Here's the live share price of Kanel Industries along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kanel Industries
|21.52
|40.63
|164.81
|633.14
|633.14
|269.17
|73.62
|Marico
|-0.66
|1.92
|3.92
|14.54
|20.46
|14.52
|10.43
|Patanjali Foods
|0.71
|-13.89
|-22.48
|-32.91
|-41.15
|-7.80
|-0.23
|AWL Agri Business
|3.90
|6.11
|-7.08
|-6.68
|-21.44
|-20.71
|-5.77
|Manorama Industries
|0.99
|6.35
|1.09
|11.98
|13.31
|65.41
|40.34
|Gokul Agro Resources
|1.58
|10.26
|-3.71
|30.10
|54.07
|57.43
|60.84
|CIAN Agro Industries & Infrastructure
|-5.35
|-7.37
|-31.52
|11.81
|240.27
|216.10
|98.38
|Sundrop Brands
|1.88
|4.74
|0.48
|5.79
|-15.95
|-8.51
|-7.56
|Shri Venkatesh Refineries
|19.92
|50.82
|118.98
|96.15
|109.19
|104.08
|89.17
|Jayant Agro Organics
|-2.83
|9.47
|8.86
|26.81
|-6.51
|2.00
|-4.28
|Modi Naturals
|-4.10
|-7.78
|4.12
|13.65
|-5.62
|19.61
|21.39
|Kriti Nutrients
|23.50
|9.12
|-3.87
|21.08
|-12.55
|3.79
|15.51
|Gokul Refoils & Solvent
|1.55
|-3.40
|0.68
|15.45
|-2.39
|8.53
|5.06
|Evexia Lifecare
|-0.67
|-13.87
|22.13
|-9.15
|-34.07
|-7.13
|-30.17
|Wardwizard Foods And Beverages
|16.58
|11.85
|-14.81
|24.25
|172.41
|-32.43
|23.40
|Integrated Proteins
|0.45
|-2.70
|27.94
|410.28
|228.17
|136.25
|113.71
|Vijay Solvex
|-0.60
|-8.19
|16.15
|36.73
|-15.11
|-8.68
|-34.51
|Ajanta Soya
|2.53
|-3.73
|-18.48
|-22.76
|-30.98
|-7.25
|-1.16
|Yashhtej Industries (India)
|20.88
|46.91
|3.45
|-17.58
|-17.58
|-6.24
|-3.79
|M K Proteins
|0.24
|-12.94
|-20.42
|-22.49
|-37.67
|-45.56
|-27.87
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kanel Industries has gained 633.14% compared to peers like Marico (20.46%), Patanjali Foods (-41.15%), AWL Agri Business (-21.44%). From a 5 year perspective, Kanel Industries has outperformed peers relative to Marico (10.43%) and Patanjali Foods (-0.23%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|57.61
|63.77
|10
|51.38
|57.52
|20
|41.48
|48.02
|50
|22.92
|31.67
|100
|12.2
|20.2
|200
|6.83
|12.07
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kanel Industries remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved down to 4.99% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 30, 2026, 09:15 PM IST IST
|Kanel Industries - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Of Kanel Industries Limited
|Jul 26, 2026, 12:10 AM IST IST
|Kanel Industries - Board Meeting Intimation for Intimation Of Board Meeting
|Jul 13, 2026, 11:49 PM IST IST
|Kanel Industries - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:53 PM IST IST
|Kanel Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Scrutinizer"s Report
|Jun 08, 2026, 10:22 PM IST IST
|Kanel Industries - Shareholder Meeting / Postal Ballot-Notice of Postal Ballot
Source: Dion Global
Kanel Industries Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 29/01/1992 and has its registered office in the State of Gujarat, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L15140GJ1992PLC017024 and registration number is 017024. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Wholesale of edible oils, fats, sugar and processed/manufactured spices etc.. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 0.00 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.75 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kanel Industries is ₹76.98 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kanel Industries is operating in the Edible Fat Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kanel Industries is ₹121.24 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kanel Industries are ₹76.98 and ₹76.98.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kanel Industries stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kanel Industries is ₹76.98 and 52-week low of Kanel Industries is ₹10.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kanel Industries has shown returns of 4.99% over the past day, 40.63% for the past month, 164.81% over 3 months, 633.14% over 1 year, 269.17% across 3 years, and 73.62% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kanel Industries are -253.22 and 7.86 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global