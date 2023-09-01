Follow Us

K&R RAIL ENGINEERING LTD.

Sector : Engineering - General | Smallcap | BSE
₹598.00 Closed
0.110.65
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:40 PM | IST
Intraday
1 Week
1 Month
3 Months
6 Months
1 Year

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹592.05₹611.60
₹598.00
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹23.15₹621.00
₹598.00
Open Price
₹611.60
Prev. Close
₹597.35
Volume
2,552

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R1609.05
  • R2620.1
  • R3628.6
  • Pivot
    600.55
  • S1589.5
  • S2581
  • S3569.95

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 549.37594.59
  • 1038.73592.58
  • 2032.65582.39
  • 5028.45546.12
  • 10030.95483.45
  • 20029.08374.09

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
0.132.8819.92154.362,204.432,897.494,457.93
2.466.7515.0418.6122.72189.91152.49
4.1011.1418.4327.7615.71264.01176.00
4.4477.40182.33270.21353.362,229.682,721.09
10.1420.5343.22122.49184.65164.81184.89
0.966.1733.5449.3087.25244.31244.31
-3.545.21-2.077.54-3.471,727.2418,579.25
-0.471.2943.42117.16131.52140.3516.27
19.898.3247.4067.71182.52658.871,257.96
0.5537.79139.07135.15160.161,818.982,609.47
-0.01-3.8132.3828.5625.7049.39-47.75
2.32-1.9316.2937.9910.05260.79190.80
-0.65-0.4815.7026.9730.2515.0615.06
2.61-8.647.7356.7784.37167.0428.07
25.6332.92115.29145.82309.18442.0890.17
15.2022.7385.73120.14105.721,834.12733.48
17.7714.9894.03142.43272.65112.29157.10
-2.5955.9754.2575.30192.434,391.504,391.50
2.315.7922.9926.3867.95571.80256.79
-0.630.9360.3789.97260.981,158.37964.88

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. Share Holdings

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
10 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
02 May, 2023Board MeetingOthers
20 Apr, 2023Board MeetingBonus issue

About K&R Rail Engineering Ltd.

K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Andhra Pradesh, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1983PLC082576 and registration number is 082576. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 194.65 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 15.78 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sanjay Kotthapalli
    Director
  • Mr. Mirza Mohammed Baig
    Non Exe.Non Ind.Director
  • Mr. Vikas Damani
    Ind. Non-Executive Director
  • Mr. Ajay Kumar Sharma
    Executive Director
  • Mr. Suresh Solanki
    Director
  • Mr. Amit Bansal
    Director & CEO
  • Ms. Maniza Khan
    Director
  • Mr. Rabindra Kumar Barik
    Director
  • Mr. Sukesh Kumar Sharma
    Director

FAQs on K&R Rail Engineering Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd.?

The market cap of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is ₹1,150.56 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd.?

P/E ratio of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is 149.05 and PB ratio of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is 26.23 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is ₹598.00 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is ₹621.00 and 52-week low of K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is ₹23.15 as on Sep 01, 2023.

