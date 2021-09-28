Kanhaiya Kumar and Jignesh Mevani join Congress as party looks to infuse fresh blood

Former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mewani on Tuesday joined the Congress in presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi in Delhi.

Former JNU Students Union president Kanhaiya Kumar and Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday joined the Congress in presence of party leader Rahul Gandhi. They were inducted at a function at the All India Congress Committee headquarters in New Delhi.

The party, which has been facing existential crisis after a series of poll debacles since 2014, sees Kumar and Mevani’s entry as a big boost after the exit of several young leaders like several young leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sushmita Dev, Jitin Prasada, Priyanka Chaturvedi and Laliteshpati Tripathi.

While Kumar is considered a crowd-puller, some leaders in the Congress believe that Kumar could be a baggage for the party given his controversial past. Even in the CPI, he had faced a censure – a mild disciplinary action – earlier this year for a ruckus at the party’s Patna office in December last year.

Kumar unsuccessfully contested the Begusarai Lok Sabha election as a CPI candidate and lost to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stalwart and Union minister Giriraj Singh in 2019.

Mevani, who is currently a legislator in Gujarat and represents the Vadgam constituency, is the convener of the Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch (RDAM). He is a lawyer-activist and a former journalist. Mevani’s entry into the Congress comes at a time when it is wooing the scheduled castes community after making one amongst them the chief minister of Punjab.

The party might handover a key position to Mevani in Gujarat, which is scheduled to go to polls later next year. The Congress had helped Mevani in the previous assembly polls as well.

Ahead of Kumar’s induction in the Congress, former Union minister Manish Tewari put out a cryptic tweet, saying it would be worthwhile to look at the history of communists’ presence in the party. Citing a book by Mohan Kumaramangalam, he said “the more things change, the more they remain the same”.

“As speculation abounds about certain Communist leaders joining Congress it perhaps may be instructive to revisit a 1973 book ‘Communists in Congress’ Kumarmanglam Thesis. The more things change the more they perhaps remain the same. I re-read it today,” Tewari said in a tweet.