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Kanungo Financiers Share Price

NSE
BSE

KANUNGO FINANCIERS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Finance

Here's the live share price of Kanungo Financiers along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹11.79 Closed
-4.77₹ -0.59
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kanungo Financiers Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹11.77₹11.79
₹11.79
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹6.84₹14.33
₹11.79
Open Price
₹11.77
Prev. Close
₹12.38
Volume
42,900

Source: Dion Global

Kanungo Financiers Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kanungo Financiers		-1.5938.7137.897.9734.5942.90-5.24
Tata Capital		1.975.6214.196.0112.644.052.41
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company		-1.27-3.91-6.811.8718.915.943.52
Aditya Birla Capital		2.472.2312.3617.4648.9730.7628.06
HDB Financial Services		-2.81-9.65-4.90-8.35-11.34-7.46-4.55
Motilal Oswal Financial Services		2.16-8.45-2.328.91-5.1859.1932.86
Max Financial Services		0.14-6.52-12.06-14.49-0.4324.067.06
360 One Wam		2.691.264.832.599.5032.3823.63
Tata Investment Corporation		1.503.30-5.904.95-0.1639.6540.48
Anand Rathi Wealth		0.281.4515.1240.0360.2786.0770.14
Cholamandalam Financial Holdings		6.29-4.03-7.13-5.00-11.9020.3319.90
Nuvama Wealth Management		-9.28-14.5910.8717.9517.7247.1826.10
Angel One		-1.98-13.01-9.377.6310.6024.4918.17
Computer Age Management Services		-1.481.02-6.126.502.8118.153.85
KFIN Technologies		-0.147.930.98-6.03-14.1134.7920.79
Maharashtra Scooters		6.146.047.76-1.23-5.3034.7527.91
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services		2.2411.9114.8530.4023.8242.4443.02
JSW Holdings		6.521.78-7.60-31.59-34.0037.3118.87
JM Financial		4.99-2.17-10.15-1.72-17.2019.854.86
RRP Semiconductor		0-2.97-8.65-15.70149.93731.73256.44

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kanungo Financiers has gained 34.59% compared to peers like Tata Capital (12.64%), ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (18.91%), Aditya Birla Capital (48.97%). From a 5 year perspective, Kanungo Financiers has underperformed peers relative to Tata Capital (2.41%) and ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company (3.52%).

Kanungo Financiers Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kanungo Financiers Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
511.3212.17
1010.3511.37
209.5410.52
509.299.89
1009.969.91
20010.099.85

Source: Dion Global

Kanungo Financiers Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kanungo Financiers remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 95.60% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kanungo Financiers Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 06, 2026, 11:58 PM IST ISTKanungo Financiers - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting To Be Held On 13Th August 2026
Aug 05, 2026, 10:34 PM IST ISTKanungo Financiers - Corrigendum To The Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, 21St August,
Jul 29, 2026, 09:31 PM IST ISTKanungo Financiers - Submission Of Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, Au
Jul 29, 2026, 09:26 PM IST ISTKanungo Financiers - Submission Of Notice Of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Of The Company Scheduled To Be Held On Friday, Au
Jul 25, 2026, 01:56 AM IST ISTKanungo Financiers - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate

Source: Dion Global

About Kanungo Financiers

Kanungo Financiers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100GJ1982PLC086450 and registration number is 086450. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Chirag Kirtikumar Shah
    Managing Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dimple Alkesh Shah
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director
  • Mrs. Manjulaben Navinchandra Kothari
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Kanungo Financiers Share Price

What is the share price of Kanungo Financiers?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanungo Financiers is ₹11.79 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kanungo Financiers?

The Kanungo Financiers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kanungo Financiers?

The market cap of Kanungo Financiers is ₹5.46 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kanungo Financiers?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanungo Financiers are ₹11.79 and ₹11.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanungo Financiers?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanungo Financiers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanungo Financiers is ₹14.33 and 52-week low of Kanungo Financiers is ₹6.84 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kanungo Financiers performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kanungo Financiers has shown returns of -4.77% over the past day, 38.71% for the past month, 37.89% over 3 months, 34.59% over 1 year, 42.9% across 3 years, and -5.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kanungo Financiers?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanungo Financiers are 8.67 and 0.79 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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