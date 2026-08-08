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Kandagiri Spinning Mills Share Price

NSE
BSE

KANDAGIRI SPINNING MILLS

Smallcap | BSE
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Sector
Textiles

Here's the live share price of Kandagiri Spinning Mills along with daily highs, lows, percentage changes and volume trends, and, all financial information.

₹41.59 Closed
-4.98₹ -2.18
As on Jul 20, 2026, 04:01 PM IST
Intraday
1W
1M
3M
6M
YTD
1Y
3Y
5Y
10Y

Source: Dion Global

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Kandagiri Spinning Mills Price Performance

Today's LowToday's High
₹41.59₹43.77
₹41.59
52 Weeks' Low52 Weeks' High
₹38.10₹51.72
₹41.59
Open Price
₹43.77
Prev. Close
₹43.77
Volume
300

Source: Dion Global

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Peer Comparision

Stock Performance
Ratio Performance
Name
1W(%)
1M(%)
3M(%)
6M(%)
1Y(%)
3Y(%)
5Y(%)
Kandagiri Spinning Mills		04.73-2.551.56-6.9440.4918.54
KPR Mill		2.11-3.2712.179.268.7218.8322.77
Vardhman Textiles		3.52-34.4619.7654.0721.5210.34
Trident		1.820.16-5.3-11.25-9.13-7.633.69
Indo Count Industries		6.113.8339.3638.5282.8526.239.72
Nitin Spinners		6.166.9319.6463.4171.9432.8620.73
Faze Three		6.44-0.7924.11.68.2215.4828.34
Pashupati Cotspin		-1.78-5.03-3.232.1622.1474.14
Ambika Cotton Mills		10.2111.7217.136.6336.187.844.02
Rajapalayam Mills		1.344.01-2.1-4.31-7.441.75-5.45
Nahar Poly Films		-11.4-3.46-11.42-5.4-21.640.19-1.16
AB Cotspin India		0.93-4.09-10.95-54.4-55.34-23.56-14.89
Ginni Filaments		0.97-11.242.611.46-16.8615.685.57
Ashima		0.3320.686.951.11-23.911.65-0.6
Super Sales India		0.6135.1439.0277.836.02-2.719.52
Aastha Spintex		-2.07-39.43-45.31-45.31-45.31-18.22-11.37
Vardhman Polytex		10.64-0.76-5.76-1.65-30.696.7524.23
DCM Nouvelle		15.398.844.7618.87-6.293.96-7.31
Axita Cotton		-0.41-1.75-10.42-21.47-8.73-18.131.09
Shiva Texyarn		5.9414.72.32-0.66-6.885.1-4.07

Source: Dion Global

Over the last one year, Kandagiri Spinning Mills has declined 6.94% compared to peers like KPR Mill (8.72%), Vardhman Textiles (54.07%), Trident (-9.13%). From a 5 year perspective, Kandagiri Spinning Mills has outperformed peers relative to KPR Mill (22.77%) and Vardhman Textiles (10.34%).

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Financials

Consolidated
Standalone
Quarterly P&L
Annual P&L
Balance Sheet
Cash Flow
Income Statement
Ratios

Source: Dion Global

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Stock Technicals

Moving Average

DaySMAEMA
541.2941.77
1041.4241.71
2041.6742.22
5044.0742.26
10039.4139.72
20033.4235.15

Source: Dion Global

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Share Holding Pattern

In the latest quarter, Kandagiri Spinning Mills remained same as its previous close in promoter holding, while DII stake unchanged at 0.00%, FII holding unchanged at 0.00%, and public shareholding moved up to 35.04% compared to the previous quarter — reflecting a shift in investor sentiment across categories.

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Kandagiri Spinning Mills Corporate Actions

Announcement
Board Meetings
Dividend
AGM
Bonus
Splits
Rights
Date Time
Announcement
Aug 08, 2026, 12:16 AM IST ISTKandagiri Spinning - Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Change in Directorate
Aug 04, 2026, 11:48 PM IST ISTKandagiri Spinning - Board Meeting Intimation for Consideration And Approval Of Unaudited Standalone Financial Results Of Th
Jul 14, 2026, 02:55 AM IST ISTKandagiri Spinning - Compliances-Certificate under Reg. 74 (5) of SEBI (DP) Regulations, 2018
May 31, 2026, 04:00 AM IST ISTKandagiri Spinning - Appointment Of Secretarial Auditors
May 30, 2026, 08:42 PM IST ISTKandagiri Spinning - Board Meeting Outcome for Audited Financial Results 31.03.2026

Source: Dion Global

About Kandagiri Spinning Mills

Kandagiri Spinning Mills Ltd. is a Public Limited Listed company incorporated on 05/05/1976 and has its registered office in the State of Tamil Nadu, India. Company's Corporate Identification Number(CIN) is L17111TZ1976PLC000762 and registration number is 000762. Currently Company is involved in the business activities of Preparation and spinning of cotton fiber including blended* cotton. Company's Total Operating Revenue is Rs. 1.96 Cr. and Equity Capital is Rs. 3.86 Cr. for the Year ended 31/03/2025.

Source: Dion Global

Management

  • Mr. Adinarayana Sripathy Kumar
    Chairman & Addl.Director
  • Mr. S Sivakumar
    Managing Director
  • Mr. Manoj Kumar Maurya
    Addnl.Director & CFO
  • Mr. R Raveendran
    Addnl.Non Exe.Independent Director
  • Mrs. Nattery Srinivasan Poornima
    Non Exe. & Ind. Director

FAQs on Kandagiri Spinning Mills Share Price

What is the share price of Kandagiri Spinning Mills?

The share price of any company is dynamic and keeps changing depending on the trade initiated. The shares have a fixed opening rate and closing rate. The share price for Kandagiri Spinning Mills is ₹41.59 as on Jul 20, 2026.

What kind of stock is Kandagiri Spinning Mills?

The Kandagiri Spinning Mills is operating in the Textiles Sector. It is classified as a Smallcap stock on the BSE.

What is the Market Cap of Kandagiri Spinning Mills?

The market cap of Kandagiri Spinning Mills is ₹16.01 Cr as on Jul 20, 2026.

What are today's High and Low prices of Kandagiri Spinning Mills?

Today’s highest and lowest price of Kandagiri Spinning Mills are ₹43.77 and ₹41.59.

What are the 52 Week High and 52 Week Low of Kandagiri Spinning Mills?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which Kandagiri Spinning Mills stock has traded in the past 52-week or nearly a year. The 52-week high of Kandagiri Spinning Mills is ₹51.72 and 52-week low of Kandagiri Spinning Mills is ₹38.10 as on Jul 20, 2026.

How has the Kandagiri Spinning Mills performed historically in terms of returns?

The Kandagiri Spinning Mills has shown returns of -4.98% over the past day, 4.73% for the past month, -2.55% over 3 months, -6.94% over 1 year, 40.49% across 3 years, and 18.54% over 5 years.

What are the P/E ratio, dividend yield and PB ratio of Kandagiri Spinning Mills?

P/E ratio of and PB ratio of Kandagiri Spinning Mills are -8.64 and -1.68 on Jul 20, 2026. While the company gives a dividend yield of 0.00 per annum.

Source: Dion Global

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