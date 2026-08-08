Here's the live share price of Kandagiri Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.
Source: Dion Global
Source: Dion Global
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
|Kandagiri Spinning Mills
|0
|4.73
|-2.55
|1.56
|-6.94
|40.49
|18.54
|KPR Mill
|2.11
|-3.27
|12.17
|9.26
|8.72
|18.83
|22.77
|Vardhman Textiles
|3.52
|-3
|4.46
|19.76
|54.07
|21.52
|10.34
|Trident
|1.82
|0.16
|-5.3
|-11.25
|-9.13
|-7.63
|3.69
|Indo Count Industries
|6.11
|3.83
|39.36
|38.52
|82.85
|26.23
|9.72
|Nitin Spinners
|6.16
|6.93
|19.64
|63.41
|71.94
|32.86
|20.73
|Faze Three
|6.44
|-0.79
|24.1
|1.6
|8.22
|15.48
|28.34
|Pashupati Cotspin
|-1.78
|-5.03
|-3.23
|2.16
|22.14
|7
|4.14
|Ambika Cotton Mills
|10.21
|11.72
|17.1
|36.63
|36.18
|7.84
|4.02
|Rajapalayam Mills
|1.34
|4.01
|-2.1
|-4.31
|-7.44
|1.75
|-5.45
|Nahar Poly Films
|-11.4
|-3.46
|-11.42
|-5.4
|-21.64
|0.19
|-1.16
|AB Cotspin India
|0.93
|-4.09
|-10.95
|-54.4
|-55.34
|-23.56
|-14.89
|Ginni Filaments
|0.97
|-11.24
|2.6
|11.46
|-16.86
|15.68
|5.57
|Ashima
|0.33
|20.68
|6.95
|1.11
|-23.9
|11.65
|-0.6
|Super Sales India
|0.61
|35.14
|39.02
|77.8
|36.02
|-2.71
|9.52
|Aastha Spintex
|-2.07
|-39.43
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-45.31
|-18.22
|-11.37
|Vardhman Polytex
|10.64
|-0.76
|-5.76
|-1.65
|-30.69
|6.75
|24.23
|DCM Nouvelle
|15.39
|8.84
|4.76
|18.87
|-6.29
|3.96
|-7.31
|Axita Cotton
|-0.41
|-1.75
|-10.42
|-21.47
|-8.73
|-18.1
|31.09
|Shiva Texyarn
|5.94
|14.7
|2.32
|-0.66
|-6.88
|5.1
|-4.07
Source: Dion Global
Over the last one year, Kandagiri Spinning Mills has declined 6.94% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Kandagiri Spinning Mills has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).
Source: Dion Global
|Day
|SMA
|EMA
|5
|41.29
|41.77
|10
|41.42
|41.71
|20
|41.67
|42.22
|50
|44.07
|42.26
|100
|39.41
|39.72
|200
|33.42
|35.15
Source: Dion Global
In the latest quarter, Kandagiri Spinning Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.
Date Time
Announcement
|Aug 08, 2026, 12:16 AM IST IST
|Kandagiri Spinning - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
|Aug 04, 2026, 11:48 PM IST IST
|Kandagiri Spinning - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of Th
|Jul 14, 2026, 02:55 AM IST IST
|Kandagiri Spinning - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
|May 31, 2026, 04:00 AM IST IST
|Kandagiri Spinning - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditors
|May 30, 2026, 08:42 PM IST IST
|Kandagiri Spinning - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results 31.03.2026
Source: Dion Global
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1976PLC000762 and registration number is 000762. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.
Source: Dion Global
The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kandagiri Spinning Mills is ₹41.59 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The Kandagiri Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.
The market cap of Kandagiri Spinning Mills is ₹16.01 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.
Today’s highest and lowest price of Kandagiri Spinning Mills are ₹43.77 and ₹41.59.
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kandagiri Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kandagiri Spinning Mills is ₹51.72 and 52-week low of Kandagiri Spinning Mills is ₹38.10 as on Jul 20, 2026.
The Kandagiri Spinning Mills has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 4.73% for the past month, -2.55% over 3 months, -6.94% over 1 year, 40.49% across 3 years, and 18.54% over 5 years.
P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kandagiri Spinning Mills are -8.64 and -1.68 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.
Source: Dion Global