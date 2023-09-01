Follow Us

Kapil Cotex Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KAPIL COTEX LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Processing/Texturising | Smallcap | BSE
₹108.80 Closed
00
As on Aug 28, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kapil Cotex Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹106.67₹108.80
₹108.80
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹25.50₹183.30
₹108.80
Open Price
₹106.67
Prev. Close
₹108.80
Volume
0

Kapil Cotex Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1109.51
  • R2110.22
  • R3111.64
  • Pivot
    108.09
  • S1107.38
  • S2105.96
  • S3105.25

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 551.24105.59
  • 1049.86101.67
  • 2046.9899.48
  • 5036.73102.45
  • 10033.3694.13
  • 20042.5580.3

Kapil Cotex Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
031.59-22.84210.86214.00446.7344.11
1.4420.3164.27104.9539.95103.03-48.35
-9.55-7.31-22.05-49.23115.6821,978.9521,978.95
0.990.757.9120.5764.62298.31200.14
4.59-2.0021.7125.86-17.27177.0323.13
4.151.69-10.1915.92-20.70165.0481.70
8.731.11-3.46-10.91-31.41-71.60-84.95
14.9523.1744.7234.8927.081,721.673,282.79
-5.17-4.09-11.16-6.7218.27166.4755.19
-9.51-28.96-50.29-55.40-58.282,100.18450.78
-1.540.4441.6354.00104.42431.91241.06
2.66-4.594.97-14.55-7.48-42.17-53.62
6.95-0.837.4830.43-46.9118.0537.69
-2.75-5.507.303.60-10.02133.1747.27
3.988.8131.8918.46-15.52224.0767.53
-7.79-15.2365.3055.87117.66504.00422.94
0.452.896.198.7212.3271.59-21.84
-4.091.568.5021.4712.31-20.90-58.10
00.953.8620.0763.22507.99507.99
21.1828.0444.0318.71-2.7685.60-15.46

Kapil Cotex Ltd. Share Holdings

Kapil Cotex Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
13 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kapil Cotex Ltd.

Kapil Cotex Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 17/10/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17100MH1983PLC031114 and registration number is 031114. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Textiles - Processing/Texturising. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 1.04 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Prakashchandra Rathi
    Chairman & CFO
  • Ms. Poonam Rathi
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Yogesh Nandlal Chandak
    Director
  • Mr. Rakesh R Somani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Jagdish Mantri
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kapil Cotex Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kapil Cotex Ltd.?

The market cap of Kapil Cotex Ltd. is ₹11.32 Cr as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kapil Cotex Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kapil Cotex Ltd. is -307.34 and PB ratio of Kapil Cotex Ltd. is 3.24 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What is the share price of Kapil Cotex Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kapil Cotex Ltd. is ₹108.80 as on Aug 28, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kapil Cotex Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kapil Cotex Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kapil Cotex Ltd. is ₹183.30 and 52-week low of Kapil Cotex Ltd. is ₹25.50 as on Aug 28, 2023.

