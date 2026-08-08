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Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Share Price

NSE
BSE

KANDARP DIGI SMART BPO

Smallcap | NSE
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Sector
Information Technology

Here's the live share price of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹102.75 Closed
4.31₹ 4.25
As on Aug 07, 2026, 03:50 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹93.00₹103.00
₹102.75
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹84.75₹169.00
₹102.75
Open Price
₹93.00
Prev. Close
₹98.50
Volume
19,000

Source: Dion Global

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kandarp Digi Smart BPO		1.83-0.24-31.50-30.9910.1982.1629.24
L&T Technology Services		1.2211.72-4.62-7.75-14.45-5.32-0.53
Inventurus Knowledge Solutions		-6.01-8.082.482.397.05-3.95-2.39
Netweb Technologies India		9.1816.7414.7955.69130.0777.1840.24
Sagility		0.625.382.01-10.46-5.7814.208.29
Firstsource Solutions		-7.3714.8118.99-4.47-24.3323.787.42
eClerx Services		-4.1417.8211.01-15.10-14.0126.1820.46
eMudhra		16.1122.450.446.04-30.106.6715.88
Route Mobile		-2.17-4.81-8.54-9.75-39.59-29.09-22.98
RPSG Ventures		-1.623.01-6.5518.073.8219.846.67
BLS E-Services		3.2916.2554.6585.4364.57-5.33-3.23
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services		0.710.30-19.40-27.72-46.389.185.41
Protean eGov Technologies		-8.15-4.05-5.90-14.82-26.75-27.25-17.38
Hinduja Global Solutions		1.304.161.520.85-20.78-25.64-22.56
Aurum Proptech		2.771.2627.2127.1423.2116.9929.03
Creative Newtech		12.4543.0876.9860.3578.0828.0436.85
One Point One Solutions		4.998.511.3121.9028.6129.7060.75
Alldigi Tech		-0.29-0.31-2.49-10.24-24.3110.8713.01
Kellton Tech Solutions		-0.42-8.73-12.84-12.73-45.52-5.424.59
IRIS RegTech Solutions		3.73-1.534.831.70-28.1237.7910.31

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kandarp Digi Smart BPO has gained 10.19% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.45%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.05%), Netweb Technologies India (130.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Kandarp Digi Smart BPO has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.53%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
595.1998.33
1095.1797.63
2098.5699.18
50113.5109.55
100129.48119.36
200128.25119.12

Source: Dion Global

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kandarp Digi Smart BPO remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights

There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kandarp Digi Smart BPO fact sheet for more information

Source: Dion Global

About Kandarp Digi Smart BPO

Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL2001PLC109565 and registration number is 109565. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Sunil Kumar Rai
    Chairman & Managing Director
  • Mrs. Meenakshi Pathak
    Whole Time Director
  • Mr. Pankaj Rai
    Non Executive Director
  • Mrs. Anita Jha
    Independent Director
  • Mr. Pramod Kumar Tiwari
    Independent Director

FAQs on Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Share Price

What is the share price of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kandarp Digi Smart BPO is ₹102.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kandarp Digi Smart BPO?

The Kandarp Digi Smart BPO is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO?

The market cap of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO is ₹92.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO are ₹103.00 and ₹93.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kandarp Digi Smart BPO stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO is ₹169.00 and 52-week low of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO is ₹84.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.

How has the Kandarp Digi Smart BPO performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kandarp Digi Smart BPO has shown returns of 4.31% over the past day, -0.24% for the past month, -31.5% over 3 months, 10.19% over 1 year, 82.16% across 3 years, and 29.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO are 49.76 and 4.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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