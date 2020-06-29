Pakistan’s KSE 100 index jumps 400 points hours after an attack on stock exchange kills 10

Karachi PSX Building Attack: The KSE 100 opened for trading on Monday morning at 33,939 points and soon surged closer to the 34,000 mark.

Pakistan’s Karachi Stock Exchange was attacked by four gunmen on Monday morning killing at least 10 people. The attack on Pakistan’s stock exchange building sent the Karachi Stock Exchange 100 (KSE 100) index down 220 points as investors heard the news of the attack. However, a few hours after the attack was thwarted the KSE 100 staged a sharp recovery and was seen surging 398 points from the day’s low. The KSE 100 surged to 34,117 points. Pakistan’s security officials, according to media reports, gunned down all 4 assailants before they could enter the main compound of the PSX building.

Meanwhile, the KSE 30 index was also seen trading with gains just hours after the attack. According to news reports, the exchange compound has two buildings, which the gunmen could not enter. “The militants stormed the Railway Ground parking area and opened fire outside the PSX ground. They made their way to the main gate of the building and stormed it after trading fire with the security guards,” PTI reported quoting Abid Ali Habib, Director Pakistan Stock Exchange.

Responsibility of the attack was claimed by a wing of the Balochistan Liberation Army, according to reports. Four security guards and a police sub-inspector were killed as they foiled attempts to enter the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) compound on Karachi’s I.I. Chundrigar Road, also known as Pakistan’s Wall Street

The KSE 100 opened for trading on Monday morning at 33,939 points and soon surged closer to the 34,000 mark. However, the attack by 4 gunmen sent Pakistan’s stock markets tumbling with the KSE 100 index diving close to 300 points. Since then the index has steadily continued to climb upwards, sitting comfortably at 34,075 points. The KSE 100 index had tanked from over 40,000 points to below 30,000 points earlier this year as the coronavirus pandemic spread across the globe.