13.85
|-4.66
|4.55
|16.56
|24.20
|Adani Green Energy
|-0.93
|-9.79
|0.37
|39.40
|46.20
|12.39
|8.67
|Tata Power Company
|0.11
|1.01
|-13.25
|3.32
|-1.19
|17.87
|23.61
|JSW Energy
|2.14
|4.14
|-1.66
|18.00
|6.12
|24.73
|17.95
|NHPC
|-2.14
|-2.41
|-5.63
|-2.40
|-7.67
|15.84
|24.06
|NTPC Green Energy
|1.46
|-1.29
|-16.13
|3.95
|-10.73
|-9.17
|-5.61
|Torrent Power
|-6.45
|-5.56
|-22.79
|-7.71
|-2.62
|26.07
|23.70
|NLC India
|1.44
|-0.08
|-8.05
|15.03
|29.45
|36.04
|39.31
|SJVN
|-1.06
|-5.37
|-15.13
|-7.42
|-27.28
|6.23
|20.07
|CESC
|-1.15
|-1.86
|-12.25
|5.95
|-1.27
|27.88
|16.33
|NAVA
|5.43
|-3.71
|-18.60
|0.66
|-4.20
|45.86
|59.64
|Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions
|-1.01
|3.90
|13.71
|52.67
|52.67
|15.15
|8.83
|Juniper Green Energy
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-3.93
|-1.33
|-0.80
|Vedanta Power
|2.72
|-15.22
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-13.38
|-4.68
|-2.83
|Inox Wind Energy
|-1.21
|-7.84
|6.65
|0.61
|52.47
|185.15
|120.68
|Jaiprakash Power Ventures
|-2.02
|2.17
|-7.48
|18.27
|-5.33
|35.80
|30.05
|Reliance Power
|4.02
|-2.48
|-16.41
|-14.35
|-46.20
|9.30
|13.87
|GMR Power and Urban Infra
|-2.20
|-3.10
|-12.53
|-7.93
|-15.62
|68.38
|17.02
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Karma Energy has declined 24.78% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Karma Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|37.42
|37.82
|10
|37.98
|37.97
|20
|38.47
|38.67
|50
|41.37
|40.79
|100
|42.91
|43.02
|200
|47.61
|46.92
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Karma Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 03, 2026, 04:32 PM IST IST
|Karma Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for NOTICE OF THE BOARD MEETING
|Jul 24, 2026, 07:51 PM IST IST
|Karma Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
|Jul 23, 2026, 08:30 PM IST IST
|Karma Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
|Jul 08, 2026, 10:21 PM IST IST
|Karma Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 01, 2026, 08:44 PM IST IST
|Karma Energy - INTIMATION OF DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING
Source: Dion Global
Karma Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31101MH2007PLC168823 and registration number is 168823. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karma Energy is ₹41.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Karma Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Karma Energy is ₹47.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Karma Energy are ₹44.24 and ₹37.50.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karma Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karma Energy is ₹73.79 and 52-week low of Karma Energy is ₹35.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Karma Energy has shown returns of 10.69% over the past day, 2.72% for the past month, -23.79% over 3 months, -24.78% over 1 year, -0.43% across 3 years, and 5.4% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karma Energy are -29.30 and 1.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global