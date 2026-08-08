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Karma Energy Share Price

NSE
BSE

KARMA ENERGY

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Power
Theme
Renewable Energy

Here's the live share price of Karma Energy along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.11 Closed
10.69₹ 3.97
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Karma Energy Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹37.50₹44.24
₹41.11
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹35.32₹73.79
₹41.11
Open Price
₹37.50
Prev. Close
₹37.14
Volume
2,000

Source: Dion Global

Karma Energy Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Karma Energy		8.842.72-23.79-2.12-24.78-0.435.40
Adani Power		-1.44-4.49-9.5237.6479.9956.1763.18
NTPC		-0.62-2.54-13.85-4.664.5516.5624.20
Adani Green Energy		-0.93-9.790.3739.4046.2012.398.67
Tata Power Company		0.111.01-13.253.32-1.1917.8723.61
JSW Energy		2.144.14-1.6618.006.1224.7317.95
NHPC		-2.14-2.41-5.63-2.40-7.6715.8424.06
NTPC Green Energy		1.46-1.29-16.133.95-10.73-9.17-5.61
Torrent Power		-6.45-5.56-22.79-7.71-2.6226.0723.70
NLC India		1.44-0.08-8.0515.0329.4536.0439.31
SJVN		-1.06-5.37-15.13-7.42-27.286.2320.07
CESC		-1.15-1.86-12.255.95-1.2727.8816.33
NAVA		5.43-3.71-18.600.66-4.2045.8659.64
Clean Max Enviro Energy Solutions		-1.013.9013.7152.6752.6715.158.83
Juniper Green Energy		-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-3.93-1.33-0.80
Vedanta Power		2.72-15.22-13.38-13.38-13.38-4.68-2.83
Inox Wind Energy		-1.21-7.846.650.6152.47185.15120.68
Jaiprakash Power Ventures		-2.022.17-7.4818.27-5.3335.8030.05
Reliance Power		4.02-2.48-16.41-14.35-46.209.3013.87
GMR Power and Urban Infra		-2.20-3.10-12.53-7.93-15.6268.3817.02

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Karma Energy has declined 24.78% compared to peers like Adani Power (79.99%), NTPC (4.55%), Adani Green Energy (46.20%). From a 5 year perspective, Karma Energy has underperformed peers relative to Adani Power (63.18%) and NTPC (24.20%).

Karma Energy Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Karma Energy Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
537.4237.82
1037.9837.97
2038.4738.67
5041.3740.79
10042.9143.02
20047.6146.92

Source: Dion Global

Karma Energy Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Karma Energy remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 25.30% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Karma Energy Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 03, 2026, 04:32 PM IST ISTKarma Energy - Board Meeting Intimation for NOTICE OF THE BOARD MEETING
Jul 24, 2026, 07:51 PM IST ISTKarma Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer''s Report
Jul 23, 2026, 08:30 PM IST ISTKarma Energy - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Outcome of AGM
Jul 08, 2026, 10:21 PM IST ISTKarma Energy - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 01, 2026, 08:44 PM IST ISTKarma Energy - INTIMATION OF DATE OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING

Source: Dion Global

About Karma Energy

Karma Energy Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 15/03/2007 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L31101MH2007PLC168823 and registration number is 168823. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Electric power generation using other non conventional sources. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 9.76 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 11.57 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dharmendra G Siraj
    Chairman
  • Mr. Chetan D Mehra
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Neelkamal V Siraj
    Director
  • Mrs. Smita V Davda
    Director
  • Mr. Balady S Shetty
    Director
  • Mr. Hitesh V Siraj
    Director

FAQs on Karma Energy Share Price

What is the share price of Karma Energy?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Karma Energy is ₹41.11 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Karma Energy?

The Karma Energy is operating in the Power Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Karma Energy?

The market cap of Karma Energy is ₹47.56 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Karma Energy?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Karma Energy are ₹44.24 and ₹37.50.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Karma Energy?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Karma Energy stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Karma Energy is ₹73.79 and 52-week low of Karma Energy is ₹35.32 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Karma Energy performed historically in terms of returns?

The Karma Energy has shown returns of 10.69% over the past day, 2.72% for the past month, -23.79% over 3 months, -24.78% over 1 year, -0.43% across 3 years, and 5.4% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Karma Energy?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Karma Energy are -29.30 and 1.57 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

Karma Energy News

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