What is the Market Cap of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd.? The market cap of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,150.56 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd.? P/E ratio of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is 149.05 and PB ratio of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is 26.23 as on .

What is the share price of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is ₹598.00 as on .