What is the Market Cap of Kapil Cotex Ltd.? The market cap of Kapil Cotex Ltd. is ₹11.32 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kapil Cotex Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kapil Cotex Ltd. is -307.34 and PB ratio of Kapil Cotex Ltd. is 3.24 as on .

What is the share price of Kapil Cotex Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kapil Cotex Ltd. is ₹108.80 as on .