Follow Us

Must Read
Must Read

Kanungo Financiers Ltd. Share Price

NSE
BSE
FUT
OPT

KANUNGO FINANCIERS LTD.

Sector : Finance & Investments | Smallcap | BSE
₹4.85 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kanungo Financiers Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹4.85₹4.85
₹4.85
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹3.49₹17.40
₹4.85
Open Price
₹4.85
Prev. Close
₹4.85
Volume
521

Kanungo Financiers Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R14.85
  • R24.85
  • R34.85
  • Pivot
    4.85
  • S14.85
  • S24.85
  • S34.85

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 514.254.85
  • 1013.714.7
  • 2011.874.5
  • 508.825.01
  • 10011.026.48
  • 2007.448.67

Kanungo Financiers Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-1.6225.00-36.52-51.26-26.29-62.40-63.03
1.500.663.9218.841.90100.81168.27
0.66-3.744.3612.58-13.03138.04127.48
15.57-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56-2.56
4.46-0.118.2147.2843.04367.49274.00
1.55-1.274.8516.3127.65177.04141.63
2.41-4.66-7.7211.77-9.504.2922.99
2.953.4535.9957.0144.25171.4254.93
1.25-5.5912.9632.3421.729.52214.36
2.62-6.047.2821.0661.93198.3030.50
1.580.961.5316.9944.37122.5511.48
3.1615.4633.3533.7313.5855.04108.45
-4.953.6819.3740.3034.001,029.20177.62
4.03-4.6420.6640.1759.5691.31-20.27
-0.73-1.012.3312.1023.8967.8661.27
1.867.5337.9138.424.86-20.59-62.47
1.81-3.9134.8236.5072.71557.65-17.29
-0.67-5.2612.6345.5243.06101.14268.83
-2.200.9233.7734.0148.6848.6848.68
0.43-1.9027.2132.0924.4628.5088.75

Kanungo Financiers Ltd. Share Holdings

Kanungo Financiers Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
14 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kanungo Financiers Ltd.

Kanungo Financiers Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 27/08/1982 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L65100GJ1982PLC086450 and registration number is 086450. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Finance & Investments. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 4.63 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Chirag Kirtikumar Shah
    WholeTime Director & CFO
  • Mr. Dimple Alkesh Shah
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Manjulaben Navinchandra Kothari
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Panchal Nrupesh Kirtikumar
    Director

FAQs on Kanungo Financiers Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kanungo Financiers Ltd.?

The market cap of Kanungo Financiers Ltd. is ₹2.25 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kanungo Financiers Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kanungo Financiers Ltd. is 8.93 and PB ratio of Kanungo Financiers Ltd. is 0.39 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kanungo Financiers Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanungo Financiers Ltd. is ₹4.85 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanungo Financiers Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanungo Financiers Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanungo Financiers Ltd. is ₹17.40 and 52-week low of Kanungo Financiers Ltd. is ₹3.49 as on Sep 01, 2023.

Trending In Market

Top Indices Performance
Stock Market Stats
NSE Top Gainers
NSE Top Losers
BSE Top Gainers
BSE Top Losers
NSE 52-Week High
NSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week Low
BSE 52-Week High
NSE Price Shocker
NSE Volume Shocker
BSE Price Shocker
BSE Volume Shocker
NSE Buyers
NSE Sellers
BSE Buyers
BSE Sellers
Gold Rate Today
Silver Rate Today
Petrol Rate Today
Diesel Rate Today
icon
Market Data