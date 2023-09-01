Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|0.13
|2.88
|19.92
|154.36
|2,204.43
|2,897.49
|4,457.93
|2.46
|6.75
|15.04
|18.61
|22.72
|189.91
|152.49
|4.10
|11.14
|18.43
|27.76
|15.71
|264.01
|176.00
|4.44
|77.40
|182.33
|270.21
|353.36
|2,229.68
|2,721.09
|10.14
|20.53
|43.22
|122.49
|184.65
|164.81
|184.89
|0.96
|6.17
|33.54
|49.30
|87.25
|244.31
|244.31
|-3.54
|5.21
|-2.07
|7.54
|-3.47
|1,727.24
|18,579.25
|-0.47
|1.29
|43.42
|117.16
|131.52
|140.35
|16.27
|19.89
|8.32
|47.40
|67.71
|182.52
|658.87
|1,257.96
|0.55
|37.79
|139.07
|135.15
|160.16
|1,818.98
|2,609.47
|-0.01
|-3.81
|32.38
|28.56
|25.70
|49.39
|-47.75
|2.32
|-1.93
|16.29
|37.99
|10.05
|260.79
|190.80
|-0.65
|-0.48
|15.70
|26.97
|30.25
|15.06
|15.06
|2.61
|-8.64
|7.73
|56.77
|84.37
|167.04
|28.07
|25.63
|32.92
|115.29
|145.82
|309.18
|442.08
|90.17
|15.20
|22.73
|85.73
|120.14
|105.72
|1,834.12
|733.48
|17.77
|14.98
|94.03
|142.43
|272.65
|112.29
|157.10
|-2.59
|55.97
|54.25
|75.30
|192.43
|4,391.50
|4,391.50
|2.31
|5.79
|22.99
|26.38
|67.95
|571.80
|256.79
|-0.63
|0.93
|60.37
|89.97
|260.98
|1,158.37
|964.88
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|11 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|10 Aug, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|02 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Others
|20 Apr, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Bonus issue
K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1983PLC082576 and registration number is 082576. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 194.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,150.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is 149.05 and PB ratio of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is 26.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is ₹598.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is ₹621.00 and 52-week low of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is ₹23.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.