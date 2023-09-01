Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
|-5.11
|-6.44
|-2.34
|-16.50
|-41.40
|-41.40
|-41.40
|1.16
|-0.89
|0.41
|7.64
|-10.54
|148.71
|148.71
|-0.15
|14.41
|25.24
|47.91
|59.42
|173.76
|121.28
|1.78
|2.09
|6.87
|16.29
|6.20
|139.04
|139.04
|5.75
|18.52
|36.09
|31.67
|16.66
|-6.72
|-6.72
|1.47
|-5.34
|1.06
|15.18
|14.88
|251.55
|131.16
|-0.79
|-4.78
|-11.35
|-23.42
|-32.41
|194.93
|134.40
|4.39
|17.66
|57.55
|85.68
|294.64
|781.89
|465.66
|0.61
|18.25
|42.44
|50.57
|19.43
|167.86
|23.39
|-2.16
|-1.52
|25.20
|21.95
|13.73
|120.54
|151.79
|7.91
|14.34
|35.24
|88.34
|176.58
|1,705.88
|740.34
|-0.82
|5.91
|12.89
|12.32
|-4.50
|-75.63
|-64.97
|0.68
|9.83
|37.96
|46.56
|15.50
|85.48
|-35.68
|23.83
|28.33
|50.78
|58.22
|40.85
|37.09
|37.09
|5.22
|10.85
|34.30
|38.49
|30.05
|-30.95
|-30.95
|-1.71
|-0.46
|-7.38
|4.57
|-21.89
|48.17
|-37.70
|2.03
|15.52
|213.54
|201.00
|261.68
|492.78
|141.66
|-2.20
|17.11
|18.67
|14.10
|-26.45
|-95.75
|-95.75
|-7.69
|-34.33
|70.49
|70.28
|62.09
|263.42
|120.61
|5.68
|2.87
|10.80
|17.68
|-16.39
|17.00
|-77.53
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
|30 May, 2023
|Board Meeting
|Audited Results
|14 Nov, 2022
|Board Meeting
|Quarterly Results
Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL2001PLC109565 and registration number is 109565. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 12.80 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 6.27 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.
The market cap of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. is ₹14.98 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.
P/E ratio of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. is 0.0 and PB ratio of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. is 0.89 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. is ₹16.70 as on Sep 01, 2023.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. is ₹30.00 and 52-week low of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. is ₹13.80 as on Sep 01, 2023.