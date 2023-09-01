Follow Us

KANDAGIRI SPINNING MILLS LTD.

Sector : Textiles - Spinning - Cotton Blended | Smallcap | BSE
₹13.78 Closed
00
As on Sep 1, 2023, 3:31 PM | IST
Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹13.78₹13.78
₹13.78
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹12.35₹21.80
₹13.78
Open Price
₹13.78
Prev. Close
₹13.78
Volume
100

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. Technicals

Pivot Level

  • R113.78
  • R213.78
  • R313.78
  • Pivot
    13.78
  • S113.78
  • S213.78
  • S313.78

Moving Average

  • DaySMAEMA
  • 516.7513.33
  • 1017.0913.43
  • 2017.3213.76
  • 5017.7314.59
  • 10018.8215.58
  • 20019.9216.6

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W%
1M%
3M%
6M%
1Y%
3Y%
5Y%
1.32-3.30-9.40-36.79-21.2652.77-34.85
8.4920.5132.1430.2126.30600.55457.97
8.1122.5723.2227.057.44511.90485.22
4.598.3719.0726.0019.74140.1379.78
0.4913.7729.2585.3551.34240.93210.40
11.8530.4625.3749.5540.07701.15231.94
3.604.3614.5745.957.79895.11633.92
10.243.8812.1111.26-8.90144.5527.75
5.42-3.4110.0627.29-9.4929.60-13.02
4.189.552.0915.90-28.91311.27425.34
-0.94-3.27-15.99-9.13-45.5779.4650.21
0.08-0.75-16.64-50.44-17.33791.531,170.53
7.997.3050.2056.6734.94346.30110.30
4.4019.4211.3531.83-11.60562.64236.40
18.5813.0718.8922.90-6.98389.39111.96
-4.23-1.45-8.13-11.83-15.92114.83-34.73
5.830.0728.5823.10-25.13123.0131.63
8.080.8727.7235.20-2.1170.97-49.77
-0.465.901.6512.39-23.58244.80157.31
-1.81-4.0510.171.81-35.211,301.11154.36

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. Share Holdings

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. Corporate Actions

Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
MEETING DATE
PURPOSE
DETAILS
11 Aug, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
29 May, 2023Board MeetingAudited Results
10 Feb, 2023Board MeetingQuarterly Results
11 Nov, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results
05 Aug, 2022Board MeetingQuarterly Results

About Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd.

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company’s Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1976PLC000762 and registration number is 000762. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company’s Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 3.19 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2022.

Management

  • Mr. S Gnanasekharan
    Chairman(NonExe.&Ind.Director)
  • Mr. R Selvarajan
    Managing Director
  • Dr.(Mrs.) A Sarayu
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Devarajan
    Non Executive Director
  • Mr. S Elangovan
    Ind. Non-Executive Director

FAQs on Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd.

What is the Market Cap of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The market cap of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹5.30 Cr as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the PE and PB Ratio of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd.?

P/E ratio of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. is 3.27 and PB ratio of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. is -1.13 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What is the share price of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹13.78 as on Sep 01, 2023.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd.?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹21.80 and 52-week low of Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. is ₹12.35 as on Sep 01, 2023.

