Karamtara Engineering has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 9, 2026 and will close on Sep 11, 2026. The price band has been set at ₹241.00-254.00.
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Indo-MIM
|12.82
|16.73
|30.63
|30.63
|30.63
|9.32
|5.49
|Thermax
|-7.25
|-10.43
|-22.72
|18.44
|9.3
|7.43
|20.96
|PTC Industries
|4.28
|22.51
|29.87
|37.44
|75.49
|57.74
|50.53
|Craftsman Automation
|1.36
|10.93
|27.07
|56.51
|66.83
|33.28
|41.98
|Sansera Engineering
|3.35
|5.8
|38.81
|92.37
|188.53
|61.99
|37.57
|Inox India
|2.31
|11.68
|33.08
|90.99
|84.01
|33.09
|18.71
|Azad Engineering
|-0.78
|10.68
|29.7
|75.78
|77.33
|60.9
|33.02
|Engineers India
|-0.3
|12.6
|16.64
|43.05
|39.02
|20.9
|31.13
|Aequs
|-6.29
|-5.01
|24
|77.55
|53.28
|15.3
|8.92
|Tega Industries
|3.94
|-0.07
|-7.89
|-3.35
|-20.3
|18.73
|17.59
|Ircon International
|-1.84
|-10.09
|-12.47
|-15.84
|-31.94
|-4.37
|21.06
|Kennametal India
|2.11
|39.24
|68.64
|89.05
|89.05
|18.34
|26.83
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|1.69
|14.97
|58.47
|91.85
|244.4
|41.41
|23.11
|Skipper
|13.12
|14.31
|13.25
|83.02
|7.89
|40.09
|50.64
|Balu Forge Industries
|-12.9
|17.44
|18.3
|19.6
|-20.59
|25.28
|14.48
|Ion Exchange (India)
|17.45
|11.95
|26.69
|28.17
|3.44
|-9.2
|18.22
|Tempsens Instruments (India)
|5.99
|-2.61
|-2.61
|-2.61
|-2.61
|-0.88
|-0.53
|Pitti Engineering
|8.99
|21.43
|28
|38.98
|29.94
|22.96
|49.24
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|-1.78
|-9.75
|-6.4
|5.84
|-30.63
|-20.76
|-11.99
Source: Dion Global