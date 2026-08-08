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K&R Rail Engineering Share Price

NSE
BSE

K&R RAIL ENGINEERING

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Engineering
Index
BSE SmallCap

Here's the live share price of K&R Rail Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹25.00 Closed
0.28₹ 0.07
As on Aug 07, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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K&R Rail Engineering Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹24.55₹25.45
₹25.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹19.92₹58.75
₹25.00
Open Price
₹25.45
Prev. Close
₹24.93
Volume
43,301

Source: Dion Global

K&R Rail Engineering Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
K&R Rail Engineering		1.42-6.82-19.04-17.98-49.10-64.770.32
Thermax		-6.26-13.89-3.0840.1021.7117.2724.38
Indo-MIM		12.0516.9116.9116.9116.915.353.17
PTC Industries		7.499.5913.153.5027.6258.6278.35
Craftsman Automation		5.3114.2420.5032.8062.6530.6339.05
Sansera Engineering		16.0723.2252.50103.17204.7461.3736.54
Inox India		2.668.6026.1768.3273.2627.7615.83
Aequs		8.262.3722.6372.1564.0317.9310.40
Azad Engineering		8.139.0510.6858.3559.0054.1629.66
Engineers India		8.23-0.89-7.8733.1018.4917.1326.36
Ircon International		4.40-1.16-18.54-15.94-21.568.9324.43
Tega Industries		9.780.35-0.85-9.29-11.1417.0517.57
Kennametal India		17.1916.1216.5757.3760.455.5020.95
Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works		2.0710.0916.2341.83201.2756.13153.13
Skipper		-1.64-6.387.4927.170.9045.8742.72
Balu Forge Industries		6.473.55-15.77-3.12-23.7638.1113.27
Ion Exchange (India)		-11.79-8.52-12.84-2.94-18.76-7.978.70
Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy		0.44-14.48-6.520.94-22.70-19.33-6.12
Pitti Engineering		0.830.60-6.353.345.2422.2136.12
Bondada Engineering		-0.42-5.44-14.44-15.25-30.33115.0358.30

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, K&R Rail Engineering has declined 49.10% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, K&R Rail Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).

K&R Rail Engineering Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

K&R Rail Engineering Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
523.7824.76
1024.4424.72
2025.3225.18
5026.8326.38
10027.1428.37
20030.8844.37

Source: Dion Global

K&R Rail Engineering Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, K&R Rail Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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K&R Rail Engineering Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Jul 09, 2026, 06:48 PM IST ISTK&R Rail Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 20, 2026, 04:11 PM IST ISTK&R Rail Engineering - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
May 20, 2026, 04:06 PM IST ISTK&R Rail Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And
May 15, 2026, 07:01 PM IST ISTK&R Rail Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Of The Company
Apr 29, 2026, 06:12 AM IST ISTK&R Rail Engineering - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2

Source: Dion Global

About K&R Rail Engineering

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1983PLC082576 and registration number is 082576. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 640.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Shaik Suhail Nasir
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Sukesh Kumar Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Amit Bansal
    WholeTime Director & CEO
  • Mr. Sanjay Kotthapalli
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ashwani Kumar Soni
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mrs. Rahmath Unnisa
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on K&R Rail Engineering Share Price

What is the share price of K&R Rail Engineering?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K&R Rail Engineering is ₹25.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is K&R Rail Engineering?

The K&R Rail Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of K&R Rail Engineering?

The market cap of K&R Rail Engineering is ₹95.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of K&R Rail Engineering?

Today’s highest and lowest price of K&R Rail Engineering are ₹25.45 and ₹24.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of K&R Rail Engineering?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K&R Rail Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K&R Rail Engineering is ₹58.75 and 52-week low of K&R Rail Engineering is ₹19.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the K&R Rail Engineering performed historically in terms of returns?

The K&R Rail Engineering has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, -6.82% for the past month, -19.04% over 3 months, -49.1% over 1 year, -64.77% across 3 years, and 0.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of K&R Rail Engineering?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of K&R Rail Engineering are -10.69 and 0.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

K&R Rail Engineering News

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