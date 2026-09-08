Facebook Pixel Code
Google News Follow
Watchlist

Kanohar Electricals Share Price

Sector
Electric Equipment

Kanohar Electricals has announced its Initial Public Offering (IPO) and is expected to be listed soon. The IPO opened on Sep 8, 2026 and will close on Sep 10, 2026. The price band has been set at 601.00-632.00.

Check the full list of upcoming and active IPOs.

Nifty Smallcap 250
Nifty 50
Ethanol Stocks
Cement Stocks
Renewable Energy Stocks
Electronic Manufacturing Stocks

Kanohar Electricals Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹0.00₹0.00
₹0.00
Open Price
₹0.00
Prev. Close
₹0.00

Source: Dion Global

Kanohar Electricals Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Atlanta Electricals		11.0618.57-5.18106.17135.3933.0218.67
Shilchar Technologies		2.52-6.552.98.710.120.040.02
Ujaas Energy		21.232.836735.08113.18744.56250.08
Bharat Bijlee		-5.07-3.49-21.19-2.7-25.782.9525.86
Marsons		-3.2619.4-0.07-7.01-7.01-2.39-1.44
Danish Power		2.325.24-5.2234.07-4.9213.287.77
Mangal Electrical Industries		-6.73-0.29-12.5618.17-49.18-19.5-12.2
Supreme Power Equipment		3.3811.76-4.6359.0314.4131.4717.84
RTS Power Corporation		1.56-5.33-5.33-5.33-5.33-1.81-1.09
Tarapur Transformers		-11.92-10.81-35.81-47.44-45.7534.723.08

Source: Dion Global

Screen Mutual Funds
Best Mid Cap Funds
Best Large Cap Funds
Best Tax Saver Funds
Top Return Mutual Funds
Best Index Funds
Best Multicap Funds
Best Child Funds
Top Retirement-Pension Funds

About Kanohar Electricals

Kanohar Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909UP1972PLC003635 and registration number is 065026. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Transformers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 653.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Dinesh Singhal
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mr. Adesh Singhal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Vivek Singhal
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Abhishek Singhal
    Whole Time Director
  • Ms. Sangeeta Khorana
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Anil Bhardwaj
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ashok Kumar Goel
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Ram Kumar Chugh
    Independent Director

Kanohar Electricals News

More Kanohar Electricals News
Market Pulse