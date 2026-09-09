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Karamtara Engineering Share Price

Sector
Engineering

Karamtara Engineering has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 9, 2026 and will close on Sep 11, 2026. The price band has been set at 241.00-254.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

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Karamtara Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Karamtara Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Indo-MIM		12.8216.7330.6330.6330.639.325.49
Thermax		-7.25-10.43-22.7218.449.37.4320.96
PTC Industries		4.2822.5129.8737.4475.4957.7450.53
Craftsman Automation		1.3610.9327.0756.5166.8333.2841.98
Sansera Engineering		3.355.838.8192.37188.5361.9937.57
Inox India		2.3111.6833.0890.9984.0133.0918.71
Azad Engineering		-0.7810.6829.775.7877.3360.933.02
Engineers India		-0.312.616.6443.0539.0220.931.13
Aequs		-6.29-5.012477.5553.2815.38.92
Tega Industries		3.94-0.07-7.89-3.35-20.318.7317.59
Ircon International		-1.84-10.09-12.47-15.84-31.94-4.3721.06
Kennametal India		2.1139.2468.6489.0589.0518.3426.83
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		1.6914.9758.4791.85244.441.4123.11
Skipper		13.1214.3113.2583.027.8940.0950.64
Balu Forge Industries		-12.917.4418.319.6-20.5925.2814.48
Ion Exchange (India)		17.4511.9526.6928.173.44-9.218.22
Tempsens Instruments (India)		5.99-2.61-2.61-2.61-2.61-0.88-0.53
Pitti Engineering		8.9921.432838.9829.9422.9649.24
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		-1.78-9.75-6.45.84-30.63-20.76-11.99

Source: Dion Global

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