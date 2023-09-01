What is the Market Cap of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd.? The market cap of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹5.30 Cr as on .

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd.? P/E ratio of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. is 3.27 and PB ratio of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. is -1.13 as on .

What is the share price of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd.? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹13.78 as on .