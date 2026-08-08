What is the share price of Kanungo Financiers? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanungo Financiers is ₹11.79 as on .

What kind of stock is Kanungo Financiers? The Kanungo Financiers is operating in the Finance Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kanungo Financiers? The market cap of Kanungo Financiers is ₹5.46 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kanungo Financiers? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanungo Financiers are ₹11.79 and ₹11.77.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanungo Financiers? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanungo Financiers stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanungo Financiers is ₹14.33 and 52-week low of Kanungo Financiers is ₹6.84 as on .

How has the Kanungo Financiers performed historically in terms of returns? The Kanungo Financiers has shown returns of -4.77% over the past day, 38.71% for the past month, 37.89% over 3 months, 34.59% over 1 year, 42.9% across 3 years, and -5.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kanungo Financiers? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanungo Financiers are 8.67 and 0.79 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global