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Kanel Industries Share Price

NSE
BSE

KANEL INDUSTRIES

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Edible Fat

Here's the live share price of Kanel Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹76.98 Closed
4.99₹ 3.66
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kanel Industries Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹76.98₹76.98
₹76.98
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹10.00₹76.98
₹76.98
Open Price
₹76.98
Prev. Close
₹73.32
Volume
481

Source: Dion Global

Kanel Industries Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kanel Industries		21.5240.63164.81633.14633.14269.1773.62
Marico		-0.661.923.9214.5420.4614.5210.43
Patanjali Foods		0.71-13.89-22.48-32.91-41.15-7.80-0.23
AWL Agri Business		3.906.11-7.08-6.68-21.44-20.71-5.77
Manorama Industries		0.996.351.0911.9813.3165.4140.34
Gokul Agro Resources		1.5810.26-3.7130.1054.0757.4360.84
CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure		-5.35-7.37-31.5211.81240.27216.1098.38
Sundrop Brands		1.884.740.485.79-15.95-8.51-7.56
Shri Venkatesh Refineries		19.9250.82118.9896.15109.19104.0889.17
Jayant Agro Organics		-2.839.478.8626.81-6.512.00-4.28
Modi Naturals		-4.10-7.784.1213.65-5.6219.6121.39
Kriti Nutrients		23.509.12-3.8721.08-12.553.7915.51
Gokul Refoils & Solvent		1.55-3.400.6815.45-2.398.535.06
Evexia Lifecare		-0.67-13.8722.13-9.15-34.07-7.13-30.17
Wardwizard Foods And Beverages		16.5811.85-14.8124.25172.41-32.4323.40
Integrated Proteins		0.45-2.7027.94410.28228.17136.25113.71
Vijay Solvex		-0.60-8.1916.1536.73-15.11-8.68-34.51
Ajanta Soya		2.53-3.73-18.48-22.76-30.98-7.25-1.16
Yashhtej Industries (India)		20.8846.913.45-17.58-17.58-6.24-3.79
M K Proteins		0.24-12.94-20.42-22.49-37.67-45.56-27.87

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kanel Industries has gained 633.14% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Kanel Industries has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).

Kanel Industries Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kanel Industries Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
557.6163.77
1051.3857.52
2041.4848.02
5022.9231.67
10012.220.2
2006.8312.07

Source: Dion Global

Kanel Industries Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kanel Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kanel Industries Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 30, 2026, 09:15 PM IST ISTKanel Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Kanel Industries Limited
Jul 26, 2026, 12:10 AM IST ISTKanel Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
Jul 13, 2026, 11:49 PM IST ISTKanel Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
Jul 09, 2026, 06:53 PM IST ISTKanel Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
Jun 08, 2026, 10:22 PM IST ISTKanel Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot

Source: Dion Global

About Kanel Industries

Kanel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140GJ1992PLC017024 and registration number is 017024. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Keyoor Bakshi
    Executive Director & CFO
  • Mr. Harshit Kachchhi
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. Jasmin Doshi
    Independent Woman Director
  • Mr. Bhavin Mehta
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kanel Industries Share Price

What is the share price of Kanel Industries?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanel Industries is ₹76.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kanel Industries?

The Kanel Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kanel Industries?

The market cap of Kanel Industries is ₹121.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kanel Industries?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanel Industries are ₹76.98 and ₹76.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanel Industries?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanel Industries is ₹76.98 and 52-week low of Kanel Industries is ₹10.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kanel Industries performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kanel Industries has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 40.63% for the past month, 164.81% over 3 months, 633.14% over 1 year, 269.17% across 3 years, and 73.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kanel Industries?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanel Industries are -253.22 and 7.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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