Here's the live share price of K&R Rail Engineering along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|K&R Rail Engineering
|1.42
|-6.82
|-19.04
|-17.98
|-49.10
|-64.77
|0.32
|Thermax
|-6.26
|-13.89
|-3.08
|40.10
|21.71
|17.27
|24.38
|Indo-MIM
|12.05
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|16.91
|5.35
|3.17
|PTC Industries
|7.49
|9.59
|13.15
|3.50
|27.62
|58.62
|78.35
|Craftsman Automation
|5.31
|14.24
|20.50
|32.80
|62.65
|30.63
|39.05
|Sansera Engineering
|16.07
|23.22
|52.50
|103.17
|204.74
|61.37
|36.54
|Inox India
|2.66
|8.60
|26.17
|68.32
|73.26
|27.76
|15.83
|Aequs
|8.26
|2.37
|22.63
|72.15
|64.03
|17.93
|10.40
|Azad Engineering
|8.13
|9.05
|10.68
|58.35
|59.00
|54.16
|29.66
|Engineers India
|8.23
|-0.89
|-7.87
|33.10
|18.49
|17.13
|26.36
|Ircon International
|4.40
|-1.16
|-18.54
|-15.94
|-21.56
|8.93
|24.43
|Tega Industries
|9.78
|0.35
|-0.85
|-9.29
|-11.14
|17.05
|17.57
|Kennametal India
|17.19
|16.12
|16.57
|57.37
|60.45
|5.50
|20.95
|Knowledge Marine & Engineering Works
|2.07
|10.09
|16.23
|41.83
|201.27
|56.13
|153.13
|Skipper
|-1.64
|-6.38
|7.49
|27.17
|0.90
|45.87
|42.72
|Balu Forge Industries
|6.47
|3.55
|-15.77
|-3.12
|-23.76
|38.11
|13.27
|Ion Exchange (India)
|-11.79
|-8.52
|-12.84
|-2.94
|-18.76
|-7.97
|8.70
|Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy
|0.44
|-14.48
|-6.52
|0.94
|-22.70
|-19.33
|-6.12
|Pitti Engineering
|0.83
|0.60
|-6.35
|3.34
|5.24
|22.21
|36.12
|Bondada Engineering
|-0.42
|-5.44
|-14.44
|-15.25
|-30.33
|115.03
|58.30
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, K&R Rail Engineering has declined 49.10% compared to peers like Thermax (21.71%), Indo-MIM (16.91%), PTC Industries (27.62%). From a 5 year perspective, K&R Rail Engineering has underperformed peers relative to Thermax (24.38%) and Indo-MIM (3.17%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|23.78
|24.76
|10
|24.44
|24.72
|20
|25.32
|25.18
|50
|26.83
|26.38
|100
|27.14
|28.37
|200
|30.88
|44.37
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, K&R Rail Engineering remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.11%, and public shareholding moved up to 50.40% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Jul 09, 2026, 06:48 PM IST IST
|K&R Rail Engineering - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 20, 2026, 04:11 PM IST IST
|K&R Rail Engineering - Intimation Under Regulation 30 Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And Disclosure Requirements) Regulations,
|May 20, 2026, 04:06 PM IST IST
|K&R Rail Engineering - Board Meeting Outcome for Outcome Of Board Meeting Under Regulation 30Of SEBI (Listing Obligations And
|May 15, 2026, 07:01 PM IST IST
|K&R Rail Engineering - Board Meeting Intimation for Appointment Of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Of The Company
|Apr 29, 2026, 06:12 AM IST IST
|K&R Rail Engineering - Format of the Annual Disclosure to be made by an entity identified as a LC - Annexure B2
Source: Dion Global
K&R Rail Engineering Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 30/08/1983 and has its registered office in the State of Telangana, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L45200TG1983PLC082576 and registration number is 082576. Currently company belongs to the Industry of Engineering - General. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 640.02 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 28.51 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K&R Rail Engineering is ₹25.00 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The K&R Rail Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of K&R Rail Engineering is ₹95.27 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of K&R Rail Engineering are ₹25.45 and ₹24.55.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K&R Rail Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K&R Rail Engineering is ₹58.75 and 52-week low of K&R Rail Engineering is ₹19.92 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The K&R Rail Engineering has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, -6.82% for the past month, -19.04% over 3 months, -49.1% over 1 year, -64.77% across 3 years, and 0.32% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of K&R Rail Engineering are -10.69 and 0.97 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global