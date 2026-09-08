Kanohar Electricals Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 13/11/1972 and has its registered office in the State of Maharashtra, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U31909UP1972PLC003635 and registration number is 065026. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Electric Equipment - Transformers. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 653.84 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 14.89 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.