Here's the live share price of Kanungo Financiers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kanungo Financiers
|-1.59
|38.71
|37.89
|7.97
|34.59
|42.90
|-5.24
|Tata Capital
|1.97
|5.62
|14.19
|6.01
|12.64
|4.05
|2.41
|ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company
|-1.27
|-3.91
|-6.81
|1.87
|18.91
|5.94
|3.52
|Aditya Birla Capital
|2.47
|2.23
|12.36
|17.46
|48.97
|30.76
|28.06
|HDB Financial Services
|-2.81
|-9.65
|-4.90
|-8.35
|-11.34
|-7.46
|-4.55
|Motilal Oswal Financial Services
|2.16
|-8.45
|-2.32
|8.91
|-5.18
|59.19
|32.86
|Max Financial Services
|0.14
|-6.52
|-12.06
|-14.49
|-0.43
|24.06
|7.06
|360 One Wam
|2.69
|1.26
|4.83
|2.59
|9.50
|32.38
|23.63
|Tata Investment Corporation
|1.50
|3.30
|-5.90
|4.95
|-0.16
|39.65
|40.48
|Anand Rathi Wealth
|0.28
|1.45
|15.12
|40.03
|60.27
|86.07
|70.14
|Cholamandalam Financial Holdings
|6.29
|-4.03
|-7.13
|-5.00
|-11.90
|20.33
|19.90
|Nuvama Wealth Management
|-9.28
|-14.59
|10.87
|17.95
|17.72
|47.18
|26.10
|Angel One
|-1.98
|-13.01
|-9.37
|7.63
|10.60
|24.49
|18.17
|Computer Age Management Services
|-1.48
|1.02
|-6.12
|6.50
|2.81
|18.15
|3.85
|KFIN Technologies
|-0.14
|7.93
|0.98
|-6.03
|-14.11
|34.79
|20.79
|Maharashtra Scooters
|6.14
|6.04
|7.76
|-1.23
|-5.30
|34.75
|27.91
|Prudent Corporate Advisory Services
|2.24
|11.91
|14.85
|30.40
|23.82
|42.44
|43.02
|JSW Holdings
|6.52
|1.78
|-7.60
|-31.59
|-34.00
|37.31
|18.87
|JM Financial
|4.99
|-2.17
|-10.15
|-1.72
|-17.20
|19.85
|4.86
|RRP Semiconductor
|0
|-2.97
|-8.65
|-15.70
|149.93
|731.73
|256.44
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kanungo Financiers has gained 34.59% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Kanungo Financiers has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|11.32
|12.17
|10
|10.35
|11.37
|20
|9.54
|10.52
|50
|9.29
|9.89
|100
|9.96
|9.91
|200
|10.09
|9.85
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kanungo Financiers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 95.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 06, 2026, 11:58 PM IST IST
|Kanungo Financiers - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August 2026
|Aug 05, 2026, 10:34 PM IST IST
|Kanungo Financiers - Corrigendum To The Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, 21St August,
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:31 PM IST IST
|Kanungo Financiers - Submission Of Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, Au
|Jul 29, 2026, 09:26 PM IST IST
|Kanungo Financiers - Submission Of Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, Au
|Jul 25, 2026, 01:56 AM IST IST
|Kanungo Financiers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Source: Dion Global
Kanungo Financiers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100GJ1982PLC086450 and registration number is 086450. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanungo Financiers is ₹11.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kanungo Financiers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kanungo Financiers is ₹5.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanungo Financiers are ₹11.79 and ₹11.77.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanungo Financiers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanungo Financiers is ₹14.33 and 52-week low of Kanungo Financiers is ₹6.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kanungo Financiers has shown returns of -4.77% over the past day, 38.71% for the past month, 37.89% over 3 months, 34.59% over 1 year, 42.9% across 3 years, and -5.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanungo Financiers are 8.67 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global