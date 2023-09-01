What is the Market Cap of Kanel Industries Ltd.? The market cap of Kanel Industries Ltd. is ₹2.87 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kanel Industries Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kanel Industries Ltd. is -17.33 and PB ratio of Kanel Industries Ltd. is -0.4 as on .

What is the share price of Kanel Industries Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanel Industries Ltd. is ₹1.56 as on .