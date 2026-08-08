Here's the live share price of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kandarp Digi Smart BPO
|1.83
|-0.24
|-31.50
|-30.99
|10.19
|82.16
|29.24
|L&T Technology Services
|1.22
|11.72
|-4.62
|-7.75
|-14.45
|-5.32
|-0.53
|Inventurus Knowledge Solutions
|-6.01
|-8.08
|2.48
|2.39
|7.05
|-3.95
|-2.39
|Netweb Technologies India
|9.18
|16.74
|14.79
|55.69
|130.07
|77.18
|40.24
|Sagility
|0.62
|5.38
|2.01
|-10.46
|-5.78
|14.20
|8.29
|Firstsource Solutions
|-7.37
|14.81
|18.99
|-4.47
|-24.33
|23.78
|7.42
|eClerx Services
|-4.14
|17.82
|11.01
|-15.10
|-14.01
|26.18
|20.46
|eMudhra
|16.11
|22.45
|0.44
|6.04
|-30.10
|6.67
|15.88
|Route Mobile
|-2.17
|-4.81
|-8.54
|-9.75
|-39.59
|-29.09
|-22.98
|RPSG Ventures
|-1.62
|3.01
|-6.55
|18.07
|3.82
|19.84
|6.67
|BLS E-Services
|3.29
|16.25
|54.65
|85.43
|64.57
|-5.33
|-3.23
|Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
|0.71
|0.30
|-19.40
|-27.72
|-46.38
|9.18
|5.41
|Protean eGov Technologies
|-8.15
|-4.05
|-5.90
|-14.82
|-26.75
|-27.25
|-17.38
|Hinduja Global Solutions
|1.30
|4.16
|1.52
|0.85
|-20.78
|-25.64
|-22.56
|Aurum Proptech
|2.77
|1.26
|27.21
|27.14
|23.21
|16.99
|29.03
|Creative Newtech
|12.45
|43.08
|76.98
|60.35
|78.08
|28.04
|36.85
|One Point One Solutions
|4.99
|8.51
|1.31
|21.90
|28.61
|29.70
|60.75
|Alldigi Tech
|-0.29
|-0.31
|-2.49
|-10.24
|-24.31
|10.87
|13.01
|Kellton Tech Solutions
|-0.42
|-8.73
|-12.84
|-12.73
|-45.52
|-5.42
|4.59
|IRIS RegTech Solutions
|3.73
|-1.53
|4.83
|1.70
|-28.12
|37.79
|10.31
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kandarp Digi Smart BPO has gained 10.19% compared to peers like L&T Technology Services (-14.45%), Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (7.05%), Netweb Technologies India (130.07%). From a 5 year perspective, Kandarp Digi Smart BPO has outperformed peers relative to L&T Technology Services (-0.53%) and Inventurus Knowledge Solutions (-2.39%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|95.19
|98.33
|10
|95.17
|97.63
|20
|98.56
|99.18
|50
|113.5
|109.55
|100
|129.48
|119.36
|200
|128.25
|119.12
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kandarp Digi Smart BPO remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 41.24% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
There's no recent Announcement information to show for the company. You may visit the Kandarp Digi Smart BPO fact sheet for more information
Source: Dion Global
Kandarp Digi Smart BPO Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 07/02/2001 and has its registered office in the State of Delhi, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is U74899DL2001PLC109565 and registration number is 109565. Currently company belongs to the Industry of IT Enabled Services. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 39.74 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 8.97 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2026.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kandarp Digi Smart BPO is ₹102.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kandarp Digi Smart BPO is operating in the Information Technology Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the NSE.
The market cap of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO is ₹92.20 Cr as on Aug 07, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO are ₹103.00 and ₹93.00.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kandarp Digi Smart BPO stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO is ₹169.00 and 52-week low of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO is ₹84.75 as on Aug 07, 2026.
The Kandarp Digi Smart BPO has shown returns of 4.31% over the past day, -0.24% for the past month, -31.5% over 3 months, 10.19% over 1 year, 82.16% across 3 years, and 29.24% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kandarp Digi Smart BPO are 49.76 and 4.25 on Aug 07, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global