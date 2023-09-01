Follow Us

KANEL INDUSTRIES LTD.

Sector : Edible Oils & Solvent Extraction | Smallcap | BSE
₹1.56 Closed
40.06
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

Kanel Industries Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹1.43₹1.57
₹1.56
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹1.35₹3.40
₹1.56
Open Price
₹1.57
Prev. Close
₹1.50
Volume
7,995

Kanel Industries Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R11.61
  • R21.66
  • R31.75
  • Pivot
    1.52
  • S11.47
  • S21.38
  • S31.33

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 53.051.48
  • 102.881.51
  • 202.841.53
  • 502.871.55
  • 1002.961.64
  • 2003.621.92

Kanel Industries Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0-1.895.41-21.61-51.85358.82-68.03
-5.67-14.70-20.26-7.12-48.4332.9032.90
-1.52-7.5419.5831.412.95104.2812,959.94
2.65-1.562.8112.17-4.31174.46142.47
6.2715.9430.58108.4660.17179.50929.74
-0.77-6.693.05-5.026.3615.8923.99
1.51-5.3211.66-2.1024.70663.13728.13
6.814.096.8018.0838.00920.70339.59
-1.104.2525.6625.6625.6625.6625.66
-7.8321.2912.0216.66-15.171,534.62622.79
1.27-0.0178.1182.7465.35117.41127.33
1.95-0.552.56-4.61-0.7790.19144.52
-0.763.843.2513.809.28298.31176.63
2.591.234.1930.98-33.98190.00200.00
50.9449.2536.522.5919.80375.06375.06
0.04-2.92-0.92-12.18-51.96256.29265.99
2.892.1345.772,388.182,506.6716,000.0022,900.00
1.57-0.115.240.7810.12-7.57250.00
-8.513.112.074.31-20.299,737.4010,154.24
-1.5810.9723.308.73-14.1964.9717.54

Kanel Industries Ltd. Share Holdings

Kanel Industries Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
11 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
12 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
08 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kanel Industries Ltd.

Kanel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140GJ1992PLC017024 and registration number is 017024. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.05 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 18.41 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Dhiren K Thakkar
    Chairman & M.D & CFO
  • Mr. Hitesh Kanaiyalal Thakkar
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Asha F Desai
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Vikram Ishvarbhai Desai
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kanel Industries Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kanel Industries Ltd.?

The market cap of Kanel Industries Ltd. is ₹2.87 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kanel Industries Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kanel Industries Ltd. is -17.33 and PB ratio of Kanel Industries Ltd. is -0.4 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kanel Industries Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanel Industries Ltd. is ₹1.56 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanel Industries Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanel Industries Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanel Industries Ltd. is ₹3.40 and 52-week low of Kanel Industries Ltd. is ₹1.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

