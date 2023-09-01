Follow Us

KANDARP DIGI SMART BPO LTD.

Sector : IT Enabled Services | Smallcap | NSE
₹16.70 Closed
-1.76-0.3
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹16.70₹16.70
₹16.70
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹13.80₹30.00
₹16.70
Open Price
₹16.70
Prev. Close
₹17.00
Volume
4,000

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R116.7
  • R216.7
  • R316.7
  • Pivot
    16.7
  • S116.7
  • S216.7
  • S316.7

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 515.6317.3
  • 1016.5717.4
  • 2017.917.58
  • 507.1618.08
  • 1003.5818.28
  • 2001.790

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. Peer Comparision

Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
-5.11-6.44-2.34-16.50-41.40-41.40-41.40
1.16-0.890.417.64-10.54148.71148.71
-0.1514.4125.2447.9159.42173.76121.28
1.782.096.8716.296.20139.04139.04
5.7518.5236.0931.6716.66-6.72-6.72
1.47-5.341.0615.1814.88251.55131.16
-0.79-4.78-11.35-23.42-32.41194.93134.40
4.3917.6657.5585.68294.64781.89465.66
0.6118.2542.4450.5719.43167.8623.39
-2.16-1.5225.2021.9513.73120.54151.79
7.9114.3435.2488.34176.581,705.88740.34
-0.825.9112.8912.32-4.50-75.63-64.97
0.689.8337.9646.5615.5085.48-35.68
23.8328.3350.7858.2240.8537.0937.09
5.2210.8534.3038.4930.05-30.95-30.95
-1.71-0.46-7.384.57-21.8948.17-37.70
2.0315.52213.54201.00261.68492.78141.66
-2.2017.1118.6714.10-26.45-95.75-95.75
-7.69-34.3370.4970.2862.09263.42120.61
5.682.8710.8017.68-16.3917.00-77.53

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. Share Holdings

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
30 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
14 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd.

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL2001PLC109565 and registration number is 109565. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Rai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meenakshi Pathak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Rai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anita Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Tiwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd.?

The market cap of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. is ₹14.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. is ₹16.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. is ₹13.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.

