What is the share price of Kandagiri Spinning Mills? The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kandagiri Spinning Mills is ₹41.59 as on .

What kind of stock is Kandagiri Spinning Mills? The Kandagiri Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kandagiri Spinning Mills? The market cap of Kandagiri Spinning Mills is ₹16.01 Cr as on .

What are today's High and Low prices of Kandagiri Spinning Mills? Today’s highest and lowest price of Kandagiri Spinning Mills are ₹43.77 and ₹41.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kandagiri Spinning Mills? The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kandagiri Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kandagiri Spinning Mills is ₹51.72 and 52-week low of Kandagiri Spinning Mills is ₹38.10 as on .

How has the Kandagiri Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns? The Kandagiri Spinning Mills has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 4.73% for the past month, -2.55% over 3 months, -6.94% over 1 year, 40.49% across 3 years, and 18.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kandagiri Spinning Mills? P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kandagiri Spinning Mills are -8.64 and -1.68 on . While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global