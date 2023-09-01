What is the Market Cap of Kanungo Financiers Ltd.? The market cap of Kanungo Financiers Ltd. is ₹2.25 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kanungo Financiers Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kanungo Financiers Ltd. is 8.93 and PB ratio of Kanungo Financiers Ltd. is 0.39 as on .

What is the share price of Kanungo Financiers Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanungo Financiers Ltd. is ₹4.85 as on .