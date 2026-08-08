What is the share price of K&R Rail Engineering? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for K&R Rail Engineering is ₹25.00 as on .

What kind of stock is K&R Rail Engineering? The K&R Rail Engineering is operating in the Engineering Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of K&R Rail Engineering? The market cap of K&R Rail Engineering is ₹95.27 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of K&R Rail Engineering? Today’s highest and lowest price of K&R Rail Engineering are ₹25.45 and ₹24.55.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of K&R Rail Engineering? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which K&R Rail Engineering stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of K&R Rail Engineering is ₹58.75 and 52-week low of K&R Rail Engineering is ₹19.92 as on .

How has the K&R Rail Engineering performed historically in terms of returns? The K&R Rail Engineering has shown returns of 0.28% over the past day, -6.82% for the past month, -19.04% over 3 months, -49.1% over 1 year, -64.77% across 3 years, and 0.32% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of K&R Rail Engineering? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of K&R Rail Engineering are -10.69 and 0.97 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global