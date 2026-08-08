What is the share price of Kanel Industries? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanel Industries is ₹76.98 as on .

What kind of stock is Kanel Industries? The Kanel Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kanel Industries? The market cap of Kanel Industries is ₹121.24 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kanel Industries? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanel Industries are ₹76.98 and ₹76.98.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kanel Industries? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanel Industries is ₹76.98 and 52-week low of Kanel Industries is ₹10.00 as on .

How has the Kanel Industries performed historically in terms of returns? The Kanel Industries has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 40.63% for the past month, 164.81% over 3 months, 633.14% over 1 year, 269.17% across 3 years, and 73.62% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kanel Industries? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanel Industries are -253.22 and 7.86 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global