What is the share price of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kandarp Digi Smart BPO is ₹102.75 as on .

What kind of stock is Kandarp Digi Smart BPO? The Kandarp Digi Smart BPO is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO? The market cap of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO is ₹92.20 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO are ₹103.00 and ₹93.00.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kandarp Digi Smart BPO stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO is ₹169.00 and 52-week low of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO is ₹84.75 as on .

How has the Kandarp Digi Smart BPO performed historically in terms of returns? The Kandarp Digi Smart BPO has shown returns of 4.31% over the past day, -0.24% for the past month, -31.5% over 3 months, 10.19% over 1 year, 82.16% across 3 years, and 29.24% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO are 49.76 and 4.25 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global